Glory (1989) - IMDb

Glory 1989 Review

States many Historical Facts, but emphasizes Slavery.

The Main Issue that caused the U.S. Civil War was the Democrat Traitors "Succession" (an Act of Treason) from the Republic of America's

The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America of the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, and Democrats then forming their own Democratic Nation of the Confederate States of America of the previously failed Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

Simply stated, Republic of America versus Democracy of America.

This Main Issue caused the Literal "House Divided", as Democrats and Republicans of U.S. Congress (the U.S. Senate, and U.S. House of Representatives) moved their Chairs and Desks to opposite sides of their "Houses" of U.S. Congress. Things would have been significantly different if the Republicans moved to the Left, and the Democrats moved to the Right, at their respective Houses of U.S. Congress, at the very least "Symbolically'.

As Democrats demanded that the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution be eliminated and the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation be reinstated.

The Republicans of the One U.S. Political Party, Democratic Republican Party, then formed the Republican (Republic of America) Party, the remaining Democrats then created the Democratic (Democracy of America) Party.

The Republican Party got most of the Federalists and Abolitionists from the Democratic Republican Party.

The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America of the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution Versus the Democracy of America as the Confederate States of America of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

The Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution Authorized a Centralized Government "a Republican Form of Government", and the Taxes to Fund that Centralized Government. Authorized Powers of a Centralized Government, and removed most of the Ultimate Powers from the States Governors.

The Ultimate Powers of the States Governors can be seen when the Massachusetts Governor makes Captain Shaw a Colonel, and later on Colonel Shaw threatens to send a letter to his State's Governor and the President.

Authorized a Standing Army, and Taxes to Fund that Standing Army. Demanded that All Military Swear an Oath of Loyalty to the Republic of America, and the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution after the Shays Rebellion and the Democracy Rebellions, any Military that did not were dismissed from U.S. Military Service, Relieved of Command.

With the most Experienced Military then fleeing to the Democrat States of the Democratic Nation of the Confederate States of America and swearing an Oath of Loyalty to the Democrats 1781 Articles of Confederation.

Demanded that All U.S. States create and have "a Republican Form of Government", or not be protected from "(British) Invasion" nor "Domestic Violence" like Shays Rebellion or the Democracy Rebellion, Democracy Riots, Democrats Extreme Violence "The Seeds of Democracy hath sprouted into the Tyranny of the (Democrats) Lynch Mobs" - General George Washington without a Standing Army (Standing Army not Authorized by the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation).

Authorized the current "a Republican Form of Government" as the Three Branches of Government (Executive (President and Vice President), Legislative (U.S. Congress, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives), Judicial (U.S. Supreme Court). As a Representative Form of Government is Republican and NEVER Democrat.

The 12th Amendment to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution would stop the Democrats "Popular Votes" from determining the U.S. President and U.S. Vice President by creating the Republican Electoral College Process.

The other Primary Causes of the U.S. Civil War was MONEY and Resources.

Most of the Republican States of the Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America were being cut off from Food and Resources, most Republican States had stopped being Agricultural Based Economies and moved towards Manufacturing so being Food Self Sustainable no longer existed to feed the increasing Populations at Republican States.

While most of the Democrat States were still Agricultural Based Economies that also had lots of Resources. The Republican States were heavily reliant on the Democrats States for Resources for Manufacturing, especially Democrats cotton for the Republican States Textile (cloth and clothing Manufacturing aka the first "Sweat Shops").

The movie Glory, does depict the Mass Migration, but on a very small scale, and only of Negroes (about a Hundred0. The Mass Migration occurred shortly after the Democrats Succeeded from the Republic of America and created their Democratic Nation of the Confederate States of America. Many Republicans fled to the Republican States, most Democrats fled to the Democrat States.

This caused many problems as most of the Republicans and Negros fleeing the Democratic States ended up in the Republican States "Ghettos", as most did not have the Manufacturing Skill Sets of the Republican States Manufacturing Based Economies.

The Democrats that fled to the Democrat States were not "Established" and did not own land, farms, plantations, nor have ancestral ties to those Democrat States many would end up poor and as heavily in Debt Indentured Servants (Caucasian Slaves) or as later "Share Croppers" (treated like slaves).

Slavery

The First Slaves at the American Colonies were Indentured Servants as Caucasian Slaves.

At the very beginning of the British Colonies at America, the British emptied out their British Prisons overcrowded with Religious Dissidents (against the Church of England), Political Prisoners, Common Criminals, Murders, Rapists, Thieves, lots of Irish as hated by the British, Debtors (could not pay the British Taxes), as sentenced to "Transportation" as shown in the well Researched TV Series American Gods Season 1 Episode 7 "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney" as Tells the story of Essie, an Irish girl sentenced to "Transportation" to the British Colonies at America, and depicted the very harsh conditions of the One Way Boat Ride to the British Colonies at America as British (Prison, Penal) Colonies at Massachusetts, Virginia, Georgia.

Later on the British used the Continent of Australia, British Colonies at Tasmania, New Zealand as Penal (Prison) Colonies to empty out the overcrowded British Prisons at England.

With the near collapse of the Great British Empire's Economy, the new Economy became British Slave Trade as funding the Arabic Omani Muslims to conduct Raids into "Africa" to seize and transport Africans ("Negros" Politically correct word) to British Slave Traders, the Majority of British Ships then were used for the Transportation of these Slaves, the British Slave Trade as the New British Economy is depicted in the TV Series "Forever", the Main Character was shot on a British Slave Transportation Ship belonging to his British Family (Father's Slave Trade Business) and became Immortal.

Both the Republic of America and the Democracy of America had almost equal numbers of Negro Slaves, the Republic of America still had a larger number of Caucasian Slaves as Indentured Servants.

Military

The movie Glory 1989 could not depict that many people (Combatants) as 1000s even if you use the so called (not very well researched) Company being 100, a Regiment still consisted of at least 10 Companies 100 times (x) 10 is 1000. Thousands to hundred of thousands of recreated uniforms, rifles, military equipment, the logistics to feed, temporarily house, pay, sanitation, for that many, nearly impossible.

How used during the U.S. Civil War

After the constant defeats of the Republicans' Union Army by the Democrats' Confederate Army and the Resulting significant loses of Soldiers of the Republicans' Union Army the decision was made to create All Negro Segregated Union Army Units to dig latrines, build fortifications, create roads to haul supplies, to free up Caucasian Union Army Soldiers to fight. Same idea as today's U.S. Civilian Contractors hired to do the "labor".

After further loses by the Republicans' Union Army, with even more significant numbers of losses of lives, the Republicans finally decided to use the Segregated Negro Union Army Units to Fight, as Suicide Units, given minimal amounts of ammunition, their main attack was the bayonet charge against heavily fortified Democrat Confederate States of America Fortifications.

The idea was to continue to send the Segregated Union Army Negro Units in bayonet charges until the Democrats defending the Confederate States of America Fortifications ran out of ammunition.