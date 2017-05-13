UK prime minister: Ransomware attack is global - CNN.com

"He said most likely it occurred this time because some of the hospitals and other organizations affected may not have applied a patch that Microsoft released or they are using outdated operating systems no longer supported by the software giant. He added, "It is a horrible lesson about why using supported software, and keeping that software updated, is so important.""

Not exactly true most "Hackers" are going after those that can afford to pay their ransoms.

This means those that can afford the latest and the greatest (NOT those that cannot afford the latest and greatest and are using "Outdated" Operating Systems).

This is exactly as I had previously warned about the Use of Cloud Based Operating Systems like Google Chrome OS (Operating System), Windows 10, Apple OS (iPad, iPhones, etc.; basically all Apple Products), Android OS, etc., that are heavily reliant on being networked to even operate (only a part of the Operating System is actually on the computer hard drive, the rest of the Operating System downloads from a Networked Server via the Internet everytime the computer ("Smartphones" "iPhones" are micro computers) is turned on).

Important note: Most Newer Vehicles have computers that have been proven to be "Hackable". These New "Fly by Wire" Vehicles On Board Computers control almost everything in Newer Vehicles, brakes, gas, electric power assisted steering, ignition (on or off), electric transmissions, etc. (2017 Movie "The Fate of the Furious") . The same has been done to most aircraft as "Fly By Wire" (2017 Madam Secretary Episode Air Force One was Hacked). The Real Reason for "Fly By Wire" was or is cheaper to manufacturer; nothing to do with Safety, Durability, Reliability nor Security.

I have previously repeatedly stated that the U.S. FBI, Cyberwarfare Command, and International Law Enforcement must apprehend these "Hackers" as one of the only means to stop this Worldwide Threat. Updates, "patches", etc. are just that, attempting to plug holes in a colander one by one.