"Specialists think North Korea poses nuclear threat to Hawaii"

Ever since Democrat President W.J. Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense (U.S. Military, U.S. Intelligence Agencies, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, etc.) the U.S. has been Naked.

"The Cold War Era (U.S.) Defense Is No Longer Needed" - Democrat President Clinton, as Orders as Commander In Chief.

This would result in the Deactivations, Removals of the U.S. Air Defense Missile Batteries located all over the U.S. that had the Mission of protecting U.S. Cities, U.S. Infrastructure, U.S. Airports, etc. from a U.S.S.R. Attack (or in the case of the 9/11 2001 Attacks a Terrorist Attack of that kind, caused by Democrat President Clinton's 1998 Declared War Against Iraq).

With the U.S. Intelligence Destroyed, the U.S. was Blind and Deaf to the Events leading up to the First Osama Bin Laden 1993 Attack of the World Trade Center; as caused by Democrat President Clinton's 1993 U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against Muslims located at Iraq.

The U.S. would be Blind and Deaf to the Events leading up to the 9/11 2001 Attacks as caused by Democrat President Clinton's U.S. Airstrikes, U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against Muslims at Iraq 1993 to 2001; and Democrat President Clinton's 1998 Declared War Against Iraq.

At the U.S. Island State of Hawaii there were MANY Anti Aircraft, Anti Ballistic Missile Batteries located all over the Island of Oahu. As Nuclear Warhead Nike Hercules Anti Aircraft Anti Ballistic Missile Batteries.

The Solution, is to place at least Two (2) Aegis On Shore Anti Ballistic Missile Batteries on the Island of Oahu. One would be on the Waianae Mountain Range, the second at Koko Head as previously the known best locations that used to have Anti Aircraft Anti Ballistic Missile Nike Hercules Missile Batteries. As I stated before the Anti Ballistic Missile Systems located at California and Alaska are Unreliable.

The U.S. Island State of Hawaii is the best location for any kind of Anti Ballistic Missile System to intercept Nuclear Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles targeting the U.S.; as detecting and intercepting long before the I.C.B.M.s are close to the U.S. ("Mainland"), giving the U.S. a higher chance of Survivability; with the backup being the less reliable Anti Ballistic Missile Systems located at California and Alaska.

At the U.S. Island State of Hawaii the final Defense would be the U.S. Army's T.H.A.A.D.S.. Missile Batteries would be located at U.S. Army Schofield Barracks Oahu Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Fort Shafter Honolulu Hawaii, Bellows Air Force Station, Kaneohe Marine Corps Air Base.