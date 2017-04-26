What Should You Do in Case of Nuclear Attack? 'Don't Run. Get Inside'

Congratulations,

For Forgetting all the Lessons Learn about Nuclear Weapons from 1945 to 1990.

Thank Democrat President Clinton 1993 to 2001 for removing the previous U.S. Anti Aircraft/Anti Ballistic Missile Systems, with his 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense.

The current U.S. Anti Ballistic Missile System installed during Republican President G.W. Bush at California and Alaska barely works. The idea of a Bullet hitting a Bullet was wrong, as the previous idea used as Anti Aircraft was Explosive Rod Penetrators (like firing a shotgun at a target, as increasing the odds of a hit). The other effective method was a Nuclear Warhead Anti Ballistic Missile, the ABM could miss the target by about 1/4 of a mile and still destroy an incoming ICBM Warhead.

The U.S. Island State of Hawaii needs to be the First Line of Defense against Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles; to compensate for the near failed ABM Systems at California and Alaska.

If you live at a Major U.S. City Bend over and kiss that.

The Biggest Threat is not only the Radiation; but the Blast Waves, one High Speed Blast Wave going Supersonic, followed by another Blast Wave coming from the opposite direction (to fill the Vacuum left by the Explosion).

Overpressures, a nuclear detonation can create overpressures similar to the High Pressures near the bottom of the Ocean.

If you see the initial explosion you are more than likely blind.

Electro Magnetic Pulse (EMP) and lingering Electro Magnetic Radiation. Most Communications, Electronics and Vehicles will not function; as either burnt out, or no clear radiowaves due to the lingering Electro Magnetic Radiation; basically you cannot call for Help.

The Article marginalizing the Effects of a 10 Kiloton Nuclear Detonation is not a good idea. This would be the scientific estimate of a small Nuclear Detonation at Washington D.C.

Before anybody criticizes, my previous U.S. Military Career Fields were U.S. Military Nuclear Weapons Officer. U.S. Military Missile Officer. U.S. Military Chemical Weapons Officer. U.S. Military Biological Weapons Officer.

The U.S. Island State of Hawaii specifically the Island of Oahu needs two or more Aegis On Shore ABM Sites; One on top of the Waianae Mountain Range (previous Site), and the Second at Koko Head (Site of Previous), as previously surveyed at the most Effective Locations. These two Aegis On Shore ABM Sites would be augmented by U.S. Army Theater High Altitude Area Defense Systems, as not the other THAADS, that also attempts the Bullet hitting Bullet interception while the Theater High Altitude Area Defense System uses the Explosive Rod Penetrators Idea to achieve a higher Success Rate.