New Hawaii campaign to help residents plan for North Korea attac - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

As usual at the Democrat's U.S. Island State of Hawaii, No Experts.

"The state plan considers what is currently a worst-case scenario: A 15-kiloton nuclear weapon detonated 1,000 feet above Honolulu."

First "30 Kilo Ton (KT)" - Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey

Second, from training, experience and even teaching the subject, wrong height for a 15-kiloton "Tactical" nuclear weapon to achieve maximum destruction.

Defenses

The U.S. Island State of Hawaii cannot depend on the U.S. Navy's Aegis Anti Ballistic Missile System, as U.S. Navy Ships would have to be directly under the flight path to achieve altitude and range.

Aegis being a Ship borne ABM, the size of the ship limits the size of the ABM, number of stages, range, number of ABMs.

This argument was done before, resulting in Land Based not U.S. Navy Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles, as the Deployment of the U.S. Army's Pershing 1 and Pershing 2 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles to Europe.

Speed of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (Warhead Section) is over Mach 15 (Gravity), the U.S. Space Shuttle upon reentry intentionally slowed down (drag) to over Mach 12, a North Korean ICBM will not be slowing down but speeding up (Gravity).

The average speed of a U.S. Navy Aegis is just over Mach 15 (Going against Gravity) upon launch but cannot maintain that speed (amount of propellant restricted due to size of ship).

What this means is a U.S. Navy Ship out of position may be the only ship available for a one Missile attempt.

History

Fearing a U.S.S.R. ICBM Strike against Strategic U.S. Military at Oahu Hawaii, the U.S. Island State of Hawaii had numerous Medium to Long Range MIM-14 U.S. Army Nike Hercules Missile Batteries of the State of Hawaii's National Guard.

These U.S. Army Nike Hercules Missiles were equipped with Nuclear Warheads 2KT (M-97) or 20KT (M-22) to maximize the chances of an Intercept of an ICBM by being detonated ahead of the path of the ICBM.

The most visible of these State of Hawaii National Guard Anti Aircraft Anti Ballistic Missile Sites were at the top of the Waiane Mountain Range (West), and at Koko Head (East) as being launched from a high elevation provides an advantage, as well as increasing the range of detection by radar (detection, targeting, guidance).

U.S. Army Patriot Anti Aircraft Anti Ballistic Missile. To increase the probably of a "Kill", the U.S. Army Patriot Missile was equipped with continuous rod warheads that would explode near a target sending many high velocity kinetic projectiles into the target. This was proven highly effective by the U.S. Air Force's Air to Air Missiles.

This would be more effective than the single kinetic projectile of the current U.S. Navy Aegis Anti Ballistic Missile attempting to ram an incoming over Mach 15 ICBM.

The reason that the U.S. Army switched to what the U.S. Air Force proved successful, continuous rod warhead, was the U.S. Army's failures using a single High Explosive warhead to intercept Iraqis President Saddam Hussein's "Obsolete" SCUD Ballistic Missiles, resulting in the Deaths of U.S. Military Service Members. "SCUD Missile Hits a U.S. Barracks, Killing 27" February 26, 1991.

Now consider this situation using U.S. Navy Aegis ABMs for the U.S. Island State of Hawaii.

With upgrades the U.S. Army Patriot Anti Aircraft Anti Ballistic Missile became the U.S. Army's Theater High Altitude Area Defense System (THAADS) using the successful continuous rod warhead. Being Landbased, the THAADS did not have Missile Size Restrictions that limit performance.

Due to the restrictions of the Anti Ballistic Missile Treaty, between the U.S. and U.S.S.R., the U.S. Army's Theater High Altitude Area Defense System (THAADS) was "Officially" not an Anti Ballistic Missile System for a while and never equipped with a Nuclear Warhead to maximize the chances of an Interception of an ICBM.

For Political and other Reasons the U.S. Army's Theater High Altitude Area Defense System (THAADS) changed from the proven successful continuous rod warhead to the single non explosive kinetic projectile Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System (THAADS) as great for the manufacturer because the U.S. Army would have to launch more missiles and buy more Missiles to achieve the same success as the previous Theater High Altitude Area Defense System.

Previous Nations ICBMs included warheads filled with concrete weighing the same amount as an actual nuclear warhead as used as decoys to make Anti Ballistic Missiles less effective. The U.S. Navy's Ship borne Aegis will have only one chance to figure out which are the decoys and destroy the actual nuclear warhead.

Because of what I mentioned above the U.S. Navy created the Aegis On Shore, as to what needs to be deployed to the top of the Waiane Mountain Range and Koko Head as a Minimum.

The current ABM Systems at California and Alaska cannot be depended on to intercept ICBMs targeting the U.S. Island State of Hawaii due to the Flight Time of the ICBM and the Flight Time of the ABMs at California and Alaska, the ICBM(s) would have already detonated long before the ABMs got near the U.S. Island State of Hawaii.

A U.S. ABM Defense of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii is the only thing that can be done, as being an Island of a limited size, Oahu, minimal protections can only be implemented.

The known effects of even a Tactical Nuclear Weapon of about 10 Kilotons detonated a less effective ground level would make the Island of Oahu, U.S. Island State of Hawaii non survivable. This has already been calculated "Day After Disaster" History Channel.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and Vern Miyagi need to tell the U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii, what was known from before, Bend Over Kiss Your Own A Goodbye. Hawaii's homes do not have basements nor bomb shelters, most being made of wood will become fuel for the Islandwide Firestorm (same as Firestorms at Dresden, and Most Japanese Cities during World War 2).