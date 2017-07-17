US to create independent military cyber command - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Typical Democrats interjecting their Propaganda into the News. Democrats blame U.S. President Trump for the delays. U.S. Congress (U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representative) usually cause most Delays (infighting, fierce arguments and prolonged debates, demanding very expensive "Studies", U.S. Congressional Committee Hearings), especially U.S. Congressional Appropriations and whose (Democrat, Independent, Republican) U.S. State Benefits (Jobs and Economy) the most.

Pros,

a U.S. Military Cyber Command will be more capable of U.S. Military Offensive and Defense Cyberware against U.S. Enemies.

Cons,

The U.S. Military Cyber Command attacking Enemy Cyber Capabilities will shutdown Cyber Sources of U.S. Intelligence.

Having two different persons directing Cyber Intelligence Gathering, and U.S. Military Cyberwarfare means that no one person knows what the other is doing.

No longer will there be the Mandatory "Unity of Command" for U.S. Cyber Activities (Intelligence Gathering, Offensive and Defensive CyberWarfare (both U.S. Civilian and U.S. Military), "Unity of Command" and other Real Leadership Skills are not taught nor used by U.S. Civilian "Leadership".

This also means that Two Different People may get conflicting Intelligence and not know and work counterproductively against each other and National Goals.

Decision making will take exponentially Longer, when time is critical.

BIG MISTAKE "Leadership of the NSA could be turned over to a civilian." There were specific reasons to have a U.S. Military Officer as the Leadership of the NSA.

"Since then, the command has grown to more than 700 military and civilian employees. The military services also have their own cyber units, with a goal of having 133 fully operational teams with as many as 6,200 personnel."

Very old information, the current Cyber Command has about 4,200 U.S. Military and Civilians, unfortunately the majority belong to the NSA, so if the break up occurs the U.S. Military Cyber Command will lose significant capabilities, including having to hire less capable second or third choice candidates previously rejected by the NSA.

While the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army Navy Air Forces (PLAN) has a Million Military Personnel Cyber Army, that have been formally trained as Expert Hackers and Cyber Warfare Experts versus U.S. self taught Hackers and "Experts". The Russian Federation is quickly catching up to the Chinese Cyber Army.

Democrat President Obama's Democrat Political Appointee Ash Carter for Political Reasons and Political Gains "Carter, at the time, also pushed for the ouster of Adm. Mike Rogers, who still heads both bodies." Admiral Mike Rogers got on Secretary of Defense Ash Carters Shit List by disagreeing with Democrat President Obama as Commander In Chief Ordered U.S. Defense (U.S. Military, U.S. Intelligence Agencies, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) Budget Cuts of 50%, that according to the Director National Intelligence would have Destroyed U.S. Intelligence Capabilities, just as Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense left the U.S. Blind and Deaf to the First Osama Bin Laden 1993 Attack of the World Trade Center, and the Second Osama Bin Laden 9/11 2001 Attack of the World Trade Center as Caused by Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 1998 U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against U.S. Ally Muslims at Baghdad Iraq, and Clinton's 1998 Declared War Against U.S. Ally Iraq.

Previous Secretary of Defenses Gates (Republican), Panetta (Democrat), Hagel (Democrat) refused to Obey Democrat President Obama's Ordered 50% U.S. Defense Budget Cuts and Resigned as National Security over Democrats and Democrat President Obama's Politics.

"The Pentagon, he warned, was losing the war in the cyber domain, focusing on cyberthreats from nations such as Iran, Russia and China, rather than on countering the communications and propaganda campaigns of internet-savvy insurgents."

The "Internet-savvy insurgents" were not stealing U.S. High Tech, attacking the U.S. Voting Systems, Industrial Espionage, Industrial Sabotage, Sabotaging U.S. Manufacturing, Intelligence Gathering, making and disseminating misinformation as Counter Intelligence.

And Shutting Down the Insurgents Cyber Capabilities meant shutting off a source of Intelligence coming directly from the insurgents as, future insurgent operations and activities, metadata (including GPS locations of insurgents, so that the U.S. could then bomb the insurgents), collaborators of the insurgents at U.S. and U.S. Ally Nations, Identifying those Individuals, Businesses, Corporations, Governments, Agencies providing Material Aid and Financial Support to Terrorist Organizations.

Go ahead and be ignorant Democrats and shut all those sources of Strategic Intelligence down, just to win a couple of Battles against Muslim Terrorists, while losing the Entire Cyber War (against the Main Threats that have MORE Cyberwarfare Capabilities than any Muslim Terrorist Organizations, as stated by Hypocrite Democrats about the Russian Federation's involvement with the Election of President Trump).

The Chinese PLAN's Cyber Army claims to be capable of shutting down the Entire U.S. Electrical Grid, Cause the U.S. over 100 Nuclear Power Plants to go Critical, Mass Swarm (Brute Force Attacks) Attacks against All U.S. Computers to cause a Collapse of U.S. Internet, Hijack U.S. Commercial Aircraft and U.S. Military Aircraft.

Decades ago, the Chinese Government created an Advanced Mathematics and Science Tests that were done for their Elementary School Level Students. Those (hundreds of thousands) with the Highest Scores (from the Hundreds of Millions of Chinese Elementary School Students) were then removed from the Chinese Standard School System, and sent to a different Chinese PLAN Academy to become Chinese PLAN (Military) Scientists, Cyberwarfare Experts, as Chinese PLAN Military Officers. These Candidates are given a lifestyle much better than the other Chinese PLAN Academies. Upon Graduation (age 18 to 21, College University as U.S. Post Graduate Level) they are Commissioned as Chinese PLAN Officers and get a lifestyle much better than other Chinese PLAN Officers, are assigned Internship Assignments.

Being selected as Children they only know the Academy, and Chinese PLAN Lifestyle. Indoctrinated The Chinese Nation and Chinese PLAN are Mommy and Daddy, their Peer Chinese PLAN Military Officers are their Brothers and Sisters, it is highly discouraged to contact biological parents or relatives while attending the Academy. Formal School and Training over 300 days a year, 8 to 12 hours a day. Because of the large Chinese Population Failure is not tolerated, as they can easily get more Candidates.

Ever since 2005, President G.W. Bush's development of the STUXNET worm (Virus) with the assistance of the Democratic Nation of Israel, the Chinese PLAN had started to seriously increase their Million Chinese Military Officer Cyber Army.