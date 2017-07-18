Mayor introduces bill to require sprinklers in older highrises o - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Cause Hawaii's Democrat Politicians In their rush to stuff their pockets full of (bribe) money back then, the Democrat Hawaii Politicians allowed the "Land Developers", High Rise "Skyscraper" Builders, Suburbs Builders, General Construction, to build to the lowest specifications (Cheap to make more profits, then leave Hawaii).

The reason why many routine features and safety equipment are not installed at Hawaii is the High Cost.

The reason for the High Cost is the Democrats Support of the Democrat Obsolete 1920 and 1936 U.S. Laws, that Require All U.S. Island State of Hawaii Residents to pay a "Paradise Tax" (afterwards the high cost of shipping and handling is added to the Paradise Taxes) to pay for 50,000 Jobs at the other 49 U.S. States, Eliminated about 20,000 "Middle Class" Jobs at Hawaii by stopping Hawaii from being the U.S. Main Port of Entry from Asian Nations to the U.S., any Cargo coming from Asia must go to California without stopping at closer Hawaii or a Huge Fine (Tarriff, Tax) is Charged against anything off loaded at the U.S. Island State of Hawaii, cargo from Asia is then offloaded at California, more costs are added as the Cargo is then stored in Warehouses until a different U.S. Registered ship going from California to Hawaii can be arranged, the loading of the cargo unto the U.S. Registered Ship adds even more to the Costs.

Ever since the 1920 and 1936 U.S. Laws, the U.S. Territory of Hawaii, and since 1959 Statehood, U.S. Island State of Hawaii Residents have bought and paid for thru the Paradise Taxes, the U.S. Shipbuilding (mostly at Northeastern U.S., California, and Louisiana), the Building of the U.S. Merchant Marine, All the U.S. Merchant Marine Ships, the extremely large Paychecks of U.S. Merchant Marine Sailors (pay $90,000 to $120,000 a Year for a Able Bodied Seaman, 6 months a year (of 12 months) at Sea). The Building of Warehouses, Dry Docks, Cargo (Container) Handling Facilities, and all of the Democrat U.S. Labor Union Jobs at the U.S. State of California Republic of Democrat U.S. Labor Union Construction Workers, Democrat U.S. Labor Union Dockworkers, Democrat U.S. Labor Union Longshoremen, Democrat U.S. Labor Union Warehousemen, most of these U.S. Labor Union Workers are getting over $40 to $120 per hour, as the Jobs the U.S. Island State of Hawaii would have still had as the Main U.S. Sea Port of Entry from Asia, prior to the 1920 and 1936 U.S. Laws, the U.S. Territory of Hawaii was the Main U.S. Sea Port of Entry to the U.S., the U.S. Territory of Hawaii was also the Main Refueling Stop for any Ships going from the U.S. to Asia, Asia to the U.S. this made Fuel for Local Hawaii Use Cheap to create Electricity, also Hawaii's Sugar Mills provided very inexpensive Electricity for All of the Hawaiian Islands (Not Hawaiian Electric, that burns more expensive Oil to create Electricity).

The 1920 and 1936 Democrat U.S. Laws were a scam of the other 49 U.S. States to make Money, get Jobs, at the Expense of the U.S. Citizens living at "Paradise" of the U.S. Territory of Hawaii. Being a U.S. Territory the Majority of the Non Caucasian Residents of Chinese, Japanese did not have the Right to Vote, the minority of Caucasians really had no Political Power to object to the 1920 and 1936 Democrat Party Supported U.S. Laws imposing the Paradise Taxes on the Residents of the U.S. Territory of Hawaii. With the Implementation of the 1920 and 1936 (during the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression) U.S. Laws the Economy of the U.S. Territory of Hawaii became part of the U.S. 1929 to 1939 Great Depression even before the Great Depression started, starting when the Democrats 1920 U.S. Law was implemented, as immediately the Port of Honolulu lost 20,000 Democrat U.S. Labor Union Jobs, Construction to expand Honolulu Harbor was ceased laying off many of the Democrat's U.S. Labor Union Construction Workers, the plans to build Ship Building Dry Docks at Oahu and Hawaii Island ("Big Island") Port of Hilo were scrapped the land was then devalued to near worthless with investors losing most of their money and most of the Democrat U.S. Labor Union Construction Workers there being dumped on Unemployment (many quit the Democrat U.S. Labor Unions at Hawaii and ended up as a last resort working at Hawaii's Sugarcane Plantations).

But the U.S. Territory of Hawaii still prospered from after 1920 to 1936, as the 1920 Democrat U.S. Law was not strictly enforced, so Ships from Asia still came directly to Hawaii, refueled, ships crews added to Hawaii's Economy thru Tourism, Cruise Ships not of U.S. Registry packed full of Tourist came directly from the U.S. Port and Asian Ports directly to Hawaii, food and products from both the U.S. and Asia were very affordable and inexpensive at Hawaii, then the Democrats got greedy and created, implemented and enforced the 1936 U.S. Law during the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression and dragged the U.S. Territory of Hawaii into the U.S. Great Depression.

Regardless of what the Democrat Supported 1920 and 1936 U.S. Laws did the people (majority Non U.S. Citizens) of the U.S. Territory of Hawaii, had cheap electricity from the Hawaii Sugar Industry, was self sustaining with lots of food from pig farms, dairy farms, cattle ranches, chicken farms, vegetable farms, many jobs with Dole Pineapple or the Hawaii Sugar Industry (that also provided drinkable ethanol fuel for Hawaii's vehicles) so unlike the 1929 to 1939 U.S. Great Depression at the other 49 U.S. States and Worldwide, most Non U.S. Citizens at the U.S. Territory of Hawaii were not starving, jobless and homeless, this angered the Democrats at the U.S. as to why they would create, impose, strictly enforce the 1936 U.S. Law to punish the Residents of the U.S. Territory of Hawaii.

Today these 1920 and 1936 Democrat U.S. Laws are the Cause of Hawaii's High Cost of Living, high cost of Construction Materials (the needed sprinkler systems), High Cost of Electricity and Basic Utilities, High Cost of Fuel (Democrats destroyed Hawaii's Renewable Energy (Ethanol Fuel, Biofuels used at Hawaii since 1800s start of Hawaii's Sugar Industry), High Cost of Basic Food Items (after the Democrats to make money destroyed the Hawaii Self Sustainability of Food), High Rents and Leases (Democrats Caused "Hawaii's Homeless Crisis"). No such thing as "Affordable Housing".