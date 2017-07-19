What makes the US a Republic? In History of the United States, US Constitution, History, Politics & Society Answer by MrAcademic The United States is a democratic republic because we elect represenatives who then vote in Congress. We don't directly vote for bills in Congress. In a direct democracy that's what we would be doing. http://www.answers.com/Q/What_makes_the_US_a_Republic

Incorrect,

The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America, IS NOT a "Democratic Republic", like the former U.S.S.R. Warsaw Pact Democratic Republics like the Democratic Republic of East Germany, or the Democratic Republic of North Korea.

What made the U.S. a Republic was the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution to eliminate the previous Failed Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, specifically the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution's Article 4 Section 4 made Illegal Democracy, Required U.S. States to have "a Republican Form of Government" or not be protected from (British) Invasion or "Domestic Violence".

Article 4 Section 4 indirectly authorized a Standing Army (Army, Navy, Marines) and authorized the Taxations to fund that Standing Army, Emergency U.S.Presidential Executive Powers, that were not previously authorized by the Failed Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

Without Liberal Democrat Propaganda Interpretations inserted Article 4 Section 4

"The United States Shall Guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against Domestic Violence."

Ever since the Republican U.S. Founding Fathers of the Democratic Republican Party (there was only one Political Party) of the American Colonies eliminated the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, the Democrats within the Democratic Republican Party Demanded that the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation be Reinstated.

This caused the "House Divided" as the U.S. Congress (U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives) Republicans and Democrats literally moved their chairs and desks to opposite sides of U.S. Congress.

The Republic of Americans then left the Democratic Republican Party and formed the Republican Party including most of the "Federalists", that wanted a Centralized Government and "Abolitionists" that wanted an end to Slavery (and Indentured Servitude, Caucasian Slavery).

The Democrats of the Democratic Republican Party then removed the Republican from the Democratic Republican Party, the Democratic Party included those that demanded that the States Governors Powers not be diminished by a Centralized Federal Government as was before during the British King's American Colonies Charters that gave the British King's Appointed Governors Ultimate Powers (Economic, Taxations, Military, Judical, Trade and Commerce).

The First Republican Party Presidential Candidate Won, as President Lincoln.

The Demands of the Democrats to Reinstate the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation were ignored.

The Democrats then formed their Own Democratic Nation based on the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, of course named the Democracy Confederate States of America.

The Republic of Americans strongly believed that the Democrats were Traitors and had committed unforgivable Treason, U.S. Military Service Members were then Required to Swear an Oath of Loyalty to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, those that refused were immediately dismissed from U.S. Military Service and fled to the Democracy Confederate States of America.

The Republican Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America then placed Severe Sanctions and Embargoes against the Democrat Traitors of the Democracy Confederate States of America.

The Democrats of the Democracy Confederate States of America then did what the Republicans believed was Treason by Importing and Exporting Products from Nations Hostile to the Republican Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America, so the Republic of America started Armed Naval Blockades, and Built Forts also to control most Harbors, Ports, Rivers.

In response the Democrats of the Democracy Confederate States of America believing that a War against the Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America would result in a Quick Victory and Unconditional Surrender attacked the Republican Fort Sumter April 12, 1861 starting the "American Civil War".

The Republicans of the Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America also believed that War Against the Democrats of the Democracy Confederate States of America would be quick and result in a Unconditional Surrender, and of course they were very wrong resulting in the early Defeats of the Republican "Union Army". As most of Best and Brightest Army Generals and Admirals refused to Swear an Oath to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution and migrated to the Democracy Confederate States of America.

What Forced the U.S. Founding Fathers to Eliminate the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

The British Colonies at the Americas were formed under Contracts with the British King as with Christian Ordinances, Rules, Laws, and Regulations of the Church of England, the British King then Appointed Governors as the King's Representative with Ultimate Powers.

The British then emptied out the Overcrowded British Prisons of Thieves, Murders, Rapists and sentenced them to "Transport" as one way severe (deadly) conditions on boats to the British Colonies located at "America" mostly at Virginia, Massachusetts and Georgia (named after British King George).

After these successes, the British then emptied out the British Prisons full of hated by the British Irish, Political Prisoners, Political Dissidents, Disgraced (Cowardice) British Military, Traitors, and sentenced them to "Transport" to the British Colonies at the Americas, later on the British started sending their Prisoners to the British Prison Colony of Australia including at New Zealand and Tasmania.

After the U.S. Founding Fathers wrote the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, all Loyal American Colonists Swore an Oath of Loyalty to the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, as believed to be an Act of High Treason against the British Crown (King).

To fund the American Revolution against the British, the U.S. Founding Fathers heavily Mortgaged their Businesses, Farms, Plantations. Huge Personal Loans from Nations that were enemies of the British.

During the American Revolution most American Colonists fighting the British were heavily in Debt as their Businesses, Farms, Plantations were left untended and not making money.

The British and British Mercenaries (Hessian and Prussians) also burned many of the American Colonists Businesses, Farms, Plantations to the ground and killed or seized any "livestock" (to feed the British Military), brutally tortured, raped and murdered any American Colonists.

Most of the American Colonies Governors refused to give American Colonies Tax money to the U.S. Founding Fathers, nor supply the required (asked for) numbers of Colonies Militia to serve in the American First Continental Army to fight the British, "Logistics" Support from the Colonies Governors was non existent this is why the Conditions at Valley Forge. As Starvation, lack of Winter clothing, no horses (they were eaten), minimal gunpowder and lead for bullets, these conditions forced General George Washington to attack the British before the American First Continental Army died.

American Colonies Governors, Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation no authority for a Standing Army nor the Funds for a Standing Army.

After the American Revolution most American Colonists went home (General George Washington no longer had an Army), as the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation did not allow for a "Standing Army" nor the means (Taxation) to pay for the "Standing Army". Most American Colonists that joined the American First Continental Army were never paid and went home broke, as the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation did not allow the means (Taxation) to obtain money to pay the American First Continental Army (Army, Navy, Marines).

Most American Colonists worried only about their Debts and being able to feed their own families, not the Huge Debts of the American (U.S.) Founding Fathers that were going to lose all their Physical Properties.

The American Colonies Governors did not care because they had huge surpluses of personal wealth, and if not they could print more money (each American Colony printed their own Money as controlled by the Governors).

The American (U.S.) Founding Fathers then announced to All American Citizens that they are going to Amend the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

As Amendments to allow for, a Standing Army since there was the Real Threat that the British would regroup and attack to get the British Colonies at America back, the means (Taxation) to provide for that Standing Army (Lesson learned from Valley Forge), a Strong Centralized (Federalist) Government as hated by the Colonies Governors as removing the Colonies Governor's Ultimate Powers, Taxations to fund the Standing Army and the Centralized Government that most American Colonist believed that Taxation by the American (U.S.) Founding Fathers was a Treasonous Act of doing what the American Colonists Fought against the British as Taxations of the British Stamp Act as the cause of the recent American Revolution.

Renaming the American Colonies to States to finally get away from being the British Colonies at America, many Democrats opposed this as they wanted to reconcile with the British and be under British Rule Again.

To gather money for the American (U.S.) Founding Fathers, the States Governors then Taxed their Citizens, most did not have the money for the Taxes, especially the recently returned Veterans of the American Revolution that had given their Lives and Spent their own money to fight the British.

The States Governors then created Land Courts and by Force of the Governors States Militias and Law Enforcement seized Lands, Farms, Properties, Businesses to pay the State Governors Taxes, just like the British and their Mercenaries (Hessian and Prussians) did prior to and during the American Revolution.

Many American Revolution Veterans gathered together and formed their own Armed Militias and fought against the States Militias and Law Enforcement, burnt the State Governor's Land Courts to the Ground and murdered Land Court Judges.

In response the American Founding Fathers did the Unthinkable, they hired the British Mercenaries (Hessian and Prussians) to crush the Rebellions like 1786 to 1787 Shay's Rebellion.

The States Governors with the most to lose (Ultimate Powers) then started the Democracy Rebellions, Democracy Riots, Extreme Violence, with the States Militias controlled by the States Governors participating, calling for the Murders of the American Founding Fathers for Treasonous Acts.

Large Armed Democracy Lynch Mobs murdered anybody that spoke out against Democracy and the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, entire families were hung by the necks by ropes "lynched" and their properties, businesses, lands, farms, redistributed among the Democracy Lynch Mobs.

Many farms, businesses, plantations, not destroyed by the British during the American Revolution were burnt to the Ground.

Observing this without an Army to stop this General George Washington stated "The Seeds of Democracy hath sprouted into the Tyranny of the Lynch Mobs".

To crush the Democracy Rebellions, Democracy Riots, Democrat's Extreme Violence the American Founding Fathers once again did the "Unthinkable" and hired the British Mercenaries of Prussians and Hessian and crushed the Democracy Rebellions, Democracy Riots, and Ended the Democrat's Extreme Violence.

U.S. Founding Fathers from observations (almost getting lynched) stated "Democracy is Lynch Mob Rule".

Protected by the British Mercenaries of Prussians and Hessians from the Democracy Lynch Mobs and States Governors Militias, the U.S. Founding Fathers announced that they are going to Eliminate the Failed Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation (that all American Colonists had Sworn an Oath of Loyalty to).

Behind closed guarded locked doors the American (U.S.) Founding Fathers then wrote the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution.

As the American Founding Fathers had studied Plato's "The Republic" and knew that the Tyrannical Form of Governance (like the Democrats Lynch Mobs) evolves from the Democratic Form of Governance, so to stop this from happening again they must end Democracy.

The U.S. Founding Fathers then created the current "Republican Form of Government" as the current Republican Three Branches of Government; as a Representative Form of Governance is Republican and Never a Democracy like before of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

To further End Democracy, as most of the U.S. Founding Fathers believed and stated, "The average Citizen is too ignorant to determine the Highest Offices of the Land, (U.S.) President and (U.S.) Vice President". So 1804 the 12th Amendment to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution was created to create the Republican Electoral College as no longer would the "ignorant" Citizens Votes (as Democracy) determine the U.S. President and U.S. Vice President but Representatives (a Republican Form of Government) of the Republican Electoral College process would.

The Defeat of Democrat Presidential Candidate Clinton was caused by Democrat President Obama's Speech at North Carolina (University) on November 01, days before November 08 voting, as President Obama's "The Fate of the Republic Rests On Your Shoulders" defeated Democrat Presidential Candidate Clinton's lies of "Democratic Republic", "Constitutional Democracy". After Democrat President Obama's "The Fate of the Republic Rests on Your Shoulders" Speech the Democrat's Blue Wall of U.S. States turned into the Republican's Red Wall of U.S. States as many Educated U.S. Citizens realized that the Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America is NOT A DEMOCRACY and Voted Republican especially those Democrats of the Republican Electoral College.