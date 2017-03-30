Russia's hypersonic missile ratchets up arms race

The article basically states what I had been saying for Years, that the so called "Experts" know nothing.

For Years the Chinese have stated that they have operational and in production Long Range Hypersonic Supersonic Anti Ship Ballistic Missiles.

The U.S. Navy's response was that the U.S. Navy might as well paint U.S. Aircraft Carriers bright yellow as "sitting ducks".

In recent years the Russians and Chinese have been building most of their Anti Aircraft Missiles with a Stealth coat of paint also that makes it impossible for U.S. Aircraft's rear radar from detecting an incoming Anti Aircraft Missile before flying up their tail pipe.

Decades ago the Russians created Underwater Guided Missiles as Torpedoes, the VA-111, that travel so fast that by the time U.S. Naval Vessels detect them, too late to launch counter measures.

After Democrat President Obama lost the Centuries of Iraqis Oil, that was previously negotiated by Republican President G.W. Bush's Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to pay for the United Nations Liberation of Iraq, and United Nations Mission Iraq of "Nation Building"; the Enemies of the U.S. that were Supported by Democrat President Obama, the Shia of Iraq as the Allies of the Muslim Nation of Iran gave the Muslim Nation of Iran got the Centuries of Iraqis Oil, the Iranians using the Iraqis Oil then bought 21st Century Russian and Chinese Technologies, Nuclear Technology (including brand new 21st Century nuclear centrifuges to replace those damaged by the STUXNET Virus), Weapons Systems, Missile Technology (IRBMs, ICBMs, Anti Aircraft Missiles, Anti Ballistic Missiles, etc.), Stealth Technology (Submarines, Underwater Mines, Anti Aircraft Missiles, Aircraft, Missiles, etc.), and even Integrated Anti Aircraft and Anti Ballistic Missile Batteries that later detected the Greatest U.S. Stealth Technology Generation 5 RQ-170.

The Iranians also bought from the Chinese Long Range Hypersonic Supersonic Anti Ship Missile Batteries, Chinese Rocket Assisted Self Rising Remote Controlled Underwater Mines (A guided missile anchored to the bottom of the Ocean or Sea, undetectable), the Russians sold the Iranians VA-111 Torpedoes.

The Muslim Nation of Iran then made a Technology Trade Agreement with the Democratic Republic of North Korea; to share 21st Century Iranian IRBM and ICBM Missile Technology in exchange for the Democratic Republic of North Korea's Nuclear Weapons Technology. Making it possible for the Democratic Republic of North Korea to have an operational ICBM with a Nuclear Warhead capable of targeting anywhere on Earth, and the Iranians also both having this ICBM Technology.

The Muslim Nation of Iran, finished building their Undermountain Underground Cities, installed their new 21st Century Nuclear Centrifuges, ICBM Missile Silos, etc. at Northern Iran. While the U.S. Ally Saudi Arabian Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Ally Saudi Arabian Government demanded that Democrat President Obama and the U.S. Ally Israel attack before completion; now that these are completed they are Direct Nuclear Attack Proof.

The centuries of Iraqis Oil also provided the Muslim Nation of Iran with more Money to fund the Iranians Covert and Overt Qods (Quds) Activities Worldwide, including the Training, Arming, and Funding of over a Million Holy Warriors of Islam, plus about a Million Kurdistanis of Ansar Al Islam at the Kurdistanis Autonomous Region.

Since 2009 Democrat President Obama as Commander In Chief Ordered the 50% Budget Cuts of U.S. Defense in his attempt to find the $4 Trillion for his ACA "Obamacare". While the U.S. Defense (U.S. Military, U.S. Intelligence Agencies, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, etc.) were involved in Two Wars started by Democrat President Clinton's 1998 Declared War Against Iraq U.S. Law Iraq Liberation Act of 1998; Democrat President Obama's Secret Wars as Illegal and Unfunded with no U.S. Laws, therefore no U.S. Congressional Appropriations; 75 Armed Conflicts, that would result in the Unnecessary Deaths of U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Defense.

Further Cuts to U.S. Defense (including Research and Development, DARPA, etc.) occurred when Democrat President Obama demanded the implementation of the Democrat President Obama Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations to force the Republican Controlled U.S. House of Representatives to create a U.S. Budget that included Democrat President Obama's $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and therefore must Raise the U.S. Debt Ceiling (How much U.S. Citizens are in Debt).

Because of the Democrat President Obama Budget Cuts of U.S. Defense by 50%; the U.S. Defense no longer needed 50% of the Made In U.S.A. Products, Goods, and Services of the Democrat President FDR created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex, that employs about a 100 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens; therefore the Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex no longer needs 50% of the 100 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens; the result would be "100 Million U.S. Citizens No Longer of the U.S. Work Force" (U.S. Labor Force), as the Democrats Lies again of a U.S. Unemployment Rate of 3% to 6%, instead of the real number as 27% to 33.3%. This high Unemployment Rate caused by the Democrats can be seen as the current Homeless Problem at the Democrat State of California at the Cities of San Fransisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, etc., as California's Economy is Heavily Reliant on the Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex ever since World War 2.

The Democrat President FDR created U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex along with the U.S. Law Banking Act of 1933 got the U.S. Out of the Great Depression 1939, years before U.S. Entry into World War 2, 1941. With the U.S. Sales of "War Materials" to England, France, Russia, China, etc. in exchange for Tons of Gold, Silver, Raw Materials, etc.. Today the Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex is the only Profitable part of U.S. Government, with the Hundreds of $Billions of U.S. Sales of War Materials to U.S. Allies Worldwide.

Stupid Democrats.