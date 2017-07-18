Newsvine

Honolulu inflation reaches 5-year high - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Honolulu inflation reaches 5-year high
Tue Jul 18, 2017
How did this happen, I already told all of you after lots (too much) of Research.

Simple......Democrats.

You want an explanation, go do your own Research so that you believe your own Research Results.

I am not going to do the typical Democrat thing of "Spoon feeding" the lazy with Researched Facts, my time is worth something like a Full Time U.S. Government Research Scientist (Senior Research Scientist with Tenure (cannot be Fired, Suspended, Eliminated, Laid Off, Gotten Rid Of, until everybody else including Management are gone), Guaranteed Retirement Pay per Month greater than current Monthly Paycheck adjusted for Cost of Living and Inflation, Lifetime Full Coverage Medical, Dental, Vision Benefits, Full U.S. Military Benefits and Entitlements, Full Federal Government Civil Service Employee Benefits and Entitlements (like those of the U.S. Department of State, including Permanent Irrevocable International Diplomatic Immunity).

The Democrats of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii still Fully Support Two (2) Obsolete 1920 and 1936 U.S. Laws, that Punish the U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii with Huge "Paradise Taxes" for living at "Paradise", then very expensive Shipping and Handling Costs are added to the Huge "Paradise Taxes".

