Trump Inherits a Secret Cyberwar Against North Korean Missiles

Thank You President Obama (Sarcasm).

The Factual Events.

President Obama does not allow his U.S. Negotiators to use the Threats of the Withdrawal of U.S. Aid (Money), U.S. Assistance (More Money), U.S. Military Aid (Lots of Money as Military Equipment and Supplies), U.S. Military Assistance (More Money), from the Shia of Iraq Government Unless the Shia of Iraq Renews the President Bush G.W. Bush Status Of Forces Agreement.

The Shia of Iraq were the Millions of Iranians that fled from Iran after the U.S.S.R. backed Overthrow of U.S. Ally Shah of Iran. U.S. Ally Iraq assisted these Millions of Iranians to get to U.S. Ally Iraq, and set up Refugee Camps. The Ayatollah Khomeini Iranian Military frequently crossed into U.S. Ally Iraq to seize back Iranian Citizens, this became a tug of War at first then turned into a Military Conflict. U.S Ally President Saddam Hussein the Ordered his U.S. Ally Iraqis Military into the Muslim Nation of Iran to create a Buffer Zone, kind of like the De Militarized Zone between North Korea and South Korea, this started the Longest Conventional War of History the Iran Iraq Wars 1980 to 1989, actual 1979 to 1991. The Millions of Iranians that fled to U.S. Ally Iraq turned Traitor and fought on the side of Ayatollah Khomeini's Muslim Nation of Iran. The Millions of Non Iraqis Kurdistanis at Northern Iraq also turned Traitor and fought against U.S. Ally Iraq and let Divisions of Iranian Military thru into Northern Iraq to attack Baghdad.

The Paris Peace Talks ended the Iran Iraq Wars, however the Shia of Iraq and the Kurdistanis Refused to Stop Fighting U.S. Ally Iraq. U.S. Ally President Saddam Hussein then decided to Use Chemical Weapons against the Iranians, Traitor Shia of Iraq (Iranians), and Kurdistanis to finally end the Iran Iraq Wars, just as had the U.S. Used U.S. Nuclear Weapons to finally End World War 2.

The Millions of Iranians living at U.S. Ally Iraq, as the Shia of Iraq outnumbered the Actual Iraqis (Arabs, Arabic, Sunnis), added together with the other Non Iraqis the Kurdistanis the Actual Iraqis became the Minority in their Own Nation.

1990 to 1991 "The First Gulf War", was to punish (not Overthrow, nor Destroy) U.S. Ally Iraq, for the "Invasion of U.S. Ally Kuwait", the U.S. Ally Iraqis Parliament had demanded that U.S. Ally President Saddam Hussein stop the corrupt U.S. Ally Kuwait from stealing Oil from the Southern U.S. Ally Iraqis Oil Fields by drilling from U.S. Ally Kuwait into the nearby U.S. Ally Iraqis Oil Fields, as "Slant" or "Diagonal" Drilling. U.S. Ally President Saddam Hussein's Iraqis Military went into U.S. Ally Kuwait, and destroyed the U.S. Ally Kuwaitis Oil Wells that were drilling into U.S. Ally Iraqis Southern Oil Fields and then "Capped" the Oil Wells with tons of Concrete, the Corrupt Greedy U.S. Ally Kuwaitis then used explosives to attempt to "Uncap" the Oil Wells this resulted in Oil Fires, that the Greedy U.S. Ally Kuwaitis then blame on the U.S. Ally Iraqis Military that had been gone from U.S. Ally Kuwait for days to weeks.

To make lots of Money U.S. Ally Kuwait raised the U.S. Ally Iraqis Oil Transfer Prices to make the U.S. Ally Iraqis Oil near Worthless. So that U.S. Ally Iraq would get less Food for the U.S. Ally Iraqis Oil, as U.S. Ally Kuwait managed the U.N.'s Food for Iraqis Oil Program. This was the other reason that U.S. Ally Iraqis Parliamentary Government demanded that U.S. Ally President Saddam Hussein Invade U.S. Ally Kuwait. As the actual Iraqis People were Starving, while the U.S. Ally Kuwaitis were getting Money by the truck loads, also from selling the Food that was supposed to be sold U.S. Ally Iraq.

1993 President Clinton without any knowledge of U.S. Ally Iraq, Ordered as Commander In Chief U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq. This resulted in the 1993 First Osama Bin Laden Attack of the World Trade Center.

1996 President Clinton Ordered More U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq. There were no more U.S. Ally Iraqis Military Targets, as the U.S. Ally Iraqis Military moved to the outskirts of Baghdad Iraq.

1998 President Clinton's "Weapons Of Mass Destruction" State of the Union Speech Demanded War Against Iraq. In response the U.S. House of Representatives Created U.S. Law, "Iraq Liberation Act of 1998" as "Overthrow Iraqis President Saddam Hussein, Liberate the Iraqis People, Install A Democracy". U.S. Congress then provided Full U.S. Congressional Appropriations (Funding for the Declared War).

As 1998 U.S. Military Operation Desert Fox, more U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq as President Clinton strongly believed by attack the Iraqis Civilians that they would Rise Up and Overthrow Iraqis President Saddam Hussein. This Killed Hundreds of Thousands of Shia of Iraq Men, Women, and Too Many Children at the Overcrowded Urban Poor Areas of Baghdad Iraq. They then named the U.S. "The Great Satan". Osama Bin Laden then Vowed Revenge "For the Murders of the Innocent Poor of Islam", this Revenge would become the 9/11 2001 Second Osama Bin Laden Attack of the World Trade Center.

After President Obama got the U.S. KICKED OUT OF IRAQ, the Shia of Iraq (Iranians) Majority were "Democratically Elected", and KICKED THE ACTUAL IRAQIS OUT OF IRAQIS GOVERNMENT AND THE IRAQIS MILITARY, the Actual Iraqis then created the Islamic Democracy Movement Iraq to Seize their Nation of Iraq back from the Non Iraqis Iranians as the Shia of Iraq.

Once the Shia of Iraq Government Controlled Iraq, they made Deals with their Ally The Muslim Nation of Iran, for the Decades to Centuries of Iraqis Oil.

The Iranians then made Deals with their Ally, the Russian Federation and the Chinese, to Modernize the Muslim Nation of Iran's Military by purchasing 21st Century Weapons, Missiles, Anti Aircraft and Anti Ballistic Missiles Systems, Stealth Technology for Aircraft Missiles Anti Aircraft Missiles Submarines Ships, ICBM and IRBM Technologies, Nuclear Technology including Modern Centrifuges to replace those destroyed by the STUXNET Virus and lots more. Once this started the Muslim Nation of Iran signed a Technology Trade Agreement with the Democratic Republic of North Korea, this is why suddenly the Muslim Nation of Iran's Nuclear and Missiles Programs advanced quicker than the U.S. Intelligence Estimates, from Decades, to Years, to Months, the same occurred with the Democratic Republic of North Korea. Muslim Nation of Iran's Proven Missile Technology for the Democratic Republic of Korea's Proven Nuclear Weapons Technology.

Thanks President Obama (sarcasm).