Isles green energy fans decry Trump's order boosting coal

"We are raising a generation of young Americans who are, to a very large degree, historically illiterate. It's not their faults. There's no problem about enlisting their interest in history. None. The problem is the teachers so often have no history in their background. Very often they were education majors and graduated knowing no subject. It's the same, I'm told, in biology or English literature or whatever." - McCullough, Historian, Scholar

Democrat U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashing); instead of actually Teaching.

Criticism of Democrats, Liberals, Progressives

""Progress, far from consisting in change, depends on retentiveness. When change is absolute there remains no being to improve and no direction is set for possible improvement: and when experience is not retained, as among savages, infancy is perpetual. Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. In the first stage of life the mind is frivolous and easily distracted, it misses progress by failing in consecutiveness and persistence. This is the condition of children and barbarians, in which instinct has learned nothing from experience." - George Santayana, Philosopher.

Often Democrats would LIE as Usual by Misquoting George Santayana's criticism, as "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it". as Lawyers do, as an "Error of Omission" (not including the entire Quote or All the Facts).

The Situation at Hawaii

Hawaii was Strategic for any Ships going to and from the U.S. to Asia. Especially, for the early Sailing Ships, crews requiring Resupplies Food, Water, etc..

The Greed of the Majority of Caucasians became evident as they took advantage of the Culture and Nature of the Hawaiian People.

Caucasians seized large areas of Land, Missionaries used Christianity to justify their Greed as "Manifest Destiny" of Caucasians being Superior over Hawaiians just as they had done to the Indians "Native Americans".

The only group of Missionaries that attempted to help the Hawaiian People were the Mormons, as after building their Mormon Temple, they built the Polynesian Cultural Center to Preserve the Hawaiian Culture, as the other Missionaries, and Caucasians were destroying the Hawaiian Culture including making the use of the Hawaiian Language, doing the Hula, etc. Illegal.

The Democrat Politicians in writing to the U.S. President demanded that the U.S. Military be used to Overthrow the Kingdom of Hawaii for Denying U.S. Citizens their Democratic Rights and Freedoms.

These Democrats Motive was to seize the Hawaiian Lands held for the Hawaiian People by the Kingdom of Hawaii. As the U.S. stopped being a Democracy 1787.

Since 1787 the U.S. stopped being a Democracy after the U.S. Founding Fathers created the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution to Eliminate the Failed Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

The Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution's Article 4 Section 4 "a Republican Form of Government", demands that All States of "The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America create a Republican Form of Government or no longer be protected from Invasion or Domestic Violence; the U.S. Founding Fathers then created the current Republican Form of Government as the current Republican Three Branches of Government, to further Eliminate Democracy the U.S. Founding Fathers created the 12th Amendment so that no longer would the Democrat's Popular Vote determine the U.S. President and U.S. Vice President the Republican Electoral College Process will determine the U.S. President and U.S. Vice President, as not the Democrats Popularity Contest.

So Democrat Liars, as the U.S. was not and is not a "Democracy" since 1787; the Main Cause of the American Civil War, Democrats demanded that the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution be Eliminated and the Failed Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation be Reinstated; as Democratic Nation of the Confederate States of America of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation Versus "The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America of the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution.

The Majority of the Caucasian Population at the Southern Most location of Hawaii, sided with the Democrat's Confederate States of America; the Democrat's New Slaves were the Legal Immigrants brought to Hawaii to work at Hawaii's Sugar Industry.

Hawaii's Renewable Energy.

The Hawaii Sugar Industry imported Legal Immigrants to work at Hawaii's Sugar Industry.

1852–1887 50,000 Chinese

1878–1924 200,000 Japanese

1903–1910 7,300 Koreans

1909 and 1930 112,800 Filipinos

The Democrat Plantation Owners, treated these New Legal Immigrants like Slaves; as the Democratic Party had been the Party of Slavery ever since the Caucasian Slaves as Indentured Servants of the First American Colonies.

These New Legal Immigrants had no U.S. Citizen's Rights, and the Minority Caucasian Population was fear full of the Legal Immigrants but necessary to make the Wealth for the Greedy Democrats.

The Democrats behavior can be seen in the 1970s Movie "The Hawaiians"; including the "normal" Caucasian activity of raping adolescent Hawaiian girls.

The Hawaii Sugar Industries Sugar Mills provided Unlimited Inexpensive Electricity, that was created during the processing of Sugarcane.

Steam Boilers created steam that powered Steam Powered Electric Generators. The Steam Boiler's Furnaces used clean burning Sugarcane Biomasse.

This Sugar Mill Renewable Unlimited Inexpensive Electricity was provided free, to the Sugar Industries Plantations, that would eventually become Plantation Towns; the Oahu Sugar Mill located at Honolulu provided Electricity for All of the City of Honolulu, and later on the City of Honolulu's Mass Transit Electric Street Cars.

The Plantation Town of Waipahu was provided with Electricity from the Waipahu Sugar Mill; same with the other Sugar Mills providing Renewable Unlimited Inexpensive Electricity to Aiea, Pearl City, Halewa, Waialua, North Shore, etc. (The Entire Island of Oahu; other Hawaii Islands).

Hawaii's Sugar Mills also provided the compressed processed sugarcane, as clean burning Biomasse to use instead of using expensive dirty pollutant Coal shipped all the way from Pennsylvania or West Virginia; the Hawaii Sugar Industries Railroad that provided Cargo and Passenger Transportation at most Hawaiian Islands, used clean burning Biomasse.

During World War 1, the majority of Petroleum, Gasoline, Diesel, Coal Oil, etc. were shipped to the U.S. Military and U.S. Allies fighting World War 1; the Hawaii Sugar Industry then made 100% Ethanol to be used instead of gasoline by Hawaii Residents.

As the use of Diesel increased the Hawaii Sugar Industry created Bio Diesel. The same thing occurred during World War 2 as most Fossil Fuels were provided to the U.S. Military with Civilians having Rationing; the Hawaii Sugar Industry provided 100% Ethanol to Hawaii Citizens as fuel for Vehicles.

The corrupt Democrat Politicians started to attack the Hawaii Sugar Industry; as bribed with Huge Contributions from Hawaiian Electric; as the Renewable Inexpensive Electricity created by Hawaii's Sugar Industry was a Direct Competitor to Hawaiian Electric's burning Expensive Imported Oil from California to create Electricity.

On the side of Hawaiian Electric was/is the Multi $Million (Today, $Billions) U.S. Oil Corporations, that were/are selling Hawaiian Electric Oil to Burn. To keep the Hawaiian Electric Importing their Oil the U.S. Oil Corporations bribed the Hawaii Democrat Politicians from the Multi $Millions of Profits they were making from Hawaii Citizens.

1959 the Nation of Brazil "Adopted" Hawaii's Renewable Energy Sugar Industry Solutions. See Wikipedia Article "Ethanol Fuel In Brazil".

In later years modernized "the Brazil Solution", including not burning the sugarcane fields prior to harvesting.

The Final Death Blow against the Hawaii Sugarcane Industry, and U.S. Sugarcane Industry (Florida, Louisiana), was done by Democrat President Obama, 2009, by diverting the U.S. Sugarcane Industry U.S. Government Subsidizes from the U.S. Sugar Industry to the Democrat's (Chicago) Illinois Corn Industry; without these U.S. Government Subsidizes the U.S. Sugarcane Industry became Not Profitable.

Democrat President Obama also diverted the U.S. Government Subsidizes from the Research and Development of New Generations of Safer Nuclear Power (G.E. at the Republican State of Louisiana) to replace the Unsafe Obsolete U.S. Design (same as the Nuclear Reactors of the Fukushima Disaster) 104 U.S. Nuclear Reactors at the U.S.; this would put the U.S. Decades behind other Nations, that were already creating and built Safer Generation 3 Nuclear Reactors with Nuclear Waste Recycling; these U.S. Government Subsidizes were diverted by Democrat President Obama to Democrat Vice President Biden's Real Home State of Pennsylvania Dirty Coal Industry.

The Actions of Democrat President Obama then caused a U.S. Sugar Shortage, resulting in many U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations (Pepsi, Coca Cola Corporations), to flee the U.S. to Mexico, so that they could buy and use Sugarcane Sugar from Brazil or Mexico instead of Bio Engineered Man Made Toxic High Fructose Corn Syrup from Democrat President Obama's Illinois Corn Industry.

With the Natural Sugarcane Sugar Shortage, the U.S. Chocolate Industry shutdown Chocolate Plants and Factories at Hersey Pennsylvania and moved to Mexico to be able to get Brazilian Sugarcane Sugar without the Huge U.S. Tariffs.

With the assistance of the Democrat Politicians the Democrat President Obama Corn Industry would Lie to the U.S. Citizens, claiming that Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup (Fructose) is a Sugar like Natural Sugarcane Sugar (Sucrose); while the highly protective of European Citizens European Scientists were demanding their Governments Ban Any U.S. Products containing U.S. Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup, as the Cause of the European Obesity Crisis.

The Highly Protective of their Citizens European Governments then Banned U.S. Products containing Democrat President Obama's High Fructose Corn Syrup, U.S. Corporations McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, etc. then had to stop shipping to Europe Hamburger Patties, Hamburger Buns, Mayonnaise, Ketchups, Relishes, Ground Beef, French Fries, Taco Shells, Sauces, etc. that all contain Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup.

This Ban would result in the end of the Europeans Obesity Crisis; while at the U.S. the U.S. Obesity Epidemic got Worse due the Democrat Politicians Lies condoning the use of Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup of Democrat President Obama's Illinois Corn Industry.

In addition to those Democrat President Obama Actions, the United Nations World Food Bank criticized the U.S. for Turning Corn as Food into Fuel for the Rich U.S. Citizens, as to what Democrat President Obama's Illinois Corn Industry was doing; the Nation of Mexico stated that the U.S. was starving the Poor of Mexico, that mainly eat Corn Meal from Illinois Corn.

After the Democrat President Obama Presidency, Democrat President Obama would backstab the U.S. Island State of Hawaii by claiming Chicago Illinois is his "Home Town" and Home State "It's Nice to Be Home" Speech at Chicago Illinois.

Processing Democrat President Obama's Illinois Corn into Low Grade (low Octane) Ethanol uses large amounts of Electricity, Water and other Resources that because of being Low Octane must only be used as an Additive and not a primary Fuel, compared to the processing (Natural Distillation Process) to convert U.S. Sugarcane Sugar into High Octane Ethanol as a Clean Burning Primary Fuel as E-100 for U.S. Vehicles.

The Highly Protective of their Citizens, European Scientists and European Governments then Banned U.S. Genetically Modified Organism Products.

Resulting in a Huge U.S. Trade Deficit with European Nations, as the European Nations stopped importing U.S. Wheat, Rice, Corn, etc., and started importing Russian Federation Wheat, Rice and Corn.

STUPID DEMOCRATS, EVEN STUPIDER HAWAII DEMOCRATS living at "The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America. November 01, 2016, Democrat President Obama's Speech "The Fate of the Republic, Rests On Your Shoulders" would cause Democrat Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton's "Constitutional Democracy", "Democracy" to lose the Electoral College Votes as the U.S. Presidency; as the Highly Educated of the Electoral College of Democrats and Republicans then Pledged their Votes November 08, 2016 for Republican Presidential Candidate Trump, as the Electors of the Electoral College were made aware that the U.S. is NOT the Lying Democrat's "Democracy", "Constitutional Democracy", "Democratic Republic" (U.S. Constitution's Article 4 Section 4 "a Republican Form of Government").

Stupid Hawaii Citizens, Vote Democrat, so of course once again as the Democrat's definition of Sanity "Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect Different Results" the Democrat Hawaii Politicians, as AGAIN bribed with Huge Campaign Contributions from Hawaiian Electric, and the U.S. Oil Corporations, defeated the Highly Effective Renewable Energy Residential Solar Photovoltaic as the Direct Competition to Hawaiian Electric, and the U.S. Oil Corporation's proving Oil to Hawaiian Electric to burn to create Electricity. As just like before the Bribed Democrat Hawaii Politicians defeated the Direct Competitor to Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii's Sugar Industry's providing Renewable Inexpensive Unlimited Electricity to Hawaii Citizens.

Highly Effective Residential Solar Photovoltaic Uses the Unused space of Rooftops instead of the Limited Land of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii, that must instead be used for Hawaii's Self Sustainability of Food, Agriculture.

Highly Effective Residential Solar Directly Cuts the Profits of Hawaiian Electric and the Oil Corporations

"The net income of the company reached 164 million dollars by the end of 2012 with a yearly revenue of 3.4 billion dollars" - Hawaiian Electric Wikipedia Article.

Democrats at other U.S. States found a way to make money off the Citizens of Hawaii "Paradise", by creating U.S. Laws 1920 and 1936 to impose a "Paradise Tax" to punish Hawaii Citizens for living at Paradise;' as the means to have Hawaii Citizens pay for 500,000 Jobs at the other 49 U.S. States. These Unjust U.S. Laws are still Strongly Supported by the Democrat Politicians, while Republicans and Conservative Democrat Politicians like Senator Daniel Inouye demanded that the U.S. Island State of Hawaii be Exempt as the means to bring back these 500,000 Jobs to Hawaii, and make Hawaii the Main Port of Entry to the U.S. once again as a Huge Economic Boost to the U.S. Island State of Hawaii. Hawaii used to be the Main Refueling, Rest and Recreation Stop for Any Ships, Cruise Ships, Cargo Ships, Aircraft going to or from Asia.

Important Facts

Ever since the 1970s Oil Shortage Crisis the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, N.A.S.A., using Satellites conducted Geodesic Resource Surveys.

It was known that since the 1900s Black Gold Oil Rushes that the U.S. Oil Resources were almost all used up. With the U.S. Oil Corporations then closing most of the emptied Oil Wells, Oil Fields, and then later using Environmental Disaster of Fracking to squeeze out Highly Toxic Poisonous Explosive Methane "Natural Gas" out of the emptied Oil Wells.

At U.S. Ally Saudi Arabia the Saudi Oil was running out also, so the Saudis spent $Billions in Deep Sand Desert Oil Explorations.

The Canadians ran out of Oil, and started to do Environmental Disaster of Strip Mining of Oil Shale and Oil Sands; as the Very Expensive Process of processing Tons of Rocks and Sand to get a few barrels of Oil; then having to dump the Millions of Tons of contaminated rocks and sand someplace.

Democrat President Obama's Support of the Enemy of the U.S., Shia of Iraq Government an Ally of the Muslim Nation of Iran, would result in the U.S. KICKED OUT OF IRAQ, and the loss of the Centuries of Iraqis Oil to the Muslim Nation of Iran. Previously, Republican President G.W. Bush's Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had Negotiated with the Iraqis for the Centuries of Iraqis Oil to pay for the U.S. and United Nations Liberation of Iraq and the United Nations Mission Iraq of "Nation Building". Democrat President Clinton 1998 Declared War Against Iraq with U.S. Law Iraq Liberation Act of 1998, because U.S. Ally President Saddam Hussein had Declared Iraqis Oil Nationalization as part of his "Modernization of the Arab World" Plan that took away control of Iraqis Oil from the International Oil Corporations.

U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi, a U.S. Ally since 2006, would make the same mistake as U.S. Ally President Saddam Hussein, of Declaring Libyan Oil Nationalization that took away control of Libyan Oil from the French Oil Corporations of Eni and Elf. Libya and Algeria the Main Supplier of Oil to All European Nations.

The French and Oil Corporations then demanded the Democrat President Obama Overthrow of U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi of Libya.

Democrat President Obama then supported the U.S. Enemies (Muslim Brotherhood, "Islamic Democracy Movement" aka Islamic State) as Enemies of the U.S. Ally President Mubarak of Egypt a U.S. Ally since 1973, to Overthrow U.S. Ally President Mubarak, these Enemies of the U.S. then supported the Attacks of Democrat President Obama's Supported "Libyan Rebels" of Non Libyan Citizen Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah against neighboring U.S. Ally Libya.

The Result of the Overthrow of U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi was that the French lost the Decades of Libyan Oil to the Muslim Nation of Iran thru deals made with Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah as the Obama Supported New Government of Libya and the Muslim Nation of Qatar as Negotiators.

The Democrat President Obama Supported Al Quada Ansar Al Shariah then emptied out the Decades of Libyan Military Equipment, Weapons, Munitions, Anti Aircraft Missiles, Ammunition, Military Vehicles, etc. at the Defeated U.S. Ally Libyan Military Depots at Hight Razma Benghazi Libya, to resupply the Millions of Holy Warriors of Islam Worldwide.

The Obama Overthrow of U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi Destabilized the Entire Continent of Africa; as by U.S. Alliance Agreement, U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi had the Libyan Military "Aggressively" fighting the Muslim Terrorists Organizations, keeping them stuck fighting the Libyan Military only at Libya; with the Libyan Military defeated by Democrat President Obama, U.S. Military Operation Odyssey Dawn and NATO's Operation Unified Protector (Fully Funded by Democrat President Obama U.S. Citizens Money, not NATO), Democrat President Obama's Supported "Islamic Democracy Movement" aka Islamic State Libya, aka Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah could then start attacks against neighboring Tunisia, Algeria, etc..

And Democrat President Obama's Islamic Democracy Movement aka Islamic State Libya would later attack the U.S. Consulate Benghazi Libya, and the CIA Annex Benghazi Libya as a Response to Democrat President Obama Insult of their Hero Modern Day Holy Warrior of Islam, Osama Bin Laden, as Democrat President Obama's Re Election Speech "Osama Bin Laden Is Dead, General Motors Is Alive", as also causing the Democrat President Obama's Supported Islamic Democracy Movements aka Islamic State to attack the U.S. Embassies and U.S. Consulates at Egypt, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc..

The proof of Democrat President Obama's Knowledge of the U.S. running out of Oil, was his Authorization for Republican North Atlantic Oil Explorations of "Drill Baby Drill"; until the BP Oil Spill Disaster.

The start of the "Global Warming" Movement.

The Liberal Labor Union Party of England destroyed the British Manufacturing Based Economy with British "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share" causing most "Rich" British and Foreign Business Investors and Business Owners fleeing Not so Great, Great Britain, to Ireland, France, Germany, etc..

Without a clue as to how to manage any kind of successful Business the British Labor Union Party (Equal to the U.S. Democratic Party) caused the Bankruptcies of most of the British Icon Businesses like Rolls Royce (Aviation, Aerospace and Automotive), Jaguar, etc.. And ended up selling British Icon Businesses to Corporations of Other Nations; example Jaguar was sold to Tata Motors of India (a U.S.S.R. Ally), resulting in a Massive British Unemployment Rate.

To stop a complete collapse of the British Economy the British Labor Union Party Government then found a New British Economy, "Global Warming" Industry; as Fully Supported by the British so called "Scientists" of the British Flat Earth Society, that believe that the Earth is Flat (like a Disc) not a Sphere, Globe.

The British Labor Union Party Government then poured Millions of British Citizens Money into the "Global Warming" Industry as the New British Economy; Mostly Advertising Agencies for International Propaganda, Lawyers to file Legal Challenges against any Real Scientific Research Results, Politicians Internationally as Bribes to remove any Funding of any Real Scientific Research and for Politicians to give the New British Economy of Global Warming their Citizens Money, Fund "Scientists" to completely discredit any Real Scientific Research, etc., and funded a handful of so called "Scientists" of the Flat Earth Society.

The "Scientists" of Global Warming could not explain, the before "Human Centric" (Humankind is the Center of the Universe, a Myth disproven by Galileo) Global Warming, Freezing of the Thames River on many occasions long before and after "Industrialization", "Carbon Emissions", etc..

To stop this actual Science (Freezing of the Thames River), the British Labor Union Party Government then Discredited any Actual Scientific Research Scientists, British Politicians removed any British Government Grants, Funding of these Scientists Research and demanded other Nations Politicians do the same to their Nations Actual Scientists.

For Centuries the Actual Earth Scientists, as Geologists and Environmental Scientists, noted that the Earth's Magnetic North Deviation has been increasing from True North, in other words the Earth's Axis is shifting again.

The Earth Axis had shifted before, the North Pole was previously the South Pole. The Entire Planet Earth literally flipped.

Astronomers know that the Earth wobbles thru Space, not perfectly rotating on an axle like a Earth Globe model, the Earth gets nearer and farther from the Sun, getting colder and hotter.

Of more consequence the Earth has been changing Orbit around the Sun; as getting closer to the Sun, as the Earth's Orbit around the Sun is not Circular and is Elliptical.

The Super Massive Galactic Black Hole's Gravitational Plane of our Galaxy, as affecting the Orbits of the Planets around the Sun of our Solar System.

Solar Flares and Solar Activities. The Recent Increases of Solar Flares, as affecting Earth's Magnetosphere. The Earth's Magnetosphere determines if we will or will not be cooked alive by Solar Radiation. Fortunately, most of our Sun's Super Massive Solar Flares (Earth Ending) miss our Planet Earth.

To make himself a Multi Millionaire, Vice President Gore, first created his Brokerage Firm to Buy and Sell Carbon Credits. Then as Vice President declared his position of "Global Warming", and demands that the U.S. Government create U.S. Laws forcing the use of Carbon Credits.

After the Real International Scientists disproved "Global Warming" the British Global Warming Economy changed the name to "Climate Change" as they still as so called "Scientists" could not explain the Freezing of the Thames River.

That's correct the above ACTUAL Science would cause a Democrat Sheeple stampede, panic, riots, etc.; as actual things that Democrat Politicians, Democrat Sheeple can do nothing about. Also would Collapse of the Entire British Economy based on the Lie of "Climate Change" Industry. Did I mention why many of the Actual International Scientists strongly believe in the Colonization of Mars (to escape extinction). "America will take the giant leap to Mars" - Democrat President Obama

