The Biggest Thing Americans Get Wrong About Pasta, According to Italians

The Biggest Thing Americans Get Wrong About Pasta

1. Too much sauce.

Like drowning your vegetable salad in dressing.

2. Belief that Pasta is the Main Course of Meals.

This is especially wrong during the Italians Two (2) Hour Lunches; and almost All Night Multiple Course Suppers.

3. That all Pasta is boiled.

Not quite the best pasta dishes I ever ate at Italy were baked with a layer of cheese on top, not boiled.

4. Pasta is the same all over Italy.

This is so wrong, based on Italy's 107 Provinces, and 10 special Cities. Italians will argue almost to the point of fighting what Spaghetti Bolognese is, how prepared, and served even at that Province of Bologna (the Italians even argue about Bologna sausage); when you get other Italians from the other Italian Provinces involved in the arguments, the fun really starts (obscene hand gestures, shaking fists).

5. Italians eat pasta with every meal.

Definitely wrong. Also depends on Province (even which City).