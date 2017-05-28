"To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning" (What went "To many Americans". corrected to "Too Many Americans"

Told you so

Veterans groups say a growing military-civilian disconnect contributes to a feeling that Memorial Day has been overshadowed. More than 12 percent of the U.S. population served in the armed forces during World War II. That's down to less than one-half of a percent today, guaranteeing more Americans aren't personally acquainted with a soldier, sailor, airman or Marine.

Article does not mention since April 2009 Democrat President Obama as Commander In Chief Ordered Secretary of Defense Gates to cut the U.S. Defense Budget by 50%, so that Democrat President Obama could attempt to find the $4 Trillion for his ACA "Obamacare".

These Democrat President Obama actions resulted in the Unnecessary deaths of the U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Defense, and large Cuts of numbers of U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Defense most were thrown on Unemployment (Reductioned In Force, RIF'ed).

With the significant losses of U.S. Defense Personnel Worldwide the U.S. no longer could hold Iraq and Afghanistan for the Iraqis and Afghans nor maintain "Democracy".

This is the same thing that Democrat President Clinton as a Hater of the U.S. Defense, did during his 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense that would result in Democrat President Clinton's 1998 Declared War Against Iraq (A U.S. Law, not your ignorant opinions) that caused the second Osama Bin Laden Attack as the 9/11 2001 Attacks. Democrat President Clinton's actions caused the First Osama Bin Laden attack, 1993 World Trade Center Bombings.

It will take decades to rebuild the U.S. Defense, training new personnel to replace those dumped like trash on Unemployment by Democrat President Obama. While this was happening the "potential" Enemies of the U.S., the Nations of China and Russia and their Allies significantly Increased their Nation's Defense Spending, causing a rapid increase of their Citizens becoming Employed, their Nations Economies rival the U.S. Economy.

"With an all-voluntary military, shared sacrifice is largely a thing of the past — even as U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan and Iraq nearly 16 years after 9/11."

This is NOT true, the "All Voluntary Military" is not the Reason. The Reason was Democrat President Obama's 50% U.S. Defense Budget Cuts, and Significant Reduction In Forces of the U.S. Defense, the U.S. Defense became One Percent of the U.S. Citizens, and finally now 1/2 a Percent, with Republican President Trump attempting to get that back to One Percent that would put back to work about 10 Million U.S. Citizens that became Unemployed by Democrat President Obama's Actions.

"even as U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan and Iraq nearly 16 years after 9/11." And what did the Democrats and Democrat President Obama promise, and say they did, something about getting the U.S. out of Iraq and Afghanistan. That is correct most of you did not care because this did not directly affect you, and or you were blinded by your Politics so much that you disregarded the Facts.

Most Wars, Armed "Conflicts", Armed Interventions, were to Force the U.S. Democrat's form Democracy on other Nations (Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria.....), Save other Nation's version of U.S. Democrat's Democracy (World War 2, Korea, Vietnam...), and the Irony is that the U.S. is NOT a Democracy as stated in writing by the U.S. Founding Fathers as U.S. Constitution Article 4 Section 4, "A Republican Form of Government". A Representative Form of Government equals A Republican Form of Government as the current 3 Branches of U.S. Government, according to the U.S. Founding Fathers, "Democracy is lynch Mob Rule".