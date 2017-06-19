Why Green Berets are the smartest, most lethal fighters in the world

Alongside the CIA, they were the first Americans on the ground in Afghanistan only one month after 9/11

True and False, after the 9/11 2001 Attacks days later U.S. Army Special Forces attached to the CIA's SAD/SOG went into Afghanistan to attempt President G.W. Bush's CIA Operation Neptune Spear (Locate and Capture Osama Bin Laden). Because of President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense the U.S. had no Local Afghan Intelligence Assets at Afghanistan to provide the location of Osama Bin Laden, Assist the CIA Teams evade the Millions of Afghan Taliban, so of course President Bush's CIA Operation Neptune Spear Failed.

There they linked up with the Northern Alliance and brought Hamid Karzai into Kabul.

Not true. U.S. Army Special Forces and CIA SAD/SOG created the Alliances between Warring Afghan Tribes to create the Northern Alliance from Afghans that fled into the Pamir Mountains from the Afghan Taliban Massacres since the 1990s (End of CIA Operation Cyclone). Since President G.W. Bush's First attempt of CIA Operation Neptune Spear Failed due to the previous 1993 to 2001 President Clinton Destruction of the U.S. Defense, the Mission was changed to the Elimination of those Responsible for or Supporting the 9/11 2001 Attacks, Overthrow of the Afghan Taliban Government. Three more Teams of U.S. Army Special Forces were sent, and became the "Horse Soldiers of 9/11", riding in Cavalry Charges with the Northern Alliance against the Afghan Taliban and Al Quada at Northern Afghanistan. While other Teams and the CIA went into Afghan Taliban held Cities and destroyed Communications, Supporting Infrastructure, and engaged Afghan Taliban Forces.

But the Special Forces don't take just anybody.

Most successful U.S. Army Special Forces are Mature (average age late 20s to mid 30s), and have already served Years with the U.S. Military.

Progression is normally Basic Combat Training-->Advanced Individual Training-->U.S. Army Air Assault School-->U.S. Army Airborne School-->U.S. Army Ranger School-->Time with a U.S. Army Ranger Battalion-->Selected as a U.S. Army Special Forces Candidate-->"The U.S. Army Special Forces Q Course"-->Further Training-->Assessment to the Groups and Teams (A, B Teams aka ODA, ODB)-->More Training based on U.S. Army Special Forces Groups Area(s) of Responsibility including Language(s).-->More Training external to U.S. Army Special Forces Group's Area(s) of Responsibility, including Foreign Special Warfare Schools and Training (SAS, French Commando). Common to remain competitive for Promotion High Altitude Low Opening (HALO), High Altitude High Opening (HIHO), Low Altitude Low Opening (LALO), Additional Languages, Medical (U.S. Army Special Forces Humanitarian Assistance Missions), Rescue Recapture Recovery Operations, Sniper School, U.S. Army or U.S. Navy Dive(r) School, many U.S. Army Special Forces to remain competitive also attend other U.S. Military Special Warfare Schools (U.S. Air Force (STT, METT, Para Rescue), U.S.M.C. MARSOC, U.S. Navy BUD/S.

After the 1993 to 2001 President Clinton Destruction of the U.S. Defense, the U.S. Special Warfare of each Branch (U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S.M.C., U.S. Navy) did not have the capabilities to perform any Missions on their own, and had to combine U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S.M.C., U.S. Navy Special Warfare Forces to get a Mission done. Most U.S. Military Special Warfare Team Members also "cross trained" to accomplish other Team Members positions, unlike the U.S. Army Rangers (Trained for only one position). Not "cross training" does turn deadly when you lose one or more Team Members.

Other routine Schools, Arctic/Winter Warfare, Desert Warfare, Jungle Warfare, Mountain Warfare.

Some U.S. Army Special Forces Team Members also are Trained as Physician's Assistants (U.S. Army Special Forces Humanitarian Assistance Mission), Aviators.

Ultimately, all this training gets them ready for their mission as the masters of unconventional warfare.

Best description of what U.S. Army Special Forces are and do (have done).

That may mean direct action — kicking in doors and going after the bad guys,

DA (Direct Action) Usually done (A Raid) by U.S. Army Rangers not U.S. Army Special Forces, as there are more U.S. Army Rangers. U.S. Army Special Forces (Almost a Decade to produce an Operational Team Member) are not as expendable as U.S. Army Rangers (Couple of Years to produce an Operational U.S. Army Ranger). U.S. Army Special Forces are best suited for Insurgency Warfare, Counter Insurgency Warfare, Counter Terrorist Warfare due to their Formal Schooling in the Target Nation's Language, Culture (Cultural Anthropology). Direct Action is usually a Last Resort for U.S. Army Special Forces.

They are supported by the finest helicopter pilots in the world ...

Usually, the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), lots of experienced (old) Aviators.

As wars in Iraq and Afghanistan wind down ... ... the US Army Special Forces will continue to train for the next fight ...

Already at U.S. AFRICOM and some other "Armed Conflict" Nations.

Because of President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense (U.S. Military, U.S. Intelligence Agencies, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ......) President Clinton had to resort to (inaccurate) U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims of Baghdad Iraq, resulting in the Osama Bin Laden 1993 Bombings of the World Trade Center, from 1996 to 1998 more (inaccurate) U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks resulted in the 9/11 2001 Attacks as the 9/11 2001 SECOND Osama Bin Laden Attack of the World Trade Center. Results, 1998 President Clinton Declared War Against Iraq without a U.S. Defense capable of a "U.S. Ground War Against Iraq (A U.S. Ally)", President Clinton's 1998 Declare War Against Iraq was then left for the next U.S. President (G.W. Bush) to Accomplish by U.S. Law. From 1993 till after 2001 U.S. Army Special Forces were shorthanded, many U.S. Army Special Forces Groups had to work outside of their Areas of Responsibility and Expertise, resulting in unnecessary deaths.

Most U.S. Military Leaders that were never trained as U.S. Military Special Warfare have no real idea of how to properly use U.S. Army Special Forces, U.S. Air Force Special Operations Wings, U.S.M.C. MARSOC, U.S. Navy S.E.A.L.s, CIA's SAD/SOG as Strategic Assets.

Ever since the 1980s Command and General Staff College, it was known that Wars would change from "Conventional Warfare" of World War 2, Korean War and the 1945 to 1990 "Cold War", to High Intensity Long Duration Insurgency and Counter Insurgency Warfare. This is why the U.S. Army Must have 20 U.S. Army Special Forces Groups to conduct the U.S. Army Special Forces Operations of "Unconventional Warfare" (Insurgency, Counter Insurgency Warfare, including the Overthrow of Hostile Nation's Established Governments). Counter Terrorism, Humanitarian Assistance, Strategic Special Reconnaissance (SR) and Special Surveillance (SS) including on the Ground verification of Intelligence, Foreign Internal Defense (FID), Direct Actions like Rescue (hostages, prisoners, or downed Aviators) Recapture Recovery and Raids (Capture Strategic High Value Targets) are best suited to U.S. Army Rangers, U.S. Air Force Special Operations Wing (Para Rescue Jumpers), U.S.M.C. MARSOC, U.S. Navy S.E.A.L.s while the Humanitarian Assistance Mission, Foreign Internal Defense (knowledge of Language and Culture), covert Unconventional Warfare as attached to the CIA are not Missions/Operation suitable for U.S. Army Rangers, U.S. Air Force Special Operations Wings, U.S.M.C. MARSOC, U.S. Navy S.E.A.L.s and Direct Actions are suitable.