HECO to power nearly 18K homes with energy from solar farms - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

As stated before Hawaiian Electric Corporation demanded (Bribed Hawaii Politicians and their Appointed Political Appointees of the Public Utilities Commission) to stop any Residential Solar Photovoltaic Systems, lying about "Grid Saturation".

Hawaiian Electric Corporation then bought valuable Farm Lands to build Solar Photovoltaic Farms, thru other Corporations.

Hawaii needed those Valuable Farm Lands to be less dependent on expensive shipping of Vegetables, "Produce" shipped all the way from the "Mainland" (other U.S. States) to remain Food Self Sufficient, as well as in case of a Shipping Strike.

The Real Solution was to install Residential Solar Photovoltaic Systems at the City of Mililani with a Population of over 60,000 as one big Solar Photovoltaic Farm. The Residential Solar Photovoltaic would have used unused rooftop spaces (Acres) instead of destroying valuable Food Sources, Conservation Lands (sources of water to fill Hawaii's Underground Water Sources).

The Many Lies told by the Democrats that Controlled Hawaii ever since the Democrats Overthrew the Kingdom of Hawaii's Constitutional Monarchy with claims that the Kingdom of Hawaii was denying U.S. Citizens their Democratic Freedoms and Rights in Letters to the U.S. President as Justification to use U.S. Military Force to Overthrow the Kingdom of Hawaii.

The Overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii, was nothing more than the 3rd Largest Land Grab in U.S. History, the Kingdom of Hawaii held those Lands for the Hawaiian People.

The 2nd Largest Land Grab was Democrat President FDR's Executive Order 9066, that took away the Lands of U.S. Citizens of Japanese Ancestry of All Lands south of San Fransisco to the Border of Mexico that the Japanese and Chinese of the East West Railroad, after the East West Railroad was built were stuck at California Republic, the Lands south of San Fransisco were Deserts, and cheaply bought from the Spanish Colonists (not Mexicans) as more Spanish Colonists abandoned the Spanish Colonies of the Americas. Generations of Chinese and Japanese then turned Deserts into Farmlands by hand digging Miles of Irrigation Canals.

And many of the Lands bought by the Chinese and Japanese that worked for the Sugar Cane Plantations from the Kingdom of Hawaii at the U.S. Territory of Hawaii. U.S. Citizens of Italian Ancestry and U.S. Citizens of German Ancestry had their Lands, Businesses, Properties confiscated also at New York City, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan. With these U.S. Citizens ending up in U.S. Concentration Camps while their Lands, Businesses, Properties were sold cheap.

The 1st Largest Land Grab of U.S History was the Lands taken from the "Indians" ("Native Americans").