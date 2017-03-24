These haunting photos of the retail apocalypse reveal a new normal in America

3/32 SLIDES © Seph Lawless - "As customers increasingly shop online, malls are suffering the consequences."

This is why what the Millennials keep saying, "the United States Postal Service, U.S.P.S. is a thing of the past", will not happen.

You still cannot send and receive many of the Online Purchases Physically thru the Internet; nor like on StarTrek Teleport the Online Purchases "Economically".

4/32 SLIDES © Imgur - Visits to malls declined by 50% between 2010 and 2013, according to the real-estate research firm Cushman & Wakefield.

The Main Reason is MONEY, the Effects of the Democrat President Obama Presidency left over "100 Million U.S. Citizens No Longer of the U.S. Work Force (U.S. Labor Force)" as Unemployed; the U.S. Population is about 323 Million, most of the Unemployed were those of the Democrat President FDR Created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex that employed about 100 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens, mostly "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens of Suburbs shopped at Shopping Malls.

Being Unemployed meant that about 1/3rd of former "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens faced the Fact that they are now Poor; and can only Buy Necessities.

Since 2009 Democrat President Obama as Commander In Chief Ordered a U.S. Defense Budget Cut of 50% as his attempt to find the $4 Trillion for his ACA "Obamacare", that the Democratic Party Controlled U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives refused to Fund with the U.S. Budget and therefore must raise the U.S. Debt Ceiling (How much U.S. Citizens are in Debt).

With the U.S. Defense Budget Cut of 50% the U.S. Defense no longer needed 50% of the Made In U.S.A. Products, Goods, and Serves Manufactured by the Labor Intensive U.S. Military Industrial Complex; therefore, the U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex no longer needed 50% of the "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens, and shutdown no longer hiring to fill many positions, result 95 Million mostly Millennials, ages 18 to 36, did not even enter the U.S. Work Force (U.S. Labor Force) with the Democrats Lying since 2010 that the Unemployment Rates were decreasing to today's Democrat Lie of 3% Unemployment to 6% Unemployment, a Lie that can be visually observed at the Democrat's Illegal Alien Harbor State of California as the U.S. Citizens' Homeless Problem at Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Fransisco, etc., as the Democrats Illegal Alien Harbor State of California relies Heavily on the Jobs created by Democrat President FDR's Created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex, so do most of the Democrat States.

There are about 5 Million U.S. Citizens No Longer of the U.S. Work Force (U.S. Labor Force) as recent Retirees, that have realized that their "Fixed Income" Retirements are not enough, and they must have a Full Time Job or many Part Time Jobs to supplement their Fixed Income Retirements, as the Democrats caused the current U.S. High Inflation Rates.

Democrats caused about 1/3rd of the U.S. Population to no longer have "Buying Power", as cannot afford to go to the Shopping Malls (Unless a Costco or Sam's Club); even Retail Walmart is having problems caused by the Democrats previous actions.

6/32 SLIDES © Seph Lawless - "The mall was forced to close after many retailers — including Sears — shuttered their locations inside the shopping center"

How did this happen, simple. Since 2007 Democrat Presidential Candidate Obama promised "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share". This caused the Majority of Rich U.S. and Foreign Investors to flee the U.S.; most U.S. Businesses rely Heavily on the Rich U.S. and Foreign Business Investors to provide Loans for Daily Operational Expenses. After "the Richest Person in the World" fled back to Mexico, he took most of his $Billions of Investment Money with him, he Owned Sears, KMart, Computer City, Circuit City, CompUSA, and Many other Retail including U.S. Supermarkets, even U.S. Baked Goods Manufacturing; just like he owns almost all Supermarkets, Retail, Communications, etc. at Mexico.

On top of these Democrat's Stupid Actions, 1999 and 2000 Democrat President Clinton had Eliminated the U.S. Law, Banking Act of 1933, and the Effects were starting, as first "The Mortgage Crisis", followed by the Wall Street Crisis, Financial Crisis, Banking Crisis, Credit Crisis, etc. as the Democrat President Clinton Caused $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion "Global Economic Crisis".

To make it impossible for U.S. Businesses to get Loans, Democrat President Clinton made it impossible for Financial Institutions to provide Loans or were incapable after the Democrat President Clinton Caused "Credit Crisis", of previously Democrat President Clinton had Amended the U.S. Law, Community Reinvestment Act, Requiring that Financial Institutions like Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to provide Loans (Mortgages) to those without any means to repay those Loans (Mortgages), when the Mortgages (Loans) became due many Defaulted on those Loans (Mortgages) as "Credit Defaults".

Democrats then Lied Again to deflect blame from themselves as the Democrats typical "Blame Game", as blaming the Actions of Democrat President Clinton on Republican President Bush that also had to deal with a Democratic Party Controlled U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives as to why Republican President G.W. Bush could not simply Reinstate the U.S. Law, Banking Act of 1933.

These very same Democrats of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives also stopped Democrat President Obama from simply Reinstating the U.S. Law, Banking Act of 1933, and would write the Failed Substitute Democrat U.S. Laws, Dodd Frank Act and Stock Act.

Sears, J.C. Penny, K Mart, most of U.S. Retail, U.S. Automotive Manufacturing did not have Daily Operational Funds due to the Democrats Actions. Most had to File Bankruptcy Reorganization (Refinancing; seek and find New Rich Investors).

"Whatever Democrats touch turns to shit", this includes the U.S. Democrats equal of the British Labor Union Party that U.S. Democrats love to emulate.

As Democrat have a earned reputation of being Fiscally Irresponsible, Spend Other Peoples Money before even stealing that money then Taxing the crap out of U.S. Citizens, Not Budgeting including not creating a U.S. Budget, not even knowing how to run a Business yet write Laws pertaining to U.S. Businesses, etc.. examples, the Democrat City of Chicago Illinois; Democrat City of Los Angeles; Democrat City of Sacramento; Democrat City of San Fransisco; previous Democrat City of Detroit Michigan (Destroyed, as the Future of most Democrat States and Cities); Cities of the State of Virginia (Economy Heavily Reliant on the U.S. Defense Budget); City of Seattle Washington; lots more Democrat States and Cities; many Actual Middle Class are fleeing Democrats Control to Incorporated Walled or Gated Communities and no longer shopping at the Shopping Malls, and are going to the nearest Costco and Sam's Club.

The ideas and concepts (Social Engineering) that created the Shopping Mall can be seen in the Documentary "Requiem for Detroit". The Cultural Attitudes of the Democrats and Millennials basically defeated the ideas, concepts that created the Shopping Mall and even the Suburbs.

A large percentage (over 33% to over 40%) of Millennials ages 18 to 36 do not work; 1/3rd to 1/2 live at their Parents Home; about 70% do not have their Own Vehicle to go to a Shopping Mall; both Parents must continue to Work to support themselves and the Millennials (and sometimes Millennials families) so they do not have an "extra" vehicle nor income; majority of Millennials are Democrats as "Indoctrinated" (Brainwashed) by the Democrats U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors.