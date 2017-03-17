Here's the Most Expensive Zip Code in Every State

Not quite

Aina Haina

96821

Aina Haina is actually NOT part of the City of Honolulu, as an Unincorported Town, and is a Suburb of the Urban City of Honolulu.

Aina Haina Median Home Value (3 bedrooms, 2 baths): Prices start at $1,000,000 and go higher than $20,000,000.

Diamond Head, actually on the southern side of Diamond Head Crater, Ocean Front Properties.

96825

Diamond Head Median Home Value (3 bedrooms, 2 baths): in excess of $4,000,000

Hawaii Kai

96825

Hawaii Kai Median Home Value (3 bedrooms, 2 baths): in excess of $1,000,000.

Hawaii Kai's high cost of Homes was made Infamous by Japanese Investor Kawamoto owner of 27 Kahala Avenue Homes of Hawaii Kai.

Mililani

96789

Mililani Median Home Value (3 bedrooms, 2 baths): in excess of $80,000. Mililani started out as an "Upper Middle Class" Suburb of Central Oahu.

That is not subject to flooding during Hurricane Season, that most of Honolulu, and other locations at Oahu are subject to as only a few feet above Sea Level.

At Mililani new Multi $Million Homes are being built.

Though called a "Town", Mililani with a population of over 60,000 is actually a City consisting of "Mililani Town", Mililani Mauka (Mountain), Waipio (North) and Waipio (South), Mililani Tech Park, and the newest as Launani Valley Mililani.

While the Fiscal Irresponsible Democrats lied and spent lots of Hawaii Tax Payer Money developing the "Second City" of Kapolei, a Town not a City with a Population of about 19,000.

Kailua Kona

96740

Kailua Kona new Homes Median Home Value (3 bedrooms, 2 baths): range from $500,000 to over $2,000,000. In recent years Multi $Million Homes have been built at Kailua Kona for the Rich and Famous from the other 49 U.S. States and other Nations.

U.S. Island State of Hawaii Various Zip Codes

Local Residents are being forced out of the Housing Market due to International Investors, Rich and Famous like Oprah Winfey (Maui), Democrat President Obama's Friend (former Magnum PI location, $8.6 Million), etc..

And all over the U.S. Island State of Hawaii the High Cost of Living, High Taxes, High Cost of Labor (Construction, Electrical, Plumbing, etc.), due to the Democrats Decades of Support of two U.S. Laws of 1920 and 1936, that Punish the Residents of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii for living at "Paradise", then expensive Shipping and Handling is added on top of the "Paradise Taxes".

These "Paradise Taxes" are used to provide 500,000 Jobs at the other 49 U.S. States.

Because of the Democrats Support of these Two U.S. Laws the High Cost of Construction Materials, High Cost of Living, High Taxes means there is NO SUCH THING AS "AFFORDABLE HOUSING" at the U.S. Island State of Hawaii.

The Fiscally Irresponsible Democrats that have controlled the Hawaii ever since demanding the U.S. Military (U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines) Overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii for denying U.S. Citizens their "Democratic Rights and Freedoms", then took the Hawaiian Lands that were held for the Hawaiians by the Kingdom of Hawaii, as the Third Largest Land Grab in History.

Democrat President FDR's Executive Order 9066 was the Second Largest Land Grab of History (taken away from U.S. Citizens of Japanese Ancestry, Italian Ancestry, German Ancestry), the First being the Theft of the Native American Lands.

The Corrupt Democrats Violations of the Hawaii Constitution that protects Hawaii's Agricultural Lands, Conservation Lands, etc. that previously enabled Hawaii to be Renewable Energy Independent (see what Hawaii had as Hawaii's Sugarcane Industry, Wikipedia "Ethanol Fuel In Brazil"), Self Sustaining for Food (Agricultural (Vegetable) Farms, Fruit Farms, Pig Farms, Chicken Farms, Cattle Ranches, Dairy Farms, etc. with the Democrats destroying these to be Rezoned to be Suburbs, so now 85% or more of Hawaii's Residents' Food must be Imported (subject to the Democrat's "Paradise Taxes", Democrats Taxes, and High Costs of Shipping and Handling.

An Example of the Democrats Fiscal Irresponsibility is typical Democrat "Spend then Tax", as not creating Budgets, spending money before even figuring out how much Money (Revenue) they have, then Taxing the crap out of Hawaii Residents; the Hawaii Authority Rail Transit is a example, as did not Finalize the Rail Mass Transit Route so that Route Surveys and Feasibility Surveys could be done, without the Route Survey many times Construction would Unearth Ancient Hawaiian Burial Sites and Construction stops, and also encountered natural gas lines, Electrical Lines, Telephone Lines, Sewer Pipes, Water Mains, etc. that were not exactly "as Built", etc. causing everything from damaged Sewers, Electrical Power Outages, Loss of Phones and DSL Internet and Fiber Optic Internet, burst water mains, etc.; followed by Cost Estimates and a Finalized Budget before "Letting" Construction Contracts.

Because there was no Budget, whenever the Democrat Labor Unions felt they wanted a Pay Raise the could stop work and demand Higher Wages at any time.

The Fiscal Irresponsible Democrats Support a Very Large Democrat U.S. Labor Union Population of 20% to 22%, as a Very Large Democrat Labor Union State and City and Counties Governments, that routinely get Pay Raises as paid for by the Not Represented by Democrats Majority of Non Democrat Labor Union Population of 78% to 80%, this causes Hawaii to suffer a Larger Inflationary Economy.

Many Businesses along the Rail Mass Transit Route would be directly affected/effected, as traffic could no longer get to their Businesses due to Construction, resulting in the Permanent Closures of those Affected/Effected Businesses; Construction also cut off the alternate Routes used during Oahu Hawaii's Worst of the U.S. Routine Daily Traffic Jams.

Without the Finalized Budget the U.S. Government refused to provide U.S. Government Subsidizes; leaving the Hawaii Residents to be left with almost the Entire Cost as all kinds of "Special Rail Taxes".

Because of the Fiscal Irresponsible Democrats 3/4ths of Hawaii's Millennials must leave Hawaii or become part of "Hawaii's Homeless Crisis"; the Hawaii Homeless Crisis was caused by the Fiscal Irresponsible Democrats constant "Spend then Tax" as Taxing many as Fixed Income Retirees to the point they get kicked out of Rentals, Leases, Residential Homes due to High and constantly being Increased Democrat Property Taxes. Hawaii Residents do not eat the most Spam Nationwide because they like to, this is because this is the only affordable meat, ever since the Democrats shutdown most of the Cattle Ranches, Dairy Farms, Pig Farms, Chicken Farms, Aquaculture Farms, etc. to be Rezoned for Suburban Developments.

Hawaii's Corrupt Democrats Bribed with Huge Campaign Contributions would Defeat Highly Effective Residential Solar Photovoltaic; that for an Island State is Critical to use Less Valuable Lands, by Using Unused Residential Roof Tops to create Electricity, instead of Using Valuable Limited Lands to build Solar Photovoltaic Farms. First by Stopping the Very Effective Net Metering Programs as the Means for Residential Home Owners to get some of the Money they Invested Back. Second by Creating Artificial Limits as to how many Total Residential Solar Photovoltaic can be installed, while providing Hawaii Resident's Money to the For Profit Electrical Corporations to build less effective Solar Farms after Rezoning Agricultural Lands, Watershed Lands, Conservation Lands to be built in areas that the Electric Corporation LIES has "Grid Saturation", as their Means to limit the numbers of the Highly Effective Residential Solar Photovoltaic by Lying "Grid Saturation" while starting to plan to build the Electric Corporation's Solar Farms at the "Grid Saturation" areas to provide Electricity to the very same "Grid Saturation" areas. Most Electricity of Hawaii is from the Electric Corporations importing expensive oil, burning oil to create electricity as carbon emission pollution; the Democrats like this Environmental Disaster, as having previously destroyed the less pollution highly effective source of Unlimited inexpensive electricity created by the Hawaii Sugarcane Industry.

STUPID DEMOCRATS