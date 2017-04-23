Sessions on Hawaii comments: 'Nobody has a sense of humor anymore' | TheHill

""They (Obstructionist Democrats*) filed a lawsuit in Hawaii and the first (Court) decision on the new Executive Order came out of Hawaii," Sessions told host George Stephanopoulos."

*That never served the U.S. Military; especially at Muslim Nations of Iraq and or Afghanistan, Syria, Turkey, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Egypt, etc.; so they do not even understand the magnitude of the Threat.

Get a Clue George Stephanopoulos, The U.S. Island State of Hawaii has NEVER been treated as an Actual U.S. State.George Stephanopoulos, even YOUR News Media claims that Hawaii is a Foreign Country (Nation); like the comment by ABC's News Political Analyst Cokie Roberts; so do not LIE George Stephanopoulos."I know his grandmother lives in Hawaii and I know Hawaii is a state, but it has the look of him going off to some sort of foreign, exotic place." He should be in Myrtle Beach, and, you know, if he's going to take a vacation at this time." - ABC News Cokie Roberts From the August 10 edition of ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos

Regardless of what has been said the Physical Proof is in writing, that the U.S. Island State of Hawaii is NOT Treated like a U.S. State, especially Ordering things Online as "Excludes HI (Hawaii)", (just about everyone as) Home Depot, Lowe's Home Improvement, Amazon, eBay, Pick just about any Online site.

The Other thing is in writing, Two U.S. Laws, 1920 and 1936, that were created by the other 49 U.S. States to make money off of the U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Territory of Hawaii (1959 U.S. Island State of Hawaii), as penalizing the U.S. Citizens of Hawaii with a "Paradise Tax (Tariffs)" to provide 500,000 Jobs at the other 49 U.S. States. No Other U.S. State has a "Paradise Tax (Tariff)".

Ever since the very beginning the Caucasian Democrats screwed up Hawaii, stating that the Kingdom of Hawaii was depriving them (U.S. Citizens) of their "Democratic Rights and Freedoms" (letters written to U.S. President), as the Justification to use the U.S. Military (U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines) to Overthrow the Kingdom of Hawaii a Legal Constitutional Monarchy. Which was a Lie, the Purpose of the Caucasian Democrats was the 3rd Largest Land Grab of U.S. History, of taking away the Hawaiian Peoples Lands that were held for them by the Kingdom of Hawaii.

1st Largest Land Grab of U.S. History was from the "Indians" ("Native Americans"). 2nd Largest Land Grab was Democrat President FDR's Executive Order 9066, Lands from South of San Fransisco to the Border of Mexico taken from U.S. Citizens of Japanese Ancestry, and large areas of Hawaii Land sold to the U.S. Citizens of Japanese Ancestry by the Kingdom of Hawaii. Lands seized from U.S. Citizens of German Ancestry at New York, New York City, Pennsylvania, Delaware, etc. Lands seized from U.S. Citizens of Italian Ancestry at New Jersey, New York, New York City, Chicago, Illinois, etc..

GET A CLUE GEORGE, You and ABC want to do something useful, get Hawaii Exempt from the Unfair "Paradise Tax (Tariffs)" (Main Cause of Hawaii's Inflationary Economy, Hawaii Homeless Crisis, no such thing as the Hawaii Democrats Lie "Affordable Homes").