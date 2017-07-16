3 dead, 12 injured in Honolulu high-rise fire - Honolulu, Hawaii news, sports & weather - KITV Channel 4

Politics and greed won out over Common Sense

Long ago the Honolulu Fire Department argued that at Hawaii, "Skyscrapers" like at the "Mainland" must not be built, as like at the "Mainland" Honolulu Fire Department did not have Fire Trucks with Ladders High Enough to reach most of the Floors.

The idea that Fire Department Ladders could not reach the majority of the Floors to reach and fight the Fires and rescue survivors became the famous award winning 1974 Movie "The Towering Inferno".

The Hawaii Politicians (on the payroll of Land Developers) in charge of the Meetings insisted and even raised the Maximum Height of Skyscrapers to be built at Oahu. Basically telling the Honolulu Fire Department to shut the f*** up. As at the Mainland there were already instances of people becoming trapped and burning to death in "skyscrapers" taller than what the Fire Department Ladders could reach.

During the Osama Bin Laden 9/11 2001 Attacks many became trapped by debris in the Staircases, and were crushed to death by the floors collapsing one on top of each other as designed. Unusable Fire Escapes and Staircases were depicted also in the 1974 Movie Towering Inferno.

Some trapped in the Twin Towers fires jumped to their deaths, instead of being burned alive.

Older "Sky Scrapers" used to be built with huge water towers on the roofs to gravity feed supply water sprinklers in case of a fire, no electricity required. This idea was discarded because of looks (ugly) and required extensive maintenance including routinely cleaning mold out of the water towers or people would get sick as the water towers water was also directly hooked into the buildings water sources for drinking, bathing, washing clothes. Instead electric water pumps were placed into the Modern Skyscrapers basements, that in the event of a fire, many cases the electricity failed and became useless, and the Fire Department had to rely on street fire hydrants. Firefighters had to drag miles of fire hoses (weighing quite a lot when filled with water) up many floors after clearing tons of debris from blocked staircases. During Electrical Power Outages, "Modern" Skyscrapers are extremely vulnerable to uncontrollable fires.

The Modern idea to use fire extinguishing gases like Halon Gas to suffocate fires was too expensive, and would not only suffocate the fires, but also suffocate the people.

If I were designing a building the very top two floors would be a big water reservoir, on top of the roof floor would be a huge swimming pool (emergency water to gravity feed the entire buildings water sprinklers, and in case of a disaster emergency drinking water). The building would have to be built to support the many tons of water (this cannot be "retrofitted" unto most of the previous and current "Skyscrapers" (built cheap, weak, to make huge profits). If I were building a new house, inside the roof (attic) would be a huge water catchment tank hooked in to the rain gutters, this water would be used to flush the toilets and also fire sprinklers. Instead of the flammable wood and asphalt shingles typical of Hawaii House, reinforced steel concrete slabs with dual glass photovoltaic panels, not a flat roof, but arched like current Hawaii Roofs. The entire interior walls (structural support) would be made of prefabricated concrete panels, not flammable wooden frame covered with sheet rock.

Lessons learned from the Very Socialist Democrat Island Nation of England that has the same problem of Limited Land (being an Island) as the U.S. Island State of Hawaii (So Oahu does not have any excuses). The British built very durable (inexpensive pre fabricated concrete) Low or No Income Housing Complexes as seen on BBC and the Doctor Who TV Series.

http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2014/02/16/article-2560722-0007B34E00000C1D-760_634x369.jpg

The State of Hawaii, and City and County of Honolulu need to build something like this Low or No Income Housing at the so called "Second City" (population about 19,000 as a Town not a City, Mililani "Town" population over 60,000 as the Real "Second City") Kapolei, to increase the Population to that of a City, and to end the Oahu Hawaii Homeless Crisis. The alternative is to build a mega complex of about 10 stories in height and acres by acres shaped like a square, no balconies for security and safety reasons. First Floor (U.S. Ground Floor) Stores (Costco or Sam's Club, employees live at complex), Cafeterias (employees live at Complex), Security and Police, Offices, Fire Department, Theaters (also Community Meeting Hall), Community Center, Social Services, Medical Dental Vision Clinic and Emergency Rooms with EMTs, Labor Union Training Center (Retrain Unemployed), Handicapped Apartments and Assisted Living, U.S. Military Veterans Office, "Mom and Pop" Stores, Facilities Maintenance, Emergency Generators. Of course for Firefighting as mentioned before a Huge Covered Swimming Pool on the Roof (the covering of the Swimming Pool (a Roof) is of Dual Glass Solar Photovoltaic Panels, so are most of the windows of the complex), entire top floor (11th floor, U.S. 10th Floor) a huge water storage for the complex water sprinklers or emergency water, water recycled from the swimming pool. Floors 2 thru 10 are One Room Studios, Two Bedroom Apartments, Three Bedroom Apartments, Four Bedroom Apartments, note. the interior walls made of prefabricated concrete panels of each floor can be moved with heavy lift equipment to change the configurations from One Room Studios to Multiple Bedroom Apartments, the main structural supports are the unmovable exterior walls, interior corridor walls, interior primary divider walls. Multiple plumbing and electrical taps are built into the floors and ceilings, electrical conduit and outlet locations prefabricated into the movable concrete walls, another prefabricated concrete wall has the plumbing built into those walls for showers and or baths, cheap drywall (sheet rock) covers allow plumbers access to the plumbing connections inside the prefabricated concrete walls, to attach to the floor and or ceiling plumbing taps, same as the electrical inside the prefabricated concrete walls.

Electric Passenger and Freight Elevators are located near the center of the complex, Electric Elevators have a manual mechanical override system to safely lower the elevator at a controlled speed in the event of a Electrical Power Failure (that usually happens during a Building Fire). Stairwells with Firedoors are located at the end of each corridor on each floor, standardized locations as easily found during a fire with lots of smoke. Within the Stairwells are Deployable Fire Chutes Tubes shaped like large lawn and garden water hoses, this allows people to get inside and slide down from 12 stories to ground level uninjured, these are monitored by wired tamperproof security surveillance cameras located all over the complex as well as wired (not wireless) sensors to prevent Millennials from misusing these for "Trill Rides or Entertainment" as destruction of Private Property and Endangering Residents of the Complex (Evicted from Complex, and Civil and Criminal Prosecution).

Hawaii Corruption at it's Finest

Most Hawaii Politicians (on the payroll of Land Developers) do not live at Skyscrapers, and own large homes (larger depending on how much money they got from the Land Developers and Special Interests, Hawaii Labor Unions), example Honolulu Mayor Caldwell's $4 Million Mansion (paycheck $120,00.00 plus $200,000.00 working for a Hawaii Bank and whatever else Special Interests, and Hawaii Labor Unions paid him).

The previous and current Hawaii Politicians must be held 100 percent Accountable and 100 percent Responsible for Demanding and Giving Approval to build "Skyscrapers" beyond the Maximum Capabilities of the Honolulu Fire Department.

I have already heard Hawaii's Stupid People attempting to deflect blame from the Corrupt Hawaii Politicians that they were stupid enough to vote for, falsely claiming "No that was the Members of some Board, Committee, Commission that made those Decisions." Well stupid people, who do you think Nominated, Appointed, or Paid for the Election of those Board, Committee, Commission Members to do the Bidding of their Bosses, the Corrupt Hawaii Politicians.