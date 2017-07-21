HBO draws ire over drama 'Confederate' from 'Game of Thrones' bosses - Jul. 19, 2017

Done before as the 2004 Movie C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America.

"Confederate chronicles events leading to the "Third American Civil War". It takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution. The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone – freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate, and the families of people in their thrall."

Misses the Main Point of the "American Civil War", of "Democracy of America" Versus "Republic of America", and like the Democrat's Propaganda makes Slavery the Main Point.

History

The British Colonies atf America were created under Contracts with the British King, Christian Ordinances, Christian Rules and Regulations, Christian Laws of the Church of England.

The British King Appointed Governors as his Representatives to the British Colonies at "America" giving them Ultimate Power over Economic, Political, Judicial, Military, Taxation, Trade and Commerce, Law Enforcement.

The British had a significant problem, the Majority of British Citizens were poor, and most could not pay the British Kings Taxes, and were sentenced to British Prisons after their means to make money to pay the British King's Taxes were seized, Farms, Businesses.

Also put into the British Prisons were Thieves, Murders, Rapists, Political Dissidents, Enemies of the British Nation, Traitors, Disgraced British Military (Cowardice), Religious Dissidents, "Undesirables", lots of the Irish hated by the British.

The British Solution to clear out the Overcrowded British Prisons, and no longer have to spend so much for Food, Water, Clothing, Guards, was to send them to the British Colonies at "America" of Massachusetts, Virgina, Georgia (named after British King George) with a Sentence of "Transportation", they as "Indentured Servants" Caucasian Slaves could then be sold to the British Kings Governors to make money to pay off their previous taxes and the cost of the One Way Boat Ride.

Later on these British Prisoners were sent to the British Prison Colonies at Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania. The well Researched TV Series "American Gods" Episode 7 "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney" has Essie a Thief and the second strike against her being Irish, sentenced to "Transportation" to the British Colonies at America, the severe conditions on the One Way Boat Ride are depicted.

The American Revolution.

During the American Revolution as the "American Colonists" revolted against the Taxes (Stamp Act Taxes) of the British King, these British Taxes were being used for the British Military at America, and to fund the other British Colonies of the British Empire that were failing.

British Generals Cornwallis and Henry Clinton (Ancestor of U.S. President W.J. Clinton) seized the American Colonists Well Regulated Militias Armories, the American Colonies Militias became criminals hunted by the British Military, British Bounty Hunters, British Loyalists, British Mercenaries, with most fleeing with the American Founding Fathers to the Stronghold of the American Revolution Philadelphia Pennsylvania. (Reason for the 2nd Amendment to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, Individual Firearms Ownership and Possessions).

The British hired Mercenaries of Hessians and Prussians to committed "Atrocities" against the American Colonists while defeating any attempts to Revolt. Hangings, burning at the stake, torture, rape, beheadings, drawn and quartered, looting, burning of farms and businesses, were common to "teach the (American Colonist) rabble a Lesson".

Without the American Colonists' Well Regulated Militias, Individual Colonists armed themselves, organized into groups, and fought the British Army, as the First Use of American Special Warfare as Guerrilla Warfare, Insurgency Warfare, Covert Small Unit Tactics. (Reason for the Second Amendment to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, Individual Firearm Ownership).

The American Founding Fathers Declared Independence from the British Empire, as a Declaration of War, Act of War.

Armed Individual Colonists fight the British at Lexington and Concord, as the American Founding Fathers are still arguing about how to fund the American Colonists' First Continental Army, and who will Lead. The American Colonists Militias had no Firearms.

The American Founding Fathers Mortgaged their Businesses, Farms, Plantations, Homes, Properties, huge Loans from Nations that were Enemies of the British to Fund the American Revolution.

The American Founding Fathers created the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, that most American Colonists Swore an Oath of Loyalty to and the American Revolution, as an Act of High Treason Against the British Crown (British King).

The American Colonies Governors still had Ultimate Powers. Many American Colonies Governors refused to send any of their American Colonies Citizens money to the American Founding Fathers ("Congress"), in most cases the American Colonies Governors refused to send the requested numbers of Colonies Militias to join the American Colonies First Continental Army, American Colonies Governors refused to send food and supplies ("Logistics") to support the American Colonies First Continental Army (resulting in Starvation at Valley Forge, forcing General George Washington to attack the British).

After the American Revolution Most American Colonists strongly believed that the British King and the British Empire would regroup their Large British Military and Invade the American Colonies.

Most American Colonists that were Democrats wanted to return to "British Rule", there was only one Main Political Party, the Democratic Republican Party.

Regardless of Winning the American Revolution, the American Colonists were Heavily in Debt. The American Founding Fathers were going to lose all their Physical Properties, Lands, Businesses, Farms, Plantations, that they had previously Mortgaged, and the Huge Loans they had to Fund the American Revolution.

The Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation did not allow for a Standing Army (Army, Navy, Marines) to stop a British Invasion, nor gave "Congress" (the American Founding Fathers) the means to obtain the Funds to Fund that Standing Army.

The Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation did not allow for the Taxation of American Colonists to pay back the American Founding Fathers, pay the American Colonists of the American First Continental Army.

After the American Revolution the members of the American First Continental Army went home, most without being paid. General George Washington no longer had an Army.

The American Founding Fathers decided, and announced that they would be Amending the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation to Authorize a Standing Army (Army, Navy, Marines).

Authorize the Means (Taxes) to pay for the Standing Army as Taxes.

Authorize (themselves as) a Centralized Government, that would revoke most of the Colonies Governors Ultimate Powers. Authorize the Means to fund (Taxes) the Centralized Government.

The Majority of American Colonists were Outraged, most being Heavily in Debt, had no money to pay Taxes, and the American Revolution was fought to End Paying Taxes to the British King and his Appointed Colonies Governors.

The Majority of American Colonies Governors that were wealthy strongly protested against revoking their American Colonies Governors Ultimate Powers (how they got rich).

The American Colonies Governors imposed Higher Taxes to get money to send to the American Founding Fathers, most American Colonists were in Debt, as while Fighting the British during the American Revolution their Farms, Plantations, Businesses, means of income were left untended and making no money.

The American Colonies Governors then created Land Courts to seize the Properties, Lands, Businesses, Farms, Plantations as payment for the Taxes, the American Colonies Governors Publicly blamed the American Founding Fathers for the Taxes.

Many American Military Veterans of the American Revolution, formed armed Militias, and fought the Colonies Militias, then burned down the American Colonies Governors Land Courts and murdered the Land Court Judges.

The Reaction of the American Founding Fathers was to Hire the British Hessian and Prussian Mercenaries, as there was no Standing Army to stop this "Domestic Violence".

The British Hessian and Prussian Mercenaries easily crush the Rebellion, like Shays Rebellion.

Believed that the American Colonies Governors with the most to lose, then started the Democracy Riots, Democracy Rebellion, Democrats' Extreme Violence, with even the American Colonies Militias involved, calling for the Murders of the American Founding Fathers for Treasonous Acts (wanting to Amend the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation).

Most Democrats as American Colonists were in large Lynch Mobs murdering anybody that spoke out against Democracy and the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, many of the Farms, Businesses, Plantations, Homes, that were not destroyed by the British during the American Revolution were burnt to the ground.

The Democrats Lynch Mobs seized many properties after lynching the owners (entire families), and redistributed these properties among themselves.

General George Washington without an Army observing the Democracy Rebellion stated "The Seeds of Democracy hath sprouted into the Tyranny of the Lynch Mobs". The American Founding Fathers (after nearly getting murdered by the Democracy Lynch Mobs) said, "Demcracy Is Mob Rule".

Once again the American Founding Fathers hired the British Hessian and Prussian Mercenaries and crushed the Democracy Rebellion.

The Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution.

After the American Founding Fathers defeat of the Democracy Rebellion, the American Founding Fathers as guarded and protected by the British Hessian and Prussian Mercenaries, behind locked doors, decided instead of Amending the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, they would completely Eliminate the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

The American Founding Fathers had studied Plato's The Republic and decided to Eliminate Democracy, as from a Democratic Form of Governance evolves the Tyrannical Form of Governance.

This was the Means of the American Founding Fathers to stop any future Democracy Rebellions.

The American Founding Fathers choice was a Republican Form of Governance of Plato's The Republic.

The American Colonies would no longer be Colonies but States (not "states" like ignorant Millennials tend to mistake States and states).

This action by the American Founding Fathers eliminated the majority of the American Colonies Governors Powers by eliminating the British King's Contracts to create the British Colonies at America, and the British King's Appointments of the British Colonies at America Governors.

The U.S. Founding Fathers Authorized a Standing Army and the means (Taxation) to Fund that Standing Army.

The U.S. Founding Fathers Authorized (themselves) as The Centralized Government, to get most of the previous Ultimate Powers of the American Colonies Governors. And the means thru Taxations to fund their Centralized Government.

The U.S. Founding Fathers then created the U.S. Constitution's Article 4 Section 4 "a Republican Form of Government" as the current Republican Three Branches of Government. Republican Governments are Representative, Democracies are NOT "Representative". The U.S. is not a Democratic Republic, like the U.S.S.R.'s Warsaw Pact Democratic Republics like the Democratic Republic of East Germany, or the Democratic Republic of North Korea.

The American Colonies became The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America.

To make Democracy Illegal the United States of the Republic of America (U.S.) Founding Fathers wrote the Republic of America's 1787 U.S. Constitution's Article 4 Section 4, that demanded that All States have "a Republican Form of Government" or not be protected from (British) Invasion or "Domestic Violence" (like the recent Democracy Lynch Mobs, Democrats Extreme Violence and the Democracy Rebellion), gave the Executive (President) Emergency Powers.

The U.S. Founding Fathers strongly believed "The average Citizen is too ignorant to determine the Highest Offices of the Land, President and Vice President". And to further Eliminate the previous Democracy of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation created the Republican Electoral College process as the 12th Amendment to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution.

The American Civil War

Ever since the U.S. Founding Fathers eliminated the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, Democrats within the One Political Party of America, the Democratic Republican Party demanded that the Failed Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation be Reinstated.

The arguments got so intense resulting in Personal Duels.

At the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives (U.S. Congress) the Democrats and Republicans moved their chairs and desks to opposite sides of each of the "Houses", resulting in "The House Divided" literally.

The Republicans within the Democratic Republican Party then left and formed the Republic of America Party (Republican Party) and took most of the Federalists (Centralized Government Party) and the Abolitionists (Anti Slavery, including Anti Indentured Servants (Caucasian Slavery) with them.

Without the Republicans of the Democratic Republican Party, the Democrats then deleted Republican and formed the Democratic Party that included the Majority of the Pro Slavery, Pro Governor's Ultimate Powers (States Rights), Reinstatement of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation Movement, those that wanted to once again be under British Rule (reason why Democrats like Taxation).

The Republic of America Party's First Presidential Candidate Won, President Lincoln. To gain Support Presidential Candidate Lincoln spoke out for the very vocal minority of Abolitionists of the Republican Party, while Slavery was not really the biggest problem (Democracy of America Versus Republic of America) tearing The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America apart.

Outraged the Democrats of The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America decided to create their own Nation of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

Democratic States Governor would have Ultimate Powers again, a marginal Centralized Government would have minimal Powers, each Democratic State would have Militias controlled and funded by the Democratic States Governors thru taxes, there would be no Standing Army (reason why now Democrats still hate the U.S. Defense), Democratic States Governors controlled the printing of money, commerce trade negotiations.

The Democrats as the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation States were Pro Slavery, as most had been British Indentured Servants Caucasian Slaves.

The Republicans of The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America strongly believed that the Democrats did Treason by creating their Democratic Nation of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation as the Confederate States of America.

The Service Members of the U.S. Military (Republican's "The Union Army") were Required to Swear an Oath of Loyalty to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, those that refused were dismissed from the U.S. Military. Most of the Democrats that were dismissed from the U.S. Military then fled to the Democratic States of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation States, the Democracy Confederate States of America.

The Republicans of "a Republican Form of Government" then imposed Embargoes and Sanctions against the Treasonous Democrats, started U.S. Naval Blockades, built Forts at Rivers, Streams, waterways.

The Traitorous Democrats then started Trade and Commerce with the Enemies of The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America.

The Democrats of the Democracy Confederate States of America strongly believed that a War Against The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America would be quick and easily won. As most of the best and brightest U.S. Military Generals and Admirals had left the U.S. Military and joined the Democracy Confederate States of America.

The Republicans of The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America strongly believed that a War against the Democratic States of the Democracy Confederate States of America would be brief (short) and would result in the collapse of the Democrats' Confederate States of America, and finally end the argument of Democracy of America or Republic of America.

As the Republicans U.S. Naval Blockades, Embargoes, Sanctions started to weaken the Democrat States of the Confederate States of America, the Democrats decided that before their Democrat Army got too weak they would attack The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America to Force Democracy on the Republic of America, and reinstate the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation and Eliminate the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution.

The Democrat's Confederate States of America then attacked the Republic of America's Fort Sumter starting the "American Civil War".

The Democrat Generals and Admirals of the Democratic States of the Confederate States of America were correct. and defeated "The Union Army" of The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America's Army and Navy during the First Battles. The problem was that the Democrats Confederate States of America Army was not prepared for a long War, and did not have much Logistics either to support that long War.

Defeated by the Democrats Confederate States of America Military, with heavy losses, Republican President Lincoln to fill the voids from the heavy losses Ordered the creation of Unarmed All Negro Union Army "Companies" (Platoons, Companies, Battalions, Brigades), to decrease the Duties of Caucasian Soldiers of The Republican Union Army, like digging latrines, cooking, driving supply wagons, building fortifications, so that the Caucasian Military could fight. Most Caucasians strongly believed that if The Union Army's All Negro Companies were armed, they would start killing all Caucasians. To decrease Political Backlash, Republican President Lincoln then emphasized Slavery, and diminished the real issue of Democracy of America or Republic of America. After even more losses it was decided that the All Negro Companies would be armed and used to do the First Assault Attacks against the Heavily Defended Democrats Fortifications of the Democracy Confederate States of America. This way after the Democrats ran out of ammunition by killing most of the All Negro Companies, then Caucasian Units of the Republican Union Army attacked the Democrat's Confederate States of America Fortifications. This was depicted in the 1989 Movie "Glory".

Defeated by the Republican's "Union Army", mostly due to lack of Logistics Support, the Democrats of the Democracy Confederate States of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation still do not want to surrender.

Republican President Lincoln's Union Army Generals and Secretary of War demand the Elimination of the Democrat Traitors, burning down of the Democrats Cities, Towns, Villages, Salting the Earth at Democrat's Farms and Plantations, Republican President Lincoln refused and stated "Reconstruction" (paid for by the U.S. Citizens of the Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America, as the Democrats of the Democracy Confederate States of America were broke), this is why later Investigations revealed that Republican President Lincoln's Secretary of War, Union Army Generals were implicated in the Assassination of Republican President Lincoln.

At many of the Republican's Union Army Prisoner of War Camps, some Republican Union Army Generals Ordered the execution of all Democrat Traitor Confederate States of America Soldiers, as the Republican Union Army was having severe problems feeding that many Democrat C.S.A. Prisoners of War.

After the diseases that swept thru the Union Army's Prisoner of War Camps (Democrats' C.S.A. Army, Navy, Civilian "Collaborators"), the Democrat Traitors that were not previously executed, that denounced the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, and had Sworn an Oath of Loyalty to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution were set free.

The Democrats of the War Torn Democracy Confederate States of America did not believe in Republican President Lincoln's Reconstruction. Lacking Manpower to rebuild the Democrats needed their Slaves and Caucasian Indentured Servants (Caucasian Slaves), to recapture their Slaves and Caucasian Indentured Servants the Democrats created the Ku Klux Klan 1865.