The world's most expensive armed forces

First, the conversion of other Nation's Money into U.S. Dollars, other Nations Economies, other Nations lack of inflation or inflation, wealth indicate the truth.

An example is what $1.00 buys at the U.S. Inflationary Economy versus what $1.00 buys at China.

Other Nations Economies are like the 1960s Low Inflationary U.S. Economy when $0.10 bought you a huge candy bar, that today 2017 at the U.S. costs over $2.00.

So eventhough at other Nations they get paid very little due to their Nation's non existent inflation, the little money they get paid buys them more than what U.S. Citizens are paid and can buy at the U.S..

Second, the majority of the U.S. Defense Budget (U.S. Military, U.S. Intelligence Agencies, Homeland Security and TSA, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (U.S. Infrastructure Projects) and others) goes to the Paychecks of U.S. Citizens (U.S. Manufacturing, U.S. Research and Development, U.S. Labor Union Construction and many other U.S. Civilian Jobs Related and Indirectly Related to the U.S. Defense).

Example when Democrat President Clinton as Commander In Chief Destroyed the U.S. Defense 1993 to 2001, this resulted in the Recession of 1998, a U.S Defense no longer capable of defending the U.S. resulting in the Osama Bin Laden 1993 World Trade Center Attacks and the 9/11 2001 Attacks that were caused by Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 1996 U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq, Democrat President Clinton's 1998 U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims Civilians at Baghdad Iraq, Democrat President Clinton's demanded 1998 Declared War Against Iraq (U.S. Law passed by U.S. Congress Declaring War Against Iraq, Iraq Liberation Act of 1998), 1998 U.S. Military Operation Desert Fox.

Because of Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense Democrat President Clinton did not have a U.S. Military Ground Combat Forces large enough to "Liberate Iraq" (President Clinton's 1998 U.S. Law Goals "Overthrow Iraqis President Saddam Hussein, LIBERATE the Iraqis People, Install A Democracy". 2002 the Democrat Controlled U.S. Senate demanded with U.S. Law 2002 Iraq War Resolution that Republican President G.W. Bush "Accomplish" Democrat President Clinton's 1998 Declared War Against Iraq with a U.S. Defense still suffering from the "Downsizing" 1993 to 2001 Democrat President Clinton's Destruction of the U.S. Defense.

Third, "Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect Different Results" is exactly what since 2009 Democrat President Obama did, as repeated Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the u.S. Defense while the U.S. Defense was involved in Two Wars started by Democrat President Clinton, Democrat President Obama's Secret Wars (Illegal and Unfunded with no U.S. Laws nor U.S. Congressional Approvals nor U.S. Congressional Appropriations), 75 "Armed Conflicts" (U.S. Military Forces "Boots on the Ground").

Example, 2009 Democrat President Obama as Commander In Chief Ordered the Secretary of Defense Gates to Cut the U.S. Defense by 50%. This resulted in the U.S. Defense lacking Funds for the U.S. Defense at Iraq and Afghan. U.S. Military at Iraq and Afghanistan no longer had "Operational Funding" to buy Food, Ammunition, Fuel, Replacement Body Armor, Repair Parts for Aircraft Vehicles Weapons Systems, Replacement Uniforms, Replacement Helmets, Critical Life Saving Medical Supplies, even Boots, this resulted in the Unnecessary Deaths of U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Defense.

There were significant Cuts since Democrat President Obama since 2009 to the U.S. Intelligence Capabilities just like after Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense that resulted in Democrat President Clinton "Losing" Osama Bin Laden after the Osama Bin Laden 1993 World Trade Center Attacks.

To nearly destroy the U.S. Economy Democrat President Obama demanded the Cuts to the U.S.A.F.'s F-22 that resulted in about 95,000 U.S. Civilians to become Unemployed. While the Democrat President Obama cuts of the U.S. Defense also would Unemploy about 50 Million U.S. Civilians (U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex, Manufacturing employs directly or indirectly about 100 Million U.S. Civilians). Total number of actual Unemployed U.S. Citizens during and after Democrat President Obama about 95 Million U.S. Civilians, over 1/4th of the U.S. Population.

Fourth, Democrat President Obama's Cuts of 50% of the U.S. Defense included Closures of U.S. Military Installations at U.S. Ally Nations. This would result in the near collapse of U.S. Ally Economies at the nearby U.S. Ally Nation's Villages, Towns, Cities, created a hatred of the U.S. especially at U.S. Ally European Nations. Without some of these U.S. Military Bases Overseas since the 1940s, the U.S. encountered significant Logistics Problems during Democrat President Obama's 2011 "Illegal Unfunded" (No U.S. Law, No U.S. Congressional Appropriations) War Against U.S. Ally Libya (U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi a U.S. Ally since 2006, U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi overthrown by Democrat President Obama so that Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah aka Islamic State Libya could take over Libya (and Tunisia)).

Fifth, this "Pie Chart" Total Spending for United States - FY 2017" graphically shows the truth.

http://www.usgovernmentspending.com/spend.php?title=us_spending_pie_chart&pie=total&meta=pie_total

U.S. Defense as about 12% of U.S. Spending employs about 100 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens (Manufacturing, U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex), 100 Million U.S. Civilians is almost 1/3rd of the U.S. Population of 326,478,379 as of Monday, July 3, 2017.

History

During the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression, after the Failures of Democrat President FDR's "New Deals to the American People", Democrat President FDR created the Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex to get the U.S. out of the Great Depression with the Sales of "War Materials" to England (Great Britain), France, Russia, China, and others in exchange for tons of gold, silver and raw materials, this got the U.S. out of the Great Depression 1939 years before U.S. Entry into World War 2, previous U.S. Defense Cuts resulted in a 1940 U.S. Military that was still using Obsolete "Battlerams" (not Battleships) manufactured 1911 to 1929 at Pearl Harbor U.S. Territory of Hawaii, World War 1 Helmets Uniforms Bolt Action Rifles and Machineguns.

The with the U.S. Defense Cuts prior to 1941 to U.S. Defense U.S. Intelligence Agencies lacked Intelligence Gathering Capabilities, the U.S. Navy's Naval Intelligence was understaffed (reason why only one person was available able to translate the U.S. intercepted Japanese Embassy Messages that stated the Japanese Attack at Pearl Harbor the day before).

Ever since Democrat President FDR created his Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex, the Main U.S. Economy has been the Manufacturer and Sales of Made in U.S.A. "War Materials".

For Political Reasons there have been many that criticized the Democrat President FDR Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex, without realizing what this means to the U.S. Economy (U.S. Civilian "Middle Class" Jobs).

Example, Hypocrite President Eisenhower, as without Democrat President FDR's Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex, President Eisenhower would have never been elected after General Eisenhower would have failed the Normandy Invasion as having to rent wooden row boats, use World War 1 bolt action rifles and World War 1 water cooled machineguns, World War 1 ships and biplanes.

During the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression for monetary reasons former World War 1 General Smedley Butler gave speeches for money criticizing the U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex (what most Democrats wanted to hear), as back then Benefits and Entitlements for World War 1 Veterans were almost non existent, a "Pension" was almost nothing even for a General.

Bottomline,

Eventhought the U.S. Spent only 12% of GDP on U.S. Defense, the U.S. Defense creates the Majority of 100 Million "Middle Class" Civilian Jobs (Manufacturing, U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex), plus another 1 Million U.S. Civilian Department of Defense Jobs and U.S. Civilian Contractor Jobs. About 1 Million Democrat U.S. Labor Union Construction Jobs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers U.S. Infrastructure Projects of U.S. Dams, Levees, Bridges, Canals, Irrigation Canals, Dredging of U.S. Streams and Rivers, Beach Erosion, InterStates, Sea Walls, and many others.

Examples, during Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense the Funds for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommended Building New Levees, Levee Upgrades at New Orleans Funds were cut. Then 2005 Hurricane Katrina hit, and flooded below sea level New Orleans. Loss to U.S. Citizens because of Democrat President Clinton's actions, $108 Billion (still going up, New Orleans still not recovered) and over 1,245 Unnecessary Deaths of U.S. Civilians. Democrat New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin, and Democrat Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco refused Republican President G.W. Bush's offered Federal U.S. Government Evacuation Assistance for Political Reasons. Republican President G.W. Bush had to Federalize the Louisiana State National Guard as the Democrat Louisiana Governor refused to deploy them for Disaster Relief, and Republican President G.W. Bush had to demand States Governors of other States deploy their National Guards be sent for Disaster Relief at New Orleans that was 80% flooded.

With the U.S. Congressional Appropriations still not restored by the Democratic Party Controlled U.S. Congress, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lacked to Funds to build the Sea Walls to Protect New York City and New Jersey from 2012 Hurricane Sandy, loss that cost the U.S. Citizens $71.4 billion (cost of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sea Walls, way less than that, not including the FEMA Disaster Relief Funds spent).

The U.S. Defense's contributions to the U.S. Economy is in the Hundreds of $Billions a Year with the Sales of "War Materials" to U.S. Ally Nations thru the U.S. Department of State's "Foreign Military Sales Programs", including $Billions a Year of Decades long U.S. Training, U.S. Maintenance, U.S. Upgrade Programs, Made in U.S. Repair Parts, for those "War Materials" sold to U.S. Ally Nations.