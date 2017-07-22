Hanabusa 'seriously considering' bid for governor, analyst says - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

The U.S. Island State of Hawaii DESERVES what it doesn't get.

"political analyst Colin Moore believes her federal fundraising efforts tips her hand."

What "Federal Fundraising", National (Donations) Yes, Federal (U.S.Citizens Federal Taxes) Nope. It would be Illegal to use "Federal" Funds to fund a Personal Political Campaign.

Most U.S. Island State of Hawaii Politicians OWE their Political Careers to the other 49 U.S. States, and therefore have a Conflict Of Interest, as those Actions Against the U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii.

"Moore says union backing will be key."

Unlike most U.S. States, with a Democrat Party U.S. Labor Union Rate of 4% to 6% (decreasing Nationwide), the U.S. Island State of Hawaii has a Democrat Party U.S. Labor Union Rate of about 60% (increasing), this is the cause of High Labor Rates causing High Construction Costs, High Cost of Living, Very High Inflation Rates.

"Boylan says Ige hasn't made any spectacular mistakes that could create a (Mud Slinging Campaign) Platform for a Hanabusa Campaign for Governor."

I attended a "Town Hall Meeting" of Congressperson Colleen Hanabusa.

Questions had to written down before the start of the "Town Hall Meeting" for her "Staffers" to research the questions, most of U.S. Congress do not know much. Most of U.S. Congress spends most of their time Campaign Fund Raising, U.S. Congress (U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives) Fail to Use the U.S. Congressional Research Agency (C.R.A.) that has access to any Information Worldwide and creates Factual Research Papers for U.S. Congress.

Questions that could not be answered by Congressperson Hanabusa, "My Staff will contact you".

What U.S. Laws pertain to the U.S. Declared War at Iraq. Were you in favor are you in favor of these Democratic Party Sponsored or Supported U.S. Laws.

Two Democrat U.S. Laws Declared War Against Iraq. U.S. President No Longer Declares War, U.S. Congress Declares War.

What were the Primary (First) Causes of the War at Iraq and the War at Afghanistan.

Nope not the Democrats Caused 9/11 2001 Attacks.

What U.S. Laws caused the 2008 Great Recession and what are you doing to stop another Great Recession and or Great Depression.

I stated what I knew, with the small group that attended the Hanabusa Town Hall Meeting clapping at my Solution.

What U.S. Laws pertain to the U.S. Island State of Hawaii's "Paradise Taxes", are you infavor or against these U.S. Laws, that cause the Very High Costs of Everything, then the expensive Shipping and Handling are added to the Paradise Taxes.

Hanabusa Strongly Supports these Obsolete U.S. Laws that Require a "Paradise Tax" Penalty be imposed on the U.S. Citizens of Hawaii, then the expensive Shipping and Handling are added. The Paradise Taxes fund more than 50,000 Jobs at the other 49 U.S. States, removed at least 20,000 "Middle Class" U.S. Labor Union Jobs from the U.S. Island State of Hawaii.

What Democrat Program provided Universal Health Care (Full Medical, Dental, Vision) For All U.S. Citizens 1930s to 1959 (Successful for over 20 years). And why was this Successful Democrat Program Eliminated, and only retained for U.S. Congressional Members.

Blank Stare. My Staff will get in contact with you.

"Colleen Hanabusa likes being a legislator. Being a legislator really speaks to her strengths," he said.

Not true, Legislators (Lawmakers) need to know the previous U.S. Laws, proposed U.S. Laws, and Future U.S. Laws that must be written, and the Full Effects of those U.S. Laws, U.S. Island State of Hawaii Laws. That apparently U.S. Congressperson Hanabusa is still not aware of, still did not provide the answers that I asked for years ago, after stating that her Staff would contact me.