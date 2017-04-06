We went to a Victoria's Secret store in NYC and saw why the brand is struggling

This article does NOT determine "Why Victoria Secret Struggles".

From my observations of Victoria Secret; Victoria Secret refuses to listen to their Customers (this article of Rebecca Harrington) nor anyone's Firsthand Observations.

During last year's Holiday Season, I started thinking wouldn't it be great for Victoria Secret to have Angel Winged Victoria Secret Models as Christmas Tree Ornaments also as "Collectables" "figurines" making a new one each year for each of the Victoria Secret Angel of the Year. To make each one even more collectable, serial numbers that can be registered with Victoria Secret online (ulterior motives, Victoria Secret expands the Victoria Secret Customer Data Base, Men asking their Special Lady to buy them a Victoria Secret Christmas Tree Ornament after being sent a Victoria Secret email reminder of a new Victoria Secret Christmas Tree Ornament; Special Lady while at Victoria Secret to buy Victoria Secret Christmas Tree Ornament also buys Victoria Secret Lingerie to wear for her Special Man).

This would draw in more Customers to Victoria Secret especially during the Holiday Season. The Holiday Season being when most people are willing to spend money they saved all Year.

Before anybody says or thinks "inappropriate"; How many people watch the Victoria Secret Fashion Show and not screaming "inappropriate"; and how more appropriate than having a Victoria Secret "Angels" on your Christmas Tree.

Before answering this question Ladies, Who do you wear more expensive Victoria Secret for actually; instead of buying and wearing cheap lingerie.

The response from Victoria Secret to my email was "Victoria Secret does not accept Unsolicited Suggestions or Ideas".

Well, Excuse Me, for wanting to give ideas that will help Victoria Secret.