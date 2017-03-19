The Illegal Alien crackdown's surprising victim: Your tuition bill

Democrat Propaganda

When are you Democrats going to stop LYING.

The Primary Reason that Students from other Nations are not coming to the U.S. is College and or University at other Nations is Free for their Citizens.

That's correct I said Free, some include Room and Board (Someplace to live like Dormitories, and 3 or more Meals a Day).

How can they afford to do that?

Simple unlike the Kumbaya Democrats giving away over $95 Billion a Year to other Nations of U.S. Citizen's Money, other Nations spend their Citizens' Money on their Nations Citizens (not Illegal Aliens).

Free College and or University,

including Post Graduate, Medical School (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.), Law School, etc..

Result, they have No Student Debts like at the U.S.; they have a higher level percentage of their Nation's Population of College and or University Graduates than the U.S..

They do not have a Shortage of Medical Professionals that work for their Nation's Universal Health Care For All Their Citizens.

Free Health Care of Medical, Dental, Vision, etc..

Their Government managed programs are not like the U.S. Managed Health Care like Medicare that enables the Insurance Corporations to make $17 Billion to $18 Billion a Year Profits at the expense of All U.S. Citizens overcharged by the Insurance Corporations; same with Democrat President Obama's ACA "Obamacare".

By adopting Democrat President FDR's Universal Health Care For All U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Army General Marshall Plan (Europe), and the U.S. Army General MacArthur Plan (Asia) most Nations save an average of 80% decreased costs of Treatments, by excluding their Nation's Insurance Corporations, as Real Affordable Health Care.

Result other Nations Citizens Life Spans are increasing while the U.S. Citizen's Life Spans are decreasing.

Real Renewable Energy,

not the fake at the U.S., that only makes U.S. Energy Corporations Rich.

Many Nations Governments pay their Citizens to install Residential Solar Photovoltaic, unlike the U.S. Energy Corporations attempts to Defeat Highly Effective Residential Solar as this cuts into their Profits.

At these Nations once the Highly Effective Residential Solar Photovoltaic is installed, these then become part of their Nation's Infrastructure as Solar Photovoltaic Farms connected to their Nation's Smart Grid and Environmentally Safe Inexpensive Aqueous Hydride (Salt Water) Batteries; instead of rare Earth Mineral Lithium a radioactive chemical that must be stabilized or is explosive and combustible (like the Smartphones and Hoverboard incidents).

Real Mass Transit and Cargo,

that connects their Towns, Villages, Cities, and Other Nations; as Inner City, Inter City, Inter State, Inter Nation. Usually powered by Real Renewable Energy.

This decreases the use of Fossil Fuels, decreased numbers of Vehicle Accidents, less numbers attempting to drive during hazardous weather conditions.

Decreased numbers of Cargo Truck Accidents involving many Passenger Vehicles.

4 Weeks Paid Vacation A Year.

Most of these Nations Governments believe that this is Normal to decrease their Citizens Stress Levels; as a Medical Issue and Psychological Issue.

Paid Maternity Leave for Both Parents.

Most of these Nations Governments believe this is crucial for their Nations Family Units.

Especially, at those Nations that their Birth Rates are declining and therefore their Populations are decreasing.

Paid Sick Leave.

Most Nations (older than the U.S.) realized that they must Stop their Citizens from "Working Sick" and possibly during a Deadly Disease causing a Rapid Outbreak, Epidemic, Pandemic.

Most Nations Citizens do not abuse this due to Culture, unlike at the U.S. Sick Leave is used as an Excuse.

Outstanding Great Public Schools.

Most of these Nations Public Schools do actually teach the necessary things; unlike the U.S. Schools of the Democrat's U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashings).

Fundamental Examples The U.S. Stopped being A Democracy ever since the current Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution Article 4 Section 4 "a Republican Form of Government"; current Republican Three Branches of U.S. Government and the Republican Electoral College of the 12th Amendment.

The American Civil War Cause the Democrats of the Democratic Nation "Democracy of America" of the Confederate States of America of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation Versus The Republic of America as "The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America of the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution.

Without the significant influence of the Democrat's U.S. Labor Unions, most of these Nations can teach those necessary Skills to Elementary, Intermediate, Junior High School, High School Students, etc..

The Elected Governments directly manage their Nations Schools their Political Careers depend on Success.

Free Daycare.

Many Nations believe that this is essential, as learned during and after World War 2, when both Parents were involved with World War 2 when both Parents were working after World War 2. Kindergarten was not Schule (school) but Children's Garden as Daycare.

Free Nursing Homes.

Usually, part of the Negotiated Retirement Packages. Unlike the U.S. most Nations Governments rely on their Elderly for Firsthand Historical Knowledge to stop "Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect Different Results" and their Valuable Survival Skills (how they survived to get to be Elderly).

Nations Hospitals surrounded by Houses, Apartments, Condominiums, etc. that house Medical Professionals, Elderly, Long Term Care Patients, etc. is normal.

Some Nations Pay Their Citizens to Be Citizens of that Nation.

This is not the Democrats Minimum Guaranteed Cost of Living. This is their Nations Governments appreciation of their Nations Citizens successfully continually making their Nation Rich and Successful.

The Richer and more Successful their Citizens make their Nation the more they get a Year to be Citizens. Illegal Aliens and Non Citizens get nothing.

Lots of Money for Research and Development.

Most of these Nations have rapidly advanced their High Technology ahead of U.S. capabilities. At the U.S. Scientists and High Technology Researchers are limited severely by U.S. Politics. At Other Nations any Scientific Research is deemed as Beneficial even the dangerous types, that are then halted after proven dangerous; at least they know, not guess that that Research is dangerous.

Lots of Money for Their Nations Arts and Humanities.

Their Citizens Know their Nation's Culture unlike at the U.S. where no one has any idea what "American" Culture actually is; so at the U.S. many U.S. Citizens then "adopt" the Cultures of Other Nations, even the really adverse and extremely detrimental Cultures.

Part of this Cultural Education does include at their Public Schools; during their actual Multi Course Meals (not the unrecognizable slop at U.S. Public Schools), Students are taught "Table Manners", "Table Etiquette", "Conversational Skills", "Socialization", "Social Integration", etc..

Infrastructure.

Most Nations Governments based on prior to World War 2, after World War 2 know that their Nations Infrastructure is part of their Nations National Defense. As Part of their Nations National Defense are Economic Warfare, Trade and Commerce, International Politics, Infrastructure, etc.; not just their Nation's Military Forces.

Other Nations Do Not give away their Nations Citizen's Money to Non Citizens, Illegal Aliens.

Their Nation's Citizens Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements are Only For Their Nation's Citizens.

At the U.S. 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money is given to Illegal Aliens to pay for Illegal Aliens Education including College and or University Tuitions; Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.; The Imprisonment of Illegal Aliens for the Violent Crimes of Murders, Armed Robberies, Armed Home Invasions, Armed Assault, Random Rapes and Murders by Illegal Alien Gangs as Initiations.

This U.S. Citizens Money spent on Illegal Aliens then became Unavailable for States Infrastructure, Teachers and Professors Pay, Pay for U.S. Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters Pay, EMT and First Responders Pay, Health Care For U.S. Citizens. U.S. Citizens Education, amount spent on U.S. Citizens imprisoned as lousy food and poor conditions.

The 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money spent on Illegal Aliens does not count the U.S. Citizens Money that paid For the Illegal Aliens Pubic Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, etc. that most Illegal Aliens never contributed any Money to pay for.

The Public Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, etc. then became Not Available to U.S. Citizens that did previously pay for these U.S. Citizens Only Intended Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements.

This is a Fact as Observed at the Democrat's Illegal Alien Harbor State of California as the U.S. Citizens unable to obtain the U.S. Citizens Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements that were provided to the Illegal Aliens, with the U.S. Citizens then being the Illegal Alien Harbor State of California's Homeless Problem at Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Sacramento.

The Education it's self at the U.S., is rated very low for the amount of U.S. Citizen's Money spent on State Colleges and Universities; why?, Democrat U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashing) instead of actually Teaching.

"We are raising a Generation of Young Americans who are, to a very large degree, Historically Illiterate. It's not their faults. There's no problem about enlisting their interest in History. None. The problem is the Teachers so often have no History in their background. Very often they were Education Majors and graduated knowing no subject. It's the same, I'm told, in Biology or English Literature or whatever." - McCullough, Scholar, Historian

The Democrats U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashing) does not teach much of anything other than Democrat Propaganda.

This is very evident, as most Democrat U.S. Citizens remain ignorant of the Basic Fact that "The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America is NOT a "Democracy", "Constitutional Democracy", according to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution that Eliminated the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.The Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution Article 4 Section 4 establishes "a Republican Form of Government" and Demands that all States be "a Republican Form of Government" or not be protected from Invasion or Domestic Violence.As after the American Revolution the Democracy of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation Failed. So the U.S. Founding Fathers Eliminated the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation with the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution.

The other Democrat's Big Lie "American Civil War was caused by Slavery".

Not even, the Main Cause was that the Democrats wanted to Reinstate the Democracy of America of the Democrat's 1781 Articles of Confederation and Eliminate the Republic of America's "The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America of the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, the Democrats tried to do this before and demanded the Lynchings (Murders) to the U.S. Founding Fathers for the "Traitorous Acts" of saying they were going to Amend the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

Result the Democrats within the Democratic Republican Party started the Democrat's Rebellion, Democrat Riots, and Democrat's Extreme Violence of Murdering anybody that spoke out against the Failed Democracy and the Failed Democrat 1781 Articles of Confederation.

The American Civil War was therefore according to Historic Events, Democracy of America Versus Republic of America.

With Democrats Losing as the Democratic Nation of the Confederate States of America of the Democrats 1781 Articles of Confederation.

1865 to Honor the Democrat States that fought against the Republic of America aka "The Union", the Democrats created "the Dixie Battle Flag".

The Democrats did not Trust Republican President Lincoln nor his "Reconstruction" Plans to Rebuild the Democrat States, so in 1865 the Democrats created the Ku Klux Klan to get their former Indentured Servants (Caucasian Slaves) and "Negro" Slaves to rebuild the Democrat States destroyed by the Republic of America aka "The Union" Army.

MORE LIES OF DEMOCRATS

Illegal Aliens For Decades Illegal Aliens at the U.S. have been a Known National Security Threat.

The Majority of Illegal Aliens are from the Nation of Mexico, 70%, according to PEW Research.

The Majority of Illegal Aliens are NOT, and have No Intention of becoming U.S. Citizens as "Immigrants".

Therefore the Illegal Aliens are NOT the Democrats Lies of "Immigrants", "Illegal Immigrants", "Undocumented Immigrants", "Migrants", "Undocumented Workers", as Democrat Propaganda meant to confuse the weak minded majority of ignorant Democrats as "Useful Idiots".

The Majority of Illegal Aliens since the 1950s come to the U.S. for only One Purpose, to make as much money as possible to send "Home" to Mexico, Central Americas, South Americas.

Once Illegal Aliens made enough Money sent "Home", they return to their Nations to live like Kings and Queens due to their Nations Low Cost of Living and Low Taxes.Most Illegal Aliens state that they have NO Intention of Ever becoming U.S. Citizens as Immigrants because of the U.S. High Cost of Living and U.S. High Taxes.Democrats LIE "Illegal Aliens pay Taxes"Illegal Aliens do not pay Taxes, according to Democrat President Obama Immigration Customs Enforcement uses Employer Paperwork to Effectively Identify, Apprehend, Detain, Deport Illegal Aliens.

Employer Paperwork establishes State Income Tax Withholdings, Federal Income Tax Withholdings; Deductions for Social Security, Medicare, SDI, Health Care Insurance, etc..

Illegal Aliens have sent "Home" to Mexico, Central Americas, South Americas about $1 Billion A Year adding to the U.S. Citizens Debts, as Trade Deficits.

The $1 Billion a Year adds to the Profits of the Mexican Drug Cartel Families that are paid Fees by Illegal Aliens to smuggle the $1 Billion a Year (cash) out of the U.S.; this also allows the Mexican Drug Cartels to influence the over 23 Million of Illegal Aliens at the U.S.

To avoid paying Sales Taxes Illegal Aliens use the Illegal Aliens Gangs at the U.S. Black Markets owned by the Mexican Drug Cartel Families, that even buy and sell U.S. Citizens Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements.

To decrease their Cost of Living while at the U.S., Illegal Aliens get as much U.S. Citizens Paid (from Taxes) Rights, Benefits, Entitlements like Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, Public Assistance, Public Housing, Expensive Legal Assistance, Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.), Education including College or University Tuitions, etc..

These then become Unavailable to the U.S. Citizens that did pay for these U.S. Citizen Funded Rights, Benefits, Entitlements as seen at the Democrat's Illegal Alien Harbor State of California as the Homeless Problem of U.S. Citizens at San Fransisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, etc..

To further decrease their Cost of Living while at the U.S., Illegal Aliens bring their Families, Extended Families, Relatives, Friends, etc. to the U.S. for U.S. Citizens to pay for their Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, Public Housing, Health Care, Education, etc. so that they spend less and get to send more "Home" so that they do not have to stay at the U.S. Longer.

The Illegal Alien Advocacy Groups at the U.S. have stated in Writing that it is their Intent to Overthrow U.S. States Governments, U.S. States to form their Racist Hispanics Only Nation of Aztlan.One Method is by "Out Populating" thru high Birth Rates, U.S. Citizens; if that Fails then Armed Overthrow.

The Majority of Illegal Aliens strongly believe that the States of the U.S. were Illegally taken away from the Nation of Mexico. While just like the Majority of U.S. Citizens being Historically Illiterate as "Useful Idiots", the Majority of Illegal Aliens are also, as most of the Lands that Illegal Aliens wrongfully claim were Illegally taken by the U.S. were in Fact sold to American Colonists by the Spanish Colonists at the U.S. that existed before there was a Nation of Mexico.

Other Lands were sold to American Colonists by the Mexican Government.

These are the U.S. States that the Illegal Aliens want to Take from the U.S.

http://www.david-sadler.org/image/immigration/newaztlan.gif

All you ignorant Democrats as "Useful Idiots" will get kicked out of the Democrat States of California, Washington State, Oregon, Nevada, etc.; as Hispanics Only Aztlan means No Caucasians, No Asians, No African Ancestry, No anything except Hispanics as The Hispanic Race "La Raza".

The Primary Reason why Democrats condone Illegal Aliens, is because the Democratic Party has always been the Party of Slavery.

The Caucasian Slaves as Indentured Servants of the American Colonies; Negroes; Chinese and Japanese of the East West Railroads, and U.S. Mining; Negroes as Sharecroppers after the American Civil War; Chinese and Japanese of U.S. Sugar Industry; Vietnamese after the Democrats Save the Democracy of South Vietnam War; Negroes of Democrat Economic Slavery; currently the over 23 Million Illegal Aliens at the U.S. as the New Democrat's Slaves to Harvest Fruits and Vegetables at the Democrat States of California, Washington State, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, etc., instead of Democrats hiring Legal H-2 Visa Migrant Workers from Mexico.

Any Illegal Aliens that complain about Below Minimum Wages, Living Conditions, Beatings, Rapes, etc. are turned over to Immigration Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) by their Democrat Slave Owners.

U.S. Laws already established that "Aiding and Abetting" Illegal Aliens is a Felony Crime.

CRIMINALLY STUPID DEMOCRATS