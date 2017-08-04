Death of Newsvine

So Sad.

This is what happens when you cater to Millennials ages 18 to 39. Including hiring Millennials as Newsvine Moderators that were previously Indoctrinated (Brainwashed) by the Democratic Party.

At the beginning when I first joined Newsvine, Newsvine's Moderators were impartial, the Moderators only intervened when their were threats of Terrorism, Violence or when the very derogatory name calling started, other than those the impartial Newsvine Moderators did not intervien, nor censor nor ban Newsviners, as a Result I did get Newsvine's "Get Smarter Here" as to actually challenge other Newsviner's Posts you had to do actual Research.

What is wrong with U.S. Millennials (other Nations Millennials do not have these problems).

U.S. Millennials lack Firsthand Experience and or Firsthand Observations, "Facts are derived from Firsthand Experience and or Firsthand Observations".

U.S. Millennials basically have no Facts, no Factual Information nor any Factual Knowledge.

Because U.S. Millennials are so ignorant they believed Democrat Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton's Lies of "Democracy", "Constitutional Democracy" that were easily Defeated by Democrat President Obama's November 1, Speech at North Carolina "The Fate of the Republic Rests on Your Shoulders" that caused the Majority of Democrats especially those Highly Educated of the Republican Electoral College Process to Vote November 8 Republican instead of Democrat, the previously Blue Wall States that normally unanimously voted Democrat then Voted Republican creating a huge Wall of Red Wall States that blocked off and isolated the Democrat Blue States.

The ignorant U.S. Millennials consequences for Voting For and Getting Democrat Presidential Candidate Obama as the U.S. President, would be in later years since 2009, Democrat President Obama's Actions would dump over 50 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Civilians on Unemployment, most being Millennials, the total dumped on Unemployment by Democrat President Obama is about 95 Million of a U.S. Population of 323 Million.

Because of these Democrat President Obama Actions, most Millennials would be heavily in Debt (Student Loans, Mortgages, Car Payments) and end up as "Boomerang Babies" living with their Parents and no Job nor any Money.

Really ignorant Millennials would continue to believe that the Republican Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America is the lie told by Democrat Politicians "Democratic Republic" while those U.S. Citizens old enough to remember the U.S.S.R. Warsaw Pact "Democratic Republics" and the "Democratic Republic" of North Korea know that the U.S. never was a "Democratic Republic", and the U.S. Founding Fathers made Democracy, "Democratic Republic" Illegal with the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution.

Ignorant Millennials destroyed Jobs normally occupied by Millennials. Across the Entire U.S., Millennials (without Jobs, Living with Parents that provide a Monetary Allowance) "Window Shop" the "Brick and Mortar Retail Stores", then Buy Online with the belief that they are saving money, while those Jobs at the Brick and Mortar Retail Stores are then decreased or those Brick and Mortar Stores Fail while Millennials cheer as if they Won some kind of Battle while their Peers of Millennials lost their Jobs at the Brick and Mortar Retail Stores.

Meanwhile at most of the Democratic Party Controlled U.S. States, States Democrat Politicians demand new Taxation Laws to Tax Any Internet Purchases in addition to the State's Sales Taxes, while the Republican oppose any Democrat Internet Business Taxes and Restrictions.

U.S. Millennials have been Brainwashed by the Democratic Party U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors, examples are,

The U.S. was founded on Christian Values, as the Contracts between the American Colonists and the British King (Church of England) as Christian Ordinances (Christian Rules, Regulations and Laws of the Church of England).

The Original American Colonists were those that were previously Imprisoned in the British Prisons as Debtors (that could not pay the Kings Taxes), Political Dissidents, Political Prisoners, Religious Dissidents, Common Criminals, Thieves, Rapists, Murders, Irish as hated by the British, that were then Sentenced to "Transportation" for a One Way Boat Ride (severe conditions) as "Indentured Servants" (Caucasian Slaves, work as Slaves until they paid off the Taxes to the King and the cost of the One Way Boat Ride) to the British Colonies (Penal) of America at Massachusetts, Virginia, Georgia, this was accurately depicted in the TV Series American Gods Season 1 Episode 7 "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney" as an Irish girl named Essie is sentenced to "Transportation".

Democracy of America Versus Republic of America, this controversy ended the Day that the American Founding Fathers eliminated the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation with the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution and became the U.S. Founding Fathers.

Yet for Decades the Democrats would demand that the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution be Eliminated and the previously Failed Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation be Reinstated as the Real Cause of the U.S. Civil War.

The Failures of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation,

Did not allow for a Centralized Government nor the Taxes to fund that Centralized Government, American Colonies Governors as previously appointed as the British King's Representatives still had Ultimate Powers in all Matters (Military, Judicial, Law Enforcement, Trade and Commerce, Economic, basically everything) as to why the American Colonists nearly lost the American Revolution, after British Generals Cornwallis and Henry Clinton (ancestor of W.J. Clinton) seized the American Colonists Militias Armories (Firearms), so that the Unarmed American Colonists Militias fled with the American Founding Fathers to Pennsylvania, while individual armed American Colonists fought against the British Military at Lexington and Concord until the American Founding Fathers stopped arguing about money to create the American Colonists First Continental Army (The Real Reason for Individual Firearms Ownership of the 2nd Amendment to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution).

During the American Revolution, the American Founding Fathers Mortgaged all their Properties, Lands, Businesses, Farms, Plantations to Fund the American Revolution, after the American Revolution the American Founding Fathers were heavily in Debt, and had no means to get any of their Money back, as Taxes were not authorized.

Did not allow for a Standing Army nor the Taxes to Fund the American Colonists Standing Army. After the American Revolution, everybody went home, leaving General George Washington without an Army (Army, Navy, Marines) to defend against the British Regrouping and returning and Invade the American Colonies to retake the British Colonies of America, and to protect the American Colonies from Domestic Violence, like Shays Rebellion and the Democracy Rebellions, Democrat Riots, Democrats Extreme Violence, Democrats Lynch Mobs, "The Seeds of Democracy hath sprouted into the Tyranny of the (Democrat) Lynch Mobs" - General George Washington as Democrat Lynch Mobs demanded the Murders of the American Founding Fathers that stated they will Amend the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, while the angry Democracy Lynch Mobs murdered anybody that spoke against Democracy and or the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, most Farms, Businesses, that were not burned down by the British, were then torched by the Democracy Lynch Mobs, entire Families Murdered their Properties, Farms, Businesses then redistributed among the Democracy Lynch Mobs.

Did not require any Allegiance to the American Centralized Government from the American Colonies Citizens nor the American Colonies Governors. During the American Revolution, the American Colonies Governor sent only the amounts of American Colonies Militia that the American Colonies Governors believed was needed, and only sent what the American Colonies Governors believed was necessary as far as Money, Food, Supplies, as to why the Starvation, Lack of Horses, Lack of Winter Clothing, Lack of Ammunitions, occurred at Valley Forge.

Democrats of the One Political Party, Democratic Republican Party, strongly believed in Reconciliation with the British Monarchy, so that the American Colonies after the American Revolution would once again be under British Rule. The Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution permanently ended this by renaming the American Colonies to States of The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America.

The Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation did not even consider what the American Founding Fathers strongly believed, "The average Citizen is too ignorant to determine the Highest Offices of the Land, President and Vice President", the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution would fix this with the 12th Amendment stopping the Democrats "Popular Votes" from determining the U.S. President with the creation of the Republican Electoral College Process.

A Representative Form of Governance is Republican and NEVER Democracy nor Democratic Governance.

The Cause of the U.S. Civil War,

the Democrats demanded that the previously Failed 1781 Articles of Confederation be Reinstated and the Successful Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution be Eliminated.

The Republicans then left the Democratic Republican Party and created the Republic of America (Republican) Party, the Democrats then created the Democratic Party, at the U.S. Congress of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, the Democrats and Republicans moved their Chairs and Desks to opposite sides of the "Houses" (U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives) becoming "The House Divided" literally.

Deemed as Traitors the Democrats then formed their Own Democratic Nation based on the previously Failed Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation as the Democracy Confederate States of America as an Act of Treason.

The U.S. Military was required to Swear an Oath of Loyalty to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, those that did not were dismissed from the U.S. Military of The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America.

Most Democrats strongly believed that the Governors must still have Ultimate Powers, these Ultimate Powers were removed and given to the Centralized Government by the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution.

Most of the Democrat States of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation were at locations that would cut off Resources, Food, Wealth from The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America, as Money and Resources being the other Causes of the U.S. Civil War.

After the U.S. Civil War Most Democrats of the previous Democratic States of the Confederate States of America did not believe in Republican President Lincoln's promised Reconstruction, after the Republican Union Army Generals burnt the Democrat Traitors Cities, Towns, Villages, Farms and Plantations to the Ground. The Democrats needed their former Slaves and Indentured Servants back to rebuild so in 1865 the Democrats created the Ku Klux Klan to recapture their Caucasian Indentured Servants and Negro Slaves to rebuild the destroyed Democrat Cities, Towns, Farms, Plantations, bridges, roads.

Bottomline,

Newsvine catering to Millennials that are heavily in Debt, living with their Parents, have no Money, Brainwashed by the Democratic National Committee's over $5 Billion A Year Propaganda Machine as Funded by Major National and International Corporations, are not going to contribute Money the Millennials don't have to Newsvine.

Nor are the Majority of Millennials going to have anything of any real value to contribute to Newvine's previous "Get Smarter Here" as Millennials are just going to regurgitate (vomit) what the Democrats' U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors forced them to memorized and take Tests to prove that the Brainwashing was successful.

Newsvine's creation of "Nations" was the final death blow to Newsvine, as most of us longtime Newsviners stated. As within each Nation's Posts all you see is the same thing as if only one person posted their non factual opinions multiple times.

Of great Importance, most of us "Established Old People" (above the age of Millennials) have the Time, Resources, Money to contribute to Newsvine. And Newsvine basically cut us off with Millennial Moderators banning our Comments, stopping us from writing Factual Well Researched Articles, and other NAZI like forms of Censorship of the Democrats over $5 Billion A Year Propaganda Machine, so of course we "Established Older People" stopped contributing ANYTHING to Newsvine, no more Well Researched Factual Articles or Comments to make Newsvine's "Get Smarter Here" a Reality, no more Monetary Contributions that Jobless In Debt Millennials cannot afford. Newsvine's Millennials basically Murdered Newsvine.