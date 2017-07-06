Hawaii, Alaska contemplate coming into North Korean missile range

Stupid people with absolutely NO formal Training nor Experience with Nuclear Weapons nor Missiles stating their own Non Factual Personal Opinions.

(Obviously a Democrat) Caelen McHale, 21, a University of Hawaii business management major, was skeptical of North Korea's claims and confident in U.S. military power, but still worried how the United States might respond. "Our administration is scarier than (Democratic Republic of North Korea, that U.S. Democrats say they want a "Democratic Republic") North Korea's," she said.

Ever since the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution eliminated the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, the U.S. has been "The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America", the U.S. Constitution's Article 4 Section 4 specifically states "a Republican Form of Government" and demanded that All U.S. States Governments be "a Republican Form of Government" or not be protected from Invasion or Domestic Violence. Proof that Caelen McHale, 21, University of Hawaii Degree is worthless.

Before Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense all over the U.S. there were Anti Aircraft and Anti Ballistic Missile Defenses of Nuclear and Non Nuclear Warhead U.S. Army Nike Hercules Medium to Long Range Missile Batteries, at most Commercial Airports to protect Commercial Airports and Major Cities there were at least two U.S. Air Force Fighter Aircraft with Crews and Aviators on Standby, ready to launch in seconds (however long it took the Aviators to get into the cockpits).

These U.S. Defenses could have stopped the Passenger Aircraft long before impacting the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center as the 9/11 2001 Attacks, or the U.S. Army's Anti Aircraft and Anti Ballistic Missile Batteries could have shot them down after they changed course and did not respond to the Air Traffic Controllers.

The Reasons why Osama Bin Laden attacked the World Trade Center 1993 and 9/11 2001, Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 1996 U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq, President Clinton's 1998 Declared War Against the Muslim Nation of Iraq, and President Clinton's 1998 U.S. Military Operation Desert Fox that resulted in "The Murders of the Innocent Poor of Islam" (at the overcrowded urban poor areas of Baghdad Iraq) according to Osama Bin Laden.

The Photographs of the North Korean Missile, appear to be a modernized larger version of the very successful U.S. Army Pershing 2 (one of my many U.S. Military Career Fields was Missile Officer, my others were Nuclear Weapons Physics and Nuclear Weapons Physiology, Chemical Weapons, Biological Weapons, U.S. Army Special Forces).

New York Times Article "A photograph supplied by North Korea’s state news agency purports to show the Hwasong-14, what the country called its first intercontinental ballistic missile, at an undisclosed location before its test launch."

Like the Pershing 2, this missile appears to be a solid fuel missile and does not have to be fueled for a long time before launch, in other words instant launch after going vertical on the Transportation Erection Launcher (TEL) just like the U.S. Army's Pershing 1 and Pershing 2. Without the Range Limiter a Test Fired Pershing 1 at Utah went all the way south of Mexico, a longer range than the Pershing 1, Pershing 2 was supposedly never test fired without the range limiter. Strong belief that eventhough categorized as "Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles" the Pershing 1 and Pershing 2 could from the North American Continent reach another Continent.

The Technological Trade Agreements between the Muslim Nation of Iran and the Democratic Republic of North Korea means that they are sharing Missile and Nuclear Weapons Technology. Meaning that most so called U.S. "Experts" underestimated how fast the North Koreans with the assistance of the Muslim Nation of Iran could build a workable ICBM, and underestimated how fast the Muslim Nation of Iran with the assistance of the Democratic Republic of North Korea could create a Nuclear Warhead.

Do NOT underestimate the accuracy of the Muslim Nation of Iran nor the Democratic Republic of North Korea's Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBMs) or Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) as the Democratic Republic of North Korea has access to the U.S. Advanced Technology taken by the Chinese, and the Muslim Nation of Iran has access to the Technology of their Allies the Russian Federation, Chinese and Democratic Republic of North Korea, it would be an underestimation to say a Circular Error Probability (CEP) of 50 meters ("obsolete" 1980s U.S. Technology was CEP of 50 meters).

Instead of Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense the "Obsolete" Nike Hercules Missile Batteries at Oahu Hawaii must be changed out to Aegis On Shore to protect the very large U.S. Military presence at Oahu Hawaii (Pearl Harbor, Hickam, Schofield Barracks, Kaneohe Bay, Fort Shafter, Kunia, Camp Smith, Pacific Command, Pacific Special Operations Command, Wheeler Army Air Field, Bellows, and others) and the over 1 Million U.S. Citizen Residents at Oahu Hawaii. There used to be about Six (6) Nike Hercules Missile Batteries with a Headquarters located at Diamond Head, with Aegis On Shore the primary locations (based on previous Studies) would be One (1) Aegis On Shore on top of the Waiane Mountain Range (Former Location of a Nike Hercules Missile Battery), One (1) Aegis On Shore on top of Koko Head (former location of a Nike Hercules Missile Battery). Placing the Anti Aircraft Anti Ballistic Missile Batteries at ground level means less effective less range, as the Mountains will decrease the line of sight of acquisition radar. Also being on top of mountains means additional Physical Security.

Doyle Holmes, a retired U.S. Navy pilot (CLEARLY NOT TRAINED NOR EXPERIENCED IN MISSILES) and hardware store owner who lives about 50 miles (80 km) north of Anchorage, sums up his advice to fellow Alaskans this way: "Go back to sleep and don't keep worrying about it." Holmes, 79, a Republican Party activist who retired in March from the Alaska State Defense Force, said his attitude is rooted in his abiding faith in the U.S. military's ability to counter any attempt by North Korea to strike American soil.

Living at Alaska Mr. Holmes does not have to worry if Oahu Hawaii is blown off the map first and Mr. Holmes hoping the North Koreans run out of ICBMs so they cannot target Alaska. Then there is the repeated failures of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) "X Band" Radar (that big white round shaped thing that comes to Pearl Harbor to be repaired).

Some of this would pay for 28 missile interceptors to augment 32 already at a base in Fort Greely, Alaska, a Hill staffer said. The department already had plans to place 40 interceptors at the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) battery by the end of 2017.

Fact, the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Missiles have a VERY LOW INTERCEPTION Rate compared to the Theater High Altitude Area Defense System THAADS (not the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System THAADS), the Theater High Altitude Area Defense System used an Explosive Warhead to spray an area like a shotgun (still used effectively for U.S. Military Aircraft Air to Air Missiles), the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System is less effective and only uses one projectile to impact the Ballistic Missile. Using the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System means having to buy more to do what a Theater High Altitude Area Defense System Missile does more effectively with less chance of a miss, meaning the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Manufacturer makes more money as profits (from U.S. Citizens). Unfortunately, the Aegis On Ship and On Shore uses the less effective one projectile (rams the ICBM), not an explosive "rod" warhead (aka continuous-rod warhead) to saturate an entire area with many ultra high velocity projectiles (increased interception rate) forming a moving wall of steel projectiles (traveling at Anti Ballistic Missile speed plus speed as propelled from missile as near hypervelocity, the kinetic energy from each projectile more than that of a single missile (Aegis, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System) impacting the ICBM).

The Nike Hercules used a W31 Nuclear Warhead exploded ahead of an incoming ICBM or Bomber Formations to completely destroy either even with a miss, the secondary result would be a huge Electro Magnetic Pulse (EMP) and Electro Magnetic Radiation (EMR) that would kill the Missiles Guidance Navigation and Controls (Missile would not reach target, disabled ICBM trigger of Nuclear Warhead), most aircraft would no longer function including the jet engines.

1962 U.S. Nuclear Blasts Starfish (800 miles away, worse if Democratic Republic of North Korea ICBM direct hit Oahu), Checkmate, and Bluegill, and the July 8, 1962 EMP Oahu streetlight incident.

Ward, a Republican in a Democratic-majority state, said he supports reviving state legislation that would reopen the bunkers built by the U.S. military even before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 that prompted U.S. entry into World War Two. The tunnels are among many military bunkers and batteries carved into Oahu as part of a buildup that began after Hawaii became a U.S. territory in 1898 and continued through World War Two.

The Tunnels and Bunkers would only be effective if always a very large number in shifts of Emergency Personnel (Law Enforcement, "First Responders", Fire Fighters, Rescue Personnel, EMTs, Medical Professionals) are inside the Tunnels and Bunkers routinely. So that after the attack they can start putting things back together. This at great expensive to the U.S. Civilians was studied before.

About the 1980s the U.S. developed a Nuclear "Earth Penetrating" Warhead to destroy deep underground concrete reinforced with steel U.S.S.R. Command and Control Bunkers and Facilities. Sure hide in a bunker or tunnel complex.

The Known Effects,

Near "Ground Zero" vaporized.

The concussive forces will turn people's insides into paste, near instant death.

Further out large objects size of cars trucks houses from the blast will crush many as the First "Rolling Blast Wave" coming from the detonation, more will die from the Second "Rolling Blast Wave" going back towards the detonation.

For Miles most will be permanently blind from looking at the initial nuclear explosion. Some will be permanently deaf, burst ear drums.

The intense heat will ignite most of the wooden and asphalt shingle roofs of Oahu Hawaii's Homes, entire neighborhoods, towns, would contribute to a "Fire Storm" just like what happened at Dresden Germany, Japanese Towns, Cities, Villages, the Fire Storms would suck out the Oxygen even if you were in an underground shelter, most would suffocate to death in their underground shelters.

Most of those authorized to be at the Tunnels or Bunkers will never get there because of Oahu Hawaii's "Grid Lock" (Reason for the Shifts of large numbers of Personnel). (Under 30 minutes flight time of ICBM).

Initial Gamma Radiation will kill some, many will get "Radiation Sickness", what those in the Tunnels and Bunkers will face afterwards will be many blind and deaf people as the few Survivors, most Electronics will not work due to lingering Electro Magnetic Radiation. Most Survivors will demand help even if they must kill, just like rescuing a drowning person.

Most at the City of Honolulu will be buried under millions of tons of concrete.

Because of Hawaiian Electric Corporation's Monopoly most of Oahu's Electricity will not work, and there will be very few (If any) Hawaiian Electric Corporation Employees to get the Electricity going again (example after the Earthquake shutdown most of Oahu's Electricity for Days to Weeks, parts had to be flown in or shipped by cargo ship). After Hawaiian Electric Corporation most of Oahu Hawaii's Infrastructure for Emergency Electrical Power Generation was eliminated.

Water will be scarce, as Oahu's Water must be pumped out of the ground using Electric Pumps. The surface water will be contaminated with radioactive particles. Because of Oahu Hawaii's high Coliform counts those survivors that drink water may get cholera, and many other life threatening diseases like at Third World Nations.

Emergency Response, Aid and Assistance from external to Hawaii will be marginal due to Alpha and Beta Radiation Levels.

Bottomline, Spend the Money and put in Aegis On Shore at Oahu Hawaii at least Two Locations, Waianae Mountain Range and Koko Head, and a couple of Theater High Altitude Area Defense Systems at Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter (or Camp Smith) as a second line of Defense, this will also decrease the Political Threats and Actual Threats from The Democratic Republic of North Korea.

The reason why not U.S. Navy Ship borne Aegis is the same argument lost by the U.S. Navy that resulted in the Deployments of the U.S. Army Pershing 1 and Pershing 2 to Europe (versus U.S. Navy SSBNs, Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles), U.S. Navy Ships means limited space, limited numbers of missiles (less interceptors launched), limited capabilities (especially less range, you don't want an interception over Oahu) due to size restrictions, and U.S. Navy Ships may not be in optimum position for a successful interception (takes lots of time at even 50 Nautical Miles Per Hour to travel hundreds of Nautical Miles, while the ICBM is traveling at over Mach 3 to Mach 5). Information from another Study that cost U.S. Citizens lots of money (so another Very Expensive Study is NOT Required).