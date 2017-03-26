Time to Declutter: 43 Things to Get Rid of in the Next 43 Days

Thowawayitus. A mental illness caused by Social Engineering as a "Disposable Society", "Throw Away Society'.

Like Kleptomania or klopemania as the inability to refrain from the urge for stealing items and is usually done for reasons other than personal use or financial gain; the person after Decades of Conditioning of Throwawayitus cannot help themselves, nor realize that they are mentally ill.

Throwawayitus usually occurs with children that were spoiled, parents that had so much money they could afford to throw away anything that got broken instead of repairing and buy new.

Most of you need to go watch 1985 to 1995 Television Series MacGyver and current MacGyver Television Series; and the many Scientific Experiment youtube.com videos.

Statistically, according to Polls and Surveys, most Democrats like living in boxes "Apartments" at Cities, so of course most Democrats don't have much space for personal items.

1. Cooking Utensils, give to Goodwill, or any other Charitable Organization. Many cooking utensils work really well for gardening; especially the stainless steel kinds.

2. Extra fast food Plastic Forks, recycle plastic. I have found many uses for plastic (styrene) plastic forks, spoons, knives, sporks, in the garden to mark the kind of plants planted; repair plastic toys, even some electronics appliance parts.

3. Painting Outfit, use when helping neighbors do grunge work.

4. Old papers and even "junk mail", see how to make firebricks or put into recycle bin.

5. Specialty Appliances, some are very expensive collectables, no longer made, and worth lots of money, others can be sold on eBay, you can always donate to a charitable organization.

Many "Specialty Appliances" can be repurposed to be used for other uses.

6. Food Storage Containers, Recycle. Some make really good substitutes for planting small quantities of spice plants indoors (Kitchen counter near a window).

7. Water Bottle, Travel Mugs, some are collectables, sell them on eBay.

8. Spices and Herbs, some can be rejuvenated.

Many spices and herbs are hated by insects and rodents, even if you cannot smell them the insects and rodents can.

example used coffee grounds are hated by ants.

9. Rusty razors, need a free very sharp crafts knife. Disassemble the multi blade razors, Brillo pad to carefully clean rust off attach a wooden handle (slot in a wood dowel) or use part of that "dead pen" of number 41 Junk In Purse.

10. Old Makeup, kids can find a use for those, most are non toxic.

11. Plastic Shopping bags, some stores (like Walmart) have places you can turn these in to for Recycling or Reuse.

The more sturdy plastic types, fold into a small triangle and put one in your purse or pants pocket, so you do not forget to take a reusable shopping bag; in an accident a plastic bag can be twisted and turned into a plastic rope tourniquet.

12. Reusable Shopping Bags, keep them in your vehicle so you don't forget to take them shopping.

13. Gift bags, use them every time you give somebody else a gift.

14. Bath mat with the rubber backing peeling off, simple, now a days you can buy a spray to put a new rubber backing on that bath mat, even if that spray is meant as a Leak Sealer "Spray on Rubber" Sealer.

That old bath mat, used when changing oil and oil filter in vehicle; instead of buying a "creeper". Also can be used to protect the trunk, or truck bed when carrying something.

15. Old magazines, turned into firelogs or firebricks. Note: The shiny kinds are actually coated with a thin layer of flammable paraffin wax to make them shiny.

16. Giftwrap, give to local schools for children's crafts. We used to use the giftwrap cardboard tubes for model rocketry.

17. Loofahs; like kitchen sponges, etc. every so often throw them into the washing machine to keep them clean; to sterilize throw them into a microwave oven in a microwave oven safe dish (like one of those food containers that you were going to throw away) with water.

18. Single socks, ever heard of a sock puppet. Give these single socks to children and a permanent marker, let them create their very own personalized sock puppet.

Depending on age of children, you can also use those buttons that you want to throw away, remember the buttons can become a choking hazard if the children are too young and the buttons are not sewn on properly.

19. Expired medications, do NOT dump these into the toilet (this will eventually get into streams and rivers, sources of most U.S. drinking water). Instead turn these over to the Pharmacy that you got these from; some cases the expired medications are given to Non Profit Clinics after being tested.

20. Old sheets, need some new curtains (to make them fire resistant soak in borax solution), maybe a custom quilt or pillows, learn to use a sewing machine, fabric dyes.

21. Unflattering clothes, some clothes is better than no clothes, donate these to Charitable Organizations.

I still remember when my parents got rid of some clothes that are now Collectors Items; example old MADE IN U.S.A. Levis Jeans, Levis Work Shirts, Coveralls, and other Made In U.S.A. clothing, worth over a $100.00 each today or cannot even be bought anymore.

22. Expired batteries, go research what has been done with expired batteries on youtube.com.

23. Ratty towels, turned into stuffing for custom pillows (also those old sheets as pillows). Cut down in size used for Kitchen Dish Towels. Bleach then, use inexpensive fabric dyes and cheap table salt (cotton) if faded or stained.

24. Souvenir T-shirts, donate to Charitable Organizations; sell on eBay those that are very unusual.

25. Unused specialty foods, some make good fertilizers, or even insect repellents. Save the glass containers as now a days the durable glass containers are very hard to get, to put your next experiments (Special Sauces, etc.) into.

26. Memorabilia, go ahead and trash that Family Heirloom.

That broken silver pen (not silver plated), meant something to one of the ancestors. Just like that Munich Olympics Pin means alot to me (The Munich Olympics Massacre Occurred).

27. Costume jewelry, as if all of you are Jewelers and or Gemologists, and can tell the difference between Costume Jewelry and Actual.

There was some older Jewelry that was not marked with stamps 10K, 14K, 18K, etc., as Custom Designed not Costume; that actually belong in Museums.

Prior to the Holocaust steel coated with gold or silver was used to mount real large flawless Diamonds to look like Costume Jewelry to be smuggled out of NAZI Germany.

Later on many Wealthy people used to use multiple gold plated steel and have large flawless Diamond Miner Cut Diamonds mounted; as the steel was stronger and less likely to loose any Diamonds; the other option was platinum, however platinum can cut into a Diamond.

28. Old intimates, see youtube.com for uses of old nylon stockings.

29. Cardboard boxes, recycle bin, save a couple of trees especially you tree huggers. The other use is as firebricks instead of charcoal. I know of methods to make the homemade firebricks dry out faster and burn evenly.

I have cardboard boxes in my vehicles to organize things in the trunk; and incase something goes wrong to put on the ground to look under the vehicle, also you can put a disassembled cardboard box under vehicles to detect leaks before major problems occur and prevent oil staining the concrete.

30. Purses, eBay, there are many purses that are Collectables especially those no longer Made In U.S.A. or the Nation they are famous for like France, like a not marked LV (Louis Vutton) Purse would easily get you above $500.00 or if was custom made $x,xxx.

31. Lunchboxes, eBay, there are many Lunchboxes that are Collectables. Broken latches and zippers are easily fixed. I used to have a School Lunch Box of stamped steel with TV characters, the matching glass lined thermos, now easily worth about $100.00; my Parents bought that for $3.99.

32. Chipped mugs, the Made In U.S.A. are rare. There are procedures to restore the rare Vintage Chipped Mugs.

33. Unread books, with the "Age of the Internet", many books are now Out of Print, making them Collectors Items. Just think how you would feel if you got rid of a First Print, First Edition of an Out of Print book that was in Mint Condition (because the book sat on your shelf unread).

34. Old knickknacks, used to have these cheap looking ceramic figurines that I spend about $1.00 each to buy (1960s), after they were gotten rid of, the person that made them died, each then became worth over $100.00 each (1970s), now (2017) they are Museum pieces (over $1,000.00 each).

35. Table cloths and Holiday table runners, need some inexpensive cloth for projects, there you go.

36. Old toys, sure dump that old stamped from tin 1950s toy car with metal wheels, predecessor to Matchbox brand toy vehicles, in Mint Condition worth over $1,000.00. How about an old Edition of Monopoly with all the original pieces. First sets of Lego. The more of these old toys that were trashed the more valuable (rare) they became.

37. Obsolete technology, "Planned Obsolesce" is Today's Technology. Most people still don't know how to use the previous Technology to the Full Potential. Newer Technology is not necessarily better, and most definitely is not more durable; most newer technology is designed to be thrown away not repaired if damaged ("The Throwaway Culture").

Newer Technology is more susceptible to Hacking, Spyware, Malware, etc. as example Smartphone (a handheld micro computer) Dumb User, as Planned Obsolesce every year a newer model that corrects a previous error.

Most Older Computers (Desktops) were designed to be easily Upgraded.

Old Computers Precious Metals

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zU62hh3DBfg

Most of you are throwing Platinum, Gold, Silver, etc. into Landfills. Trash Dumps.

The old tube type Computer Monitors, and Television sets had about a pound of metal lead; not a good idea for lead to end up in a Landfill, as lead poisoning of "ground water" as the source of some drinking water.

Most of U.S. Technology is sent to China to be Recycled, the Chinese make $Millions by extracting Platinum, Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Zinc, etc..

http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/recycling-precious-metals-treasure-trove-in-world-s-e-waste-a-679871.html

41 phones recycled equals one gram of gold Versus One ton (2,000 pounds) of rocks mined to get one gram of gold.

38. Bath bombs and salts, "If you don’t generally take baths" WRONG, most people that do take baths DO NOT use "Bath Bombs and Salts" why because some found out that Bath Bombs and Bath Salts are Unhealthy. Salts are Alkaline as the direct opposite of an Acid both being Caustic. Caustic definition, capable of burning, corroding, or destroying living tissue. Drano Drain Cleaner is a salt (Lye not lie, Base), that is Caustic. That caustic is then going down the drain, eating up plumbing and as caustic water eventually going into Nature.

39. Designer dress bags. Unless you have a Cedar Lined Walk In Closet; cedar keeps the fabric eating insects away. Store your expensive Designer clothes in the designer clothes bags with a couple of "Mothballs" or Cedar Balls, every so often it is recommended that you "air out" the expensive clothes; air out clothes until the smell goes away before wearing.

40. Drink coasters; used to have stacks of coasters from many German Gasthauses. Now these are considered as Collectables worth over $10.00 each (printed cardboard), $100.00 for the rare cork ones, don't know the price for the ceramic ones. Other use for coasters depending on material made of, at stove top or nearby kitchen counter to put hot things on, under food store containers on kitchen counters.

41. Junk in your purse, depends on what that junk is. "'We’re trying to go paperless when we can,' says Novak.", very typical of those that do not know, That "paperless" requires electricity, That the U.S. Grid (Electricity) is Unreliable and a Probable Target of Any Terrorists, Natural Disasters routinely shutdown the U.S. Grid (Electricity), someplace daily at the U.S. the Electricity failed, some smarter businesses still have the manual processing imprint machines to process Credit Cards during an Electrical Power Outage.

During a certain event the U.S. Used Non Nuclear E-Bombs (Electro Magnetic Pulse and Electro Magnetic Radiation) to complete destroy another Nations Electronics, Electricity Power Generation, All Electronic Communications, Batteries, Vehicle Electronics, etc.. It took YEARS to restore electricity to most not all of that Nation.

As far as the dead pens, many retractable pens are Refillable if people would stop being so lazy "Throwaway Culture", also ever heard of an Emergency Tracheotomy using a Pen.

As far as wrappers and empty plastic bags, wrappers and empty plastic bags have been used for "Sucking Chest Wounds", really common at places like the Democrat City of Chicago with all of the Democrat's Anti Gun Laws having no effect, "Sucking Chest Wound" due to gunshot wound.

42. Potpourri, some flowers that potpourri are made of are actually toxic to insects even without any strong scent and the insects know that, another use composting (will keep the insects away from the plants the insects like to eat).

43. Extra buttons, eyes for the Sock Puppets of number 18 above. Antique buttons were actually made of silver, especially on old Military Uniforms, some were silver coated with gold, cheaper buttons were made of pewter coated with gold or silver. Some buttons were actually made of (whale or elephant) ivory before plastic buttons.

What's the matter most of you never heard of "Earth Day" (does not only deal with use of electricity), Environmental Science.