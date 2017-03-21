Rosie the Riveter finally gets national day of recognition

"We are raising a Generation of Young Americans who are, to a very large degree, Historically Illiterate. It's not their faults. There's no problem about enlisting their interest in History. None. The problem is the Teachers so often have no History in their background. Very often they were Education Majors and graduated knowing no subject. It's the same, I'm told, in Biology or English Literature or whatever." - McCullough, Scholar, Historian

After Conservative Democrat President FDR's "New Deals to the American People" Failed and "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share" Failed.

Conservative Democrat (Almost Republican) President FDR created his Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex that got the U.S. Out of the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression with the help of the U.S. Law Banking Act of 1933 that made Illegal The Causes of Recessions, Depressions, Great Depressions (Idiot Democrat President Clinton Eliminated the U.S. Law Banking Act of 1933, resulting in the $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion Global Economic Crisis that the Stupid Democrats wrongfully blamed on Republican President G.W. Bush as "the 2008 Great Recession" as to why Democrat cannot come up with any viable solutions, like simply reinstating the Banking Act of 1933).

Conservative Democrat President FDR's Labor Intensive U.S. Military Industrial Complex got the U.S. Out of the Great Depression 1939 years before U.S. Entry into World War 2; with the Sales of "War Materials" to England, France, Russia, China, etc. in exchange for tons of gold, silver, (millions of tons) raw materials, etc..

The U.S. Dollar was actually based on how much gold, silver, nickel, copper, etc. the U.S. Physically had.

After some Catastrophic Accidents Nationwide, like some of the Munitions Plants and Factories exploding destroying nearby towns, Democrat President FDR implemented the findings of a U.S. War Department Study as, Safety Committees; Mandatory Safety Equipment; Required Minimum hours of sleep (8 hours work shifts aka the 8 hour work day); "A Healthy Worker is a Productive Worker" as FDR's Universal Health Care For All U.S. Citizens; Saturday off for Jewish Religious Worship, Sunday Off for Christian Religious Worship eventually became the "Weekend" as the 5 day Workweek; Family Benefits including shopping at U.S. Military Bases Commissary, having "On Base" Housing; U.S. Military Training With Industry Programs; Skills for Pay (later Minimum Wage); Paid Apprenticeship Programs; Increased Security Nationwide against Sabotage Espionage against Conservative Democrat President FDR's Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex.

Later on the Democrats, Italian Organized Crime, U.S. Labor Unions would LIE, claiming that they did what Conservative Democrat President FDR did Nationwide, but could not because they were not involved.

The U.S. Labor Unions were excluded from Conservative Democrat President FDR's Nationwide Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex.

During the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression the U.S. Labor Unions were destroyed by the U.S. Unemployment; all previous U.S. Labor Union gains were destroyed. Italian Organized Crime then took over the U.S. Labor Unions as "Profitable Businesses with Political Clout"; and Reorganized the U.S. Labor Unions using the successful models of Italy's Dictator Mussolini's Fascist Party "Blackshirts" and his Ally Chancellor Hitler's National Socialist German Worker's Party a Political Labor Union Party aka NAZI Party; this would be where the U.S. Labor Union's Violent Illegal "U.S. Labor Union Tactics" of Murders, Beatings, Extortion, Blackmail, etc. came from Italy's "Blackshirts" and Germany's NAZI Party that the U.S. Labor Unions were modeled after.

Being Enemies of the U.S. Allies, England, France, Russia, China, etc. as Italian Organized Crime were known Sympathizers to Italy's Dictator Mussolini and Germany's Chancellor Hitler, so anything Italian Organized Crime was involved with was Investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, F.B.I., and kept out of Conservative Democrat President FDR's Nationwide Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex.

With Conservative Democrat President FDR's created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex the U.S. was already ready to Enter the War At Europe before the U.S. Entered World War 2, 1941, as previously after World War 1, the U.S. Defense was in a rapid decline due to a significant Reduction In Forces, Huge U.S. War Department Budget Cuts, the U.S. Military was equipped with only Obsolete Military Equipment from World War 1, the U.S. Navy had Battlerams (not Battleships) built from 1911 to 1929; most of the U.S. War Department was understaffed including U.S. Intelligence Agencies; as most U.S. Citizens did not believe that the U.S. should enter another War after the "War to End All Wars" of World War 1.

The U.S. lacked U.S. Citizens of "Work Age", "U.S. Military Combatant Age" after the 1917 to 1918 Spanish Flu killed most ages 10 to 36 (something you Millennials must take into consideration), leaving the U.S. with Infants, children and age 36 and older.

Without Conservative Democrat President FDR's Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex, Hypocrite Republican In Name Only General Eisenhower would have had to do the Normandy Invasion with borrowed wooden row boats, World War 1 bolt action rifles, World War 1 Water cooled Machineguns, etc. and failing would have never became popular for the success of the Normandy Invasion and Liberation of France as U.S. President Eisenhower "Beware the U.S. Military Industrial Complex".

After U.S. Entry into World War 2, many of the Men were Drafted and left Conservative Democrat (Democrat In Name Only, based on Republican Actions) President FDR's U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex and Entered the U.S. Military, 1 of 4 Married Women and Millions of Single U.S. Women entered "The U.S. Work Force" of Conservative Democrat President FDR's Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex to replace the Men that were "Drafted" into the U.S. Military, this required the creation of U.S. Free Daycare, Maternity Leave, Changes to Safety Rules (visible red head scarfs to prevent women's hair from getting caught in machines), etc., as a result the idea of "Dual Income" Households of both Parents Working.

Many Women of Conservative Democrat President FDR's Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex became Women Aviators flying Aircraft from the Manufacturing Plants and Factories to U.S. Military Bases, even to Combat Airfields; Truck Drivers, delivering Vehicles, Tanks, Equipment, Uniforms, Weapons, etc. to U.S. Military Bases; Construction Workers as most U.S. Men were gone ("Drafted"); this would start the actual Women's Rights Movements, Equal Pay for Work, etc..

From Conservative Democrat President FDR's Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex was created the Current "Middle Class" (another lie, claim of the Democrat's U.S. Labor Unions that had nothing to do with that, as U.S. Labor Unions were excluded by President FDR.).

Today's Labor Intensive U.S. Military employs directly and indirectly almost a 100 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens of a U.S. Population of 323 Million, as the Real U.S. Economy with the Sales of "War Materials" to U.S. Ally Nations. As also the Only Profitable part of U.S. Government.

In 2009 Democrat President Obama as Commander In Chief Ordered U.S. Defense Budget Cuts of 50% in his attempts to find the $4 Trillion for his ACA "Obamacare". The U.S. Defense therefore no longer needs 50% of the Made In U.S. Products, Goods, and Services of the almost 100 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens of the Democrat President FDR created U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex, this would result in 100 Million U.S. Citizens No Longer of the U.S. Work Force ("U.S. Labor Force"), a Large Majority of 95 Million being Millennials ages 18 to 36, 5 Million being recent Retirees that found out they must have Full Time Jobs or many Part Time Jobs to support their "Fixed Income" Retirement Pay.

The Democrats will then Lie (again) stating 3% to 6% U.S. Unemployment about a situation they caused, as 50% of 100 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens, 50 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens were no longer needed by the Democrat President FDR Created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex due to the 50% U.S. Defense Budget Cuts of Democrat President Obama.

50 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens dumped on Unemployment by Democrat President Obama's Actions.