Low Morale Plagues Staff at Veterans' Medical Offices

There is more to this than indicated by the Article.

A significant part of this is when "Veteran's Administration" became "Veteran's Affairs"; and a long time ago stopped being "Veterans helping Veterans" as the Veteran's Affairs (Sounds like somebody having an Extramarital "Affair") was flooded with many Civilians that had never even liked the U.S. Military and had never Served.

As No Civilian no matter how good intentioned can ever completely empathize with a U.S. Military Veteran.

Empathy is absolutely necessary when dealing with a U.S. Military Veteran. "Common Experience", "a Shared Experience" Required Not Optional.

The Commonality of Firsthand Experience of first being torn apart during Months of Basic Training, Boot Camp, etc. then instilled with a sense of Responsibility, Commitment, Discipline, "Every Action Has A Consequence that you will be held Accountable for", Team Work "Cooperate and Graduate", start of Basic Leadership Training, "Esprit De Corps (Morale)", Morals of the U.C.M.J., etc. that only a week or two of training or experience can never do (the Television Reality Shows) ; followed by Advanced Individual Training (U.S. Military Career Field Education while implementing what was learned during Basic Training, Boot Camp, etc. on a Daily Basis).

Eventually, those that earn becoming Junior Leaders are sent to Junior Leadership Schools that start to shape the U.S. Military's Future Leaders; each step in the Process eliminates those that exhibit Undesirable Leadership Traits.

Education is EXTREMELY Important, as both the Civilian Education Level "CEL" (C.E.L.) and the Military Education Level "MEL" (M.E.L.) to remain on Active Duty U.S. Military.

The U.S. Military has an Advantage over most other Nation's Military's, in that U.S. Military Personnel are not Mindless Robots brainwashed into Only Obeying Orders; as a Lesson Learned the hard way during the Democrat's Save the Democracy of South Vietnam War of which U.S. Military were Brainwashed into Unquestionably Obeying (Illegal) Orders that resulted in the Mei Lai Massacre.

At the Higher Levels as the U.S. Military Special Warfare, there are the "I's" of the Life or Death U.S. Military Special Warfare Teams (as not the lie of Non Life or Death Sports Teams "There Is No I In Team") Initiative, Individuality, Ingenuity, Innovation, Intuition (based on lots of Firsthand Experience, Decades), lots of other "I's" of actual U.S. Military Special Warfare Teams as Real Life or Death "Team Work".

Of Significant Importance, Real Life or Death Leadership and Team Work is NOT taught to Civilians Only the U.S. Military. Civilians are only taught the basic Academic Only "principles".

World War 1, was one of the Last Times that U.S. Military Personnel without question Obeyed Orders and would do nothing if never getting Orders. World War 2, even the lowest Enlisted U.S. Military would take the Initiative to lead other less experienced Enlisted in Combat after their Units Non Commissioned Officers and Officers were Killed In Action; this Initiative would lead to Successes instead of Defeats, Retreats and Massacres unlike what happened to other Nations Military Forces that lacked "I" in their Teams as Initiative. '

Without this Commonality of Firsthand Experience it is impossible to actually know whom you are Treating, just like a Mechanic not knowing the specific peculiarities of a certain kind of Year, Brand and Model of Automobile (and breaking things instead of fixing the automobile).

Ever since World War 1, the Democrats have routinely demanded the Cuts to the U.S. Defense, U.S. Military Benefits, U.S. Veteran's Administration, after the U.S. Military Veterans of World War 1 staged "Camp Ins", Demonstrations and Protests at Washington D.C. to get U.S. Military Veteran's Rights and Benefits that they earned during World War 1 "The War to End All Wars" as so horrible that there should never be another War.

Most Democrats believe that it is "Unfair" that U.S. Military Veteran's get more than those U.S. Citizens that never Served the U.S., especially the Current 99% of Democrat U.S. Citizens that have Never Served the U.S. Military that then Voted In Democrats that Hate the U.S. Defense, U.S. Military, U.S. Military Personnel, U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex and the almost 100 Million "Middle Class" that that Employs, U.S. Military Veterans, Former U.S. Department of Defense U.S. Civilians, etc.; this can be seen by Democrat's Actions of either not providing the Funding for the Larger Numbers of U.S. Military Veterans after a "Conflict", War, Engagement; or by U.S. Defense Budget Cuts, U.S. Military Budget Cuts, U.S. Veteran's Affairs Budget Cuts, etc. so that more Money can be spent by Democrats on Democrat's Social Welfare Programs that Democrats routinely use as Democrats Political Gains as Democrat's Economic Slavery, commonly stated by Democrats as "Vote Democrat or the Republicans will take away your Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements"; while in Fact it is these very same Democrats that actually Cut U.S. Citizen's Rights, Benefits and Entitlements, example July 2011 Democrat President Obama gave his Written Demand that Democrat Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate, Senator Harry Reid, Instate the Democrat President Obama Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations to Force the Republican Controlled U.S. House of Representatives to Create a U.S. Budget that included the Democrat President Obama $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and therefore must Raise the U.S. Debt Ceiling (How much each U.S. Citizen Owes, is in Debt); as ever since 2009, the Democratic Party Controlled U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives refused to create a U.S. Budget that included Democrat President Obama's $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and only created Continuing Resolutions to keep U.S. Government Operating that did not include Democrat President Obama's $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare".

Democrats would then do the Democrat Blame Game (just like Hitler's Blame Game of Blaming the Jews for Everything) and Blame Democrat President Obama's Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations on the Republicans.

Democrats (The Party of Slavery) since the Democratic Nation of the Democracy of America ("C.S.A.") Versus ("The Union") The Republic of America as the American Civil War would successfully use the Democrat's Economic Slavery against the U.S. Citizens of African Ancestry (and still are at the Democrat Cities for Democrat Political Gains; an example, the Democrat City of Chicago).

"C.S.A." was the Democrat's Nation of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, the U.S. Founding Fathers eliminated Democracy after the American Revolution by creating and implementing the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, the Republican Form of Government as the Current U.S. Three Branches of U.S. Government, and the Republican Electoral College, and Demanded that All States create and implement the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution's "a Republican Form of Government" or not be Protected from Invasion or Domestic Violence.

Democrats did not chop the U.S. Veteran's Administration, Democrats as haters of the U.S. Military and U.S. Military Personnel, and U.S. Military Veterans of the Democrats Save the Democracy of South Vietnam War, Democrats just Refused to Appropriate enough Funds for the Increasing Numbers of U.S. Military Veterans resulting from the Democrats Failed War (that Democrats would blame the Individual U.S. Military Service Members; even though the Democrat Politicians lost the War, while the U.S. Military Won the Battles and War, while the Democrats Cut the U.S. Defense Budget during the Democrats Save the Democracy of South Vietnam War. Note: The U.S. is Not A Democracy ("Constitutional Democracy", "Democratic Republic", etc.) and is the Republic of America ever since the U.S. Founding Fathers Eliminated Democracy of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation with the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution) yet ignorant Democrats demand the Use of U.S. Military Force to Force Democracy on other Nations (Republics, Constitutional Republics, Federal Republics, Constitutional Monarchies, etc.; the only "Democracy", "Constitutional Democracy" is the Nation that Democrats Hate, the Constitutional Democracy of the Nation of Israel.).

The Exception was Conservative Democrat (Almost Republican) President FDR's implementation of his Universal Health Care For All U.S. Citizens Program, that created a Surplus of Medical Professionals many as U.S. Military Reserve Officers, U.S. Military Nurse's Corps, U.S. Military Medical Service Corps, etc. that were allowed to enter U.S. Civilian Medical Practice unless Called to Active Duty U.S. Military Service. And Democrat President FDR's Created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex that employed the Majority of U.S. Citizens that were not U.S. Military.

These Conservative Democrat President FDR's Programs "Created" the current U.S. "Middle Class", "Dual Incomes", most of the current Worker's Benefits (not the Lie told by Democrat U.S. Labor Unions), a Surplus of U.S. Medical Professionals and an Expanded U.S. Veteran's Administration (So many U.S. Military World War 2 Veterans), etc. as Earned and Enjoyed by "The Greatest Generation" (Majority of U.S. Population Commonality of Experience of Serving the U.S. Military during World War 2) allowing them to Raise the U.S. Life Expectancy Rates.

During and After World War 2, it was Common and Normal as the Majority (Democrat's "Majority Rules") if you were a U.S. Military Veteran or had Served Conservative Democrat President FDR's Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex "War Effort", and Abnormal (Not Normal, with Mental or Physical Disabilities) as the Minority.

Today most of the Majority of 99% that Never Served the U.S. Military believe that it is "Abnormal" (usually stated as "Could not get a Job doing something else") to Serve the U.S., U.S. Defense, U.S. Military. During the Democrats Started Wars at Iraq and Afghanistan (Democrat President Clinton's 1998 Declared War Against Iraq, resulted in the Osama Bin Laden 2nd Attack of the World Trade Center as the 9/11 2001 Attacks, first Osama Bin Laden Attack was due to Democrat President Clinton's Actions result the 1993 World Trade Center Bombings), only 1% to 2% of the U.S. Population Served the U.S. Military.