Most powerful military nations of 2017

Nope according to the source for this article, Global Firepower, website

The U.S. is rated 0.0891 (Actual number 3), while the Nations of the Russian Federation is rated 0.0963 (Actual number 2) and China is rated 0.0977 (Actual Number 1).

The reason for the U.S. ratings drop was due to Democrat President Obama's Orders as Commander In Chief to Cut the U.S. Defense Budget by 50% since April 2009, in order to attempt to find the $4 Trillion for his ACA "Obamacare". While the Russian Federation and Chinese Increased their Defense Spending Exponentially (multiple times).

The invention of The Gatling Gun negated large Military Forces during the American Civil War.

The invention of The Maxim Machinegun ended the Human Wave with Fixed Bayonet Charges during World War 1.

The invention of the Aircraft Carrier and "Airpower" ended The Projection of Power of the Battleship.

The invention and use of the inexpensive Infantry carried German Panzerfaust antitank weapon negated the huge numbers of U.S. and U.S. Ally Tanks (Armored Vehicles) so effectively that the U.S.S.R. copied the Panzerfaust with the well known U.S.S.R. Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG).

The invention and U.S. use of the Atomic Bomb (Nuclear Bomb) made it unnecessary to have over 1 Million Military invade the Japanese Islands to end World War 2.

The use of Chemical Weapons by U.S. Ally President Saddam Hussein against U.S.S.R. Ally Muslim Nation of Iran, and their Iranian Allies the Shia of Iraq and the Kurdistanis as a larger better equipped Military Force finally ended the Largest Conventional War of History.

The invention and use of actual Bulletproof "Body Armor" instead of "Flak (Shrapnel) Vests saved many lives to fight again.

The invention of the Chinese Long Range Hypersonic (travel phase) and Supersonic (targeting phase) Anti Ship Missiles negated the current U.S. Projection of Power of the U.S. Aircraft Carriers.

The invention and use of High Technology Critical Life Saving Medical Supplies increased the survival rates of wounded Combatants.

The invention and use of the U.S. Non Nuclear E-Bombs as to destroy any electronics with Electro Magnetic Pulses and lingering Electro Magnetic Radiation completely negated any Electronic High Technology.

Of greatest significance is the difference between

A Peacetime Military

A Military made up of Conscripts ("Draftees") as Mandatory Compulsory Military Service and an All Volunteer Military.