"Why Aircraft Carriers Are Hard to Sink". Propaganda from the U.S. Ship Building Industry; justification to build more Aircraft Carriers to replace the "Obsolete" current U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers (CVNs).

Democrat States where most of the U.S. Navy's Ship Building occurs as a Majority of those Democrat States Economies, are now panicking because there is now a Republican Administration (U.S. President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives) that may implement (continue) Democrat President Obama's chopping of the numbers of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers, and U.S. Defense Budget.

The number of "crews of over 5,000" is wrong and with the U.S. Navy Air Wing goes over 6,000, what's about a 1,000 people that you must feed three times a day, berth (house), provide support, provide entertainment, waste disposal (by International Laws you cannot dump untreated feces, urine, "sewage", etc. into the Ocean, Sea), administrative support, etc..

The Credible Threats to U.S. Navy CVNs are

The Russian Federation built 21st Century Stealth Submarines; like the Russian Submarine that remained undetected for weeks near a Strategic U.S. Navy SSBN (Nuclear Missiles) Submarine Base. The Russian Stealth Submarine remained Undetected until starting to go back to Home Port.

The Russian Stealth Submarine Technology has been sold to the Chinese, Muslim Nation of Iran, North Korea, and other Nations Hostile to the U.S..

Russian Built High Speed Underwater Guided Missiles as "Torpedoes" of the VA-111. By the time the U.S. Sensors detect this "Torpedo", the distance from launch to impact has already been closed. The Russians have sold this "Torpedo" (VA-111) to Muslim Nation of Iran, North Korea, and many other Nations Hostile to the U.S.; the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army Navy Air Force also has their own Copies (Version).

The Chinese Long Range Hypersonic and Supersonic Anti Ship Missiles, as specifically designed to sink U.S. Aircraft Carriers. Launched like an Inter Continental Ballistic Missile (I.C.B.M.), the Missile and warhead go near Orbital. The U.S. Navy CVN is targeted using not jammable Real Time Satellite Imaging (to jam this would need a U.S. Nuclear Weapon detonated in Low Earth Orbit or an Anti Satellite Missile launched to stop the Chinese Satellite); as to why the Chinese have been recently launching more Satellites into Orbit to support this Weapons System.

Upon Reentry into Earth's Atmosphere the guided Warhead reaches Hypersonic Speeds (over Mach number from 10 to 25); maneuvering rockets (jets) slow down the warhead to below Mach 10 as "Supersonic" and guide the Warhead to impact the U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier. The maneuvering rockets (jets) are also used to evade U.S. Navy (Aegis) Anti Ballistic Missile Systems. Has decoys and ECM to evade U.S. Navy Aegis ABM Systems.

Recently the Russian Federation sold Stealth Technology, this Stealth Technology has been applied to Anti Aircraft Missiles (so that U.S. Aircraft Rear Facing Radar cannot detect a Anti Aircraft Missile), Missile Nuclear Warheads, High Explosive Missiles, etc.; believed that the Chinese have used this Stealth (Paint, Coating) on their Long Range Hypersonic and Supersonic Anti Ship Missiles, translation the U.S. Navy will not even detect this.

This top down attack offers the largest target profile of the U.S. Navy CVN. A Hypersonic impact without a High Explosive Warhead or Nuclear (Ballistic) Warhead has been calculated to literally tear a U.S. Navy CVN in half.

The Use of "Screening Ships" is Useless. Believed that this has been sold to the Muslim Nation of Iran, so that Iran can Claim and Control the Strait of Hormuz, with Land Based Long Range Hypersonic and Supersonic Anti Ship Missiles along the Iranian Coast and at the Iranian Island at the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian Islands at the Persian Gulf.

The First of these Chinese Anti U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier Missiles was the DF-21D; there are newer Versions that use "Adopted" U.S. High Technology.

Believed that the Chinese will Deploy their Land Based Long Range Hypersonic and Supersonic Anti Ship Missiles to the South China Sea (Disputed Islands). With these Anti Ship Missile Batteries, the Chinese will Deploy their equal of the Russian Federation's 21st Century Integrated Anti Aircraft/ABM Missile Systems.

The Chinese Self Rising Rocket Assisted Remote Controlled Underwater Mines. Actually, a Guided Missile used like a "Torpedo" like the Russian Federation's VA-111. This Chinese Guided Missile as an Underwater Mine is anchored to the Ocean floor, Sea floor, waterway floor, to remain Undetectable. Upon launch there are only seconds to respond with Counter Measures; the use of U.S. Navy "Screening Ships" is Useless. Targeting from Bottom to Top provides the Largest Target Profile. There are only seconds to decide to deploy Counter Measures (that more than likely will not work). Believed that the Chinese sold these to the Muslim Nation of Iran to Control the Strait of Hormuz.

Having Served on a U.S. Navy CVN (CVN-65, U.S.S. Enterprise), I was one of those demanding that CVN-80 U.S.S. America be Commissioned as the U.S.S. Enterprise.