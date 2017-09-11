35 Facts You Learned in School That Are Actually Lies

More Lies taught by Teachers

36. U.S. IS A DEMOCRACY

1787 The American Founding Fathers Eliminated Democracy of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation by creating The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America of the 1787 United States Constitution, and the American Founding Fathers became the United States (U.S.) Founding Fathers. The American Founding Fathers wanted to make Democracy Illegal after Shay's Rebellion, Democrat Rebellions, so the American Founding Fathers created the U.S. Constitution's Article 4 Section 4 that states "a Republican Form of Government" and further Requires that All States of the Union be a Republican Form of Government or not be Protected from Invasion (British) and Domestic Violence like the Democracy Rebellions, Democracy Riots, and Democrats murdering anybody that spoke out against Democracy and or the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation as to why the Democrat Lynch Mobs demanded the American Founding Fathers be Lynched (Murdered) after stating they were going to Amend the Failed Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

As a "Despicable Act" the American Founding Fathers hired the Hessan and Prussian Mercenaries previously hired by the British during the American Revolution to Crush the Democrats' Rebellion, just like they had previously Crushed Shay's Rebellion.

To further get rid of Democracy, the U.S. Founding Fathers created the 12th Amendment to the Republican U.S. Constitution to Create the Electoral College Process to stop the Democrats Popular Votes from determining the U.S. President.

37. THE CONFEDERATE STATES OF AMERICA (C.S.A.).

The Democratic Nation of the Confederate States of America of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation was created after the Republicans refused to Reinstate the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation and Eliminate the 1787 Republican U.S. Constitution.

38. KU KLUX KLAN

Founded by the Democratic Party 1865, the Goal of the Ku Klux Klan was to catch their Escaped Indentured Servants (Caucasian Slaves), and Negro Slaves, to rebuild the Democrat States destroyed by "The Union" Army of the Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America during the American Civil War.

39. REPUBLICANS CAUSED THE VIETNAM WAR

The Goal of Democrat President Kennedy's Vietnam War was to Save the Democracy of the Republic of South Vietnam. The Saving of Democracy is exclusive to the Democratic Party as the Educated know that The Union of States of the Republic of America is not a Democracy and is a Republican Form of Government according to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution and U.S. Constitutional Amendments.

40. REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT G.W. BUSH CAUSED THE WARS (IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN).

The War Against U.S. Ally Iraq was Declared after Democrat President Clinton's 1993 U.S. Airstrikes and Cruise Missile Attack against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq resulted in the 1993 First Osama Bin Laden Attacks of the World Trade Center.

Democrat President Clinton continued U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks 1996, 1998, until President Clinton demanded U.S. Congress Declare War Against Iraq with his 1998 State of the Union Address "Weapons of Mass Destruction", U.S. Congress then wrote U.S. Law, Iraq Liberation Act of 1998, resulting in U.S. Military Operation Desert Fox, that resulted in the Second Osama Bin Laden Attack of the World Trade Center as the 9/11 2001 Attacks.

41. BUSH 2008 GREAT RECESSION

Democrat President Clinton's Elimination of the U.S. Laws, Banking Acts of 1933 and 1935 resulted in the 2008 Great Recession. The Banking Acts of 1933 and 1935 Protected the U.S. for over 60 Years by making Illegal the known Causes of the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression.

Democrat President Clinton's Amended U.S. Law, Community Reinvestment Act, requiring all Financial Institutions to provide Mortgages to those without any viable means to repay the Mortgages resulted in the Mortgage Crisis, that then triggered the 2008 Wall Street Crisis, Financial Crisis, Banking Crisis, Credit Crisis, and more as similar to the Events that Caused the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression.