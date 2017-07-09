Growing homeless encampments prompt proposal for armed park rangers

1989 to 1990 I wrote a Research Paper about how to improve Hawaii based on the Decades of Living at other U.S. States and other Nations and the observed Successful Solutions they did at other U.S. States and other Nations.

The proposed Solutions included and were not limited to the U.S. Island State of Hawaii's Mass Transit, Economy, Resources (Especially water and limited Land), Homeless Problem, Energy Independence, Self Sustainment (Food, Building Materials), Government, U.S. Military and State's National Guard and Reserves, and a lot more all typed up on my electric typewriter (with no correction key), I then provided my Solutions to the U.S. Island State of Hawaii's Office of the Governor and the University of Hawaii Alumni Association (because the University of Hawaii is still a State of Hawaii Government Entity, thru the State of Hawaii Legislature).

Instead of implementing these Solutions the State of Hawaii did the exact opposite and made the situations worse, the Homeless Problem became the Hawaii Homeless Crisis, the Oahu Mass Transit turned into a overpriced disaster that will not solve the Oahu Hawaii Daily "Grid Lock", water quality is sacrificed to produce more so more sickness, Hawaii Residents are being forced to leave their State due to the Economy (3/4ths of Hawaii Millennials (ages 18 to 36) must leave Hawaii due to the Cost of Living and Jobs or become Hawaii's New Homeless).

Since those times I have adjusted and updated my Proven Successful Solutions to the observed current situation at Oahu Hawaii, and still the U.S. Island State of Hawaii has not implemented any of these Successful Solutions proven Successful at other U.S. States and other Nations.

Sorry I can no longer afford to give away my Successful Solutions (because of the Economic hardships created by the State of Hawaii Politicians).

Once again these State of Hawaii Government Officials have not thought things thru. Previously, Hawaii Park Rangers were Armed, wore tan uniforms, changed to dark green uniforms. What happens When (not if, as happened before) an Innocent Bystander is Shot and Killed, resulting also in a Wrongful Death Lawsuit and the Individual Hawaii Law Makers are Found Liable, Responsible, and Accountable (you do not go after the Entire State Government, you go after Individuals as easier to win, after winning against the Individual Hawaii Politicians as a Legal Precedent then you go after the State of Hawaii (Incorporated) for nearly a $Billion not including Court and Legal Expenses that the State will also be required to pay), at the same time you do TV Interviews stating that the State of Hawaii, and Individual Hawaii Politicians were previously warned and had Knowledge of the Consequences of their Actions (This newsvine post).

Pertaining to Waikele, Waipahu, Oahu, U.S. Island State of Hawaii. After the Vietnam War during the later part of the 1970s, my friends and I rode Motorcycles "Dirt Bikes" from Wahiawa thru the Pineapple Fields and gulches to Waikele. Waikele was not raped "Developed" yet, was only kiawe trees and kiawe bushes with huge razor sharp torns that kept most people away. There were these very large (about the size of a compact car) boulders with Ancient Hawaiian Glyphs craved into the boulders, we would sit on the one's without the Ancient Hawaiian Glyphs and look out at Pearl Harbor and could see all the way to Diamond Head. During the 1990s the Developers raped that area, tore out and destroyed the boulders as not exactly "Good Luck". Way to go Hawaii Politicians (Hawaii Land Use Committees) putting money from Land Developers ahead of Hawaii's Ancient Hawaiian Cultural Record. If you believe in curses, Waikele would be cursed. After the raping "developement" of Waikele the large rat populations and very large field mouse populations moved to nearby Waipahu Town (south of Waikele), the large bird populations moved to Mililani (north of Waikele). A similar situation will displace from their Native Habitats during the raping "Development" of Koa Ridge Mililani Oahu Hawaii, as well as decrease the available area for the collection of rain water to get to Oahu Hawaii Underground water wells (drinking water), add more "Grid Lock" from the over 60,000 Residents of Mililani (City) driving (since Oahu's Rail Mass Transit does not include Mililani City, while the Residents of Mililani City of 60,000 paid more Taxes than the "Second City" of Kapolei of about 19,000 with Kapolei getting Rail Mass Transit, as Corrupt Hawaii Politics as Usual that place Politics of the few over (19,000) the Needs of the Majority (over 60,000)).

Pertaining to Waikiki, and other Lands seized from the Hawaiians. And those Lands seized from the Japanese (Japanese bought land from the Kingdom of Hawaii) by the U.S. Government during World War 2, and sold to Rapist "Land Developers", that then turned "Paradise" into a "Modern" U.S. City like Los Angeles (including all of a Big U.S. Cites Problems). May you and your decedents get everything you deserve for your wrongful actions.