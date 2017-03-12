Turkey's president: 'Nazism is alive in the West'

"Takes One to Know One"

1933 the Representative of the Entire Islamic World, Amin Al Husseini, signed a Forever Alliance Agreement with Chancellor Hitler's National Socialist German Worker's Party, a Political Labor Union Party, their Mutual Goals get the British Out of Muslim (Islamic) Nations, Exterminate the Jews.

The Muslims then created All Muslim SS NAZI Brigades to fight on the side of NAZI Germany, mostly at the Baltic Nations.

"They raised their hands in a four-fingered salute that has come to represent Islamic solidarity after Egypt's brutal crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013."

Prior to the defeat of the Democrat President Obama Supported Islamic Democracy Movement aka Muslim Brotherhood, aka Islamic State Egypt, the Four Fingered Salute came from Chancellor Hitler's NAZI Party, this NAZI "Seig Heil" Salute came from the Roman Empire, as often depicted wrong in the Movies as a complete hand (four fingers and a thumb).

At the U.S. the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression destroyed the U.S. Labor Unions. Italian Organized Crime Families then took over the U.S. Labor Unions, and Reorganized the U.S. Labor Unions using the successful models of Italy's Dictator Mussolini and his Fascist Party, and his Ally Chancellor Hitler's National Socialist German Worker's Party a Political Labor Union Party, this is where Violent Illegal U.S. Labor Union "Tactics" of Murders, Beatings, Terroristic Threatenings, Blackmail, Extortions, etc. came from.

The 1950s Election of Republican President Eisenhower destroyed the Democratic Party. The Majority of Democrats as Conservative Democrats fled to the Republican Party.

During this time the U.S. Congress had the "House UnAmerican Committees" going after the U.S. Socialists of the Mussolini, Stalin, Hitler kinds of Socialists; and the U.S. Communists of the Chinese Totalitarian kind of Communists.

The U.S. Socialists and U.S. Communists fled to the Democratic Party. The U.S. Socialists became the Majority of the U.S. Democratic Party, they then Reorganized the Democratic Party using the Model of Chancellor Hitler's National Socialist German Worker's Party aka NAZI Party.

This is how the Italian Organized Crime, U.S. Labor Unions, Democratic Party became Allies with their Commonality of being modeled after the Chancellor Hitler National Socialist German Worker's Party.

Italian Organized Crime then demanded that Italian Organized Crime's U.S. Labor Unions be Allowed into Government, States Governments, City Governments, Local Governments so that Italian Organized Crime could then make the Rules (U.S. Laws); into U.S. Law Enforcement so that Italian Organized Crime could be "Above the Law"; into U.S. Schools so that the Democrats can Control the Future thru Democrat U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashing) of U.S. Children.

From the 1950s till the 1970s only the Federal Bureau of Investigation would be fighting the Corrupt Democrat Politicians on the Payroll of Italian Organized Crime, the U.S. Law Enforcement "On the Take" of Italian Organized Crime, the Felony Crimes committed by the U.S. Labor Unions, the Corrupt Democrat Judges owned by Italian Organized Crime, etc..

"ISTANBUL, Turkey — Europe has been stripped of its mask and its real face is one of "fascism, racism and Islamophobia," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday"

"fascism" that would be Muslim Nations still allied to Chancellor Hitler's NAZI Party Forever since 1933.

"racism" nope "Nationalism", as the Dutch Citizens do not want to be like the Muslim Nation of Turkey.

"Islamophobia"; not. Islam as Historically, is a Real Danger and Threat to Non Muslim Nations.

Historically, the Muslim Culture does not assimilate into other Nation's Cultures.

Mohammad was a Military Leader, that lead his Muslim Armies to conquer most of the "Known World"; even after his death the Muslim Armies would conquer The Arab Empire, The Persian Empire, The Ottoman Empire, part of the Indian Empire, invaded Southern Europe.

Mohammad needed the support of the Civilian Populations to support his Muslim Armies. The Holy Koran in writing Demands the Support of the Civilian Populations to Support his Muslim Armies; as the Mandatory Islamic Tithes (Taxes).

And Demands all Muslims Must Join his Muslim Armies, there are no valid excuses.

The Holy Koran's 109 Suras (Books, Chapters) of the 114 Suras are the written Declared War Against Christians, Jews, Unbelievers.

The Muslim Celebration of Ramadan is the Celebration of the Defeats, Massacres, etc. of the Christians, Jews, Unbelievers.

States the Prophets, Religions of the Christians, Jews are False Prophets, False Religions.

The Holy Koran is Law; as Shariah Law. Today's Muslim Nations state that this is Modern Law; that Mohammad as a Prophet foresaw into the Future.

For the over 1.8 Billion Muslims of a World Population of 7.5 Billion, Muslims are the Largest Cohesive Population, making Muslims the Majority, "Majority Rules" is Democracy, the Majority makes the Rules, not the Minority Population.

The Minority Population of Millions of Muslims living at Western Nations, do not determine what Islam or being a Muslim is, the Majority of over 1.8 Billion determine what Islam is and what being a Muslim is.

For the Majority of Muslims, as by Definition to be a Muslim is to be a Islamic Believer Completely Subjugated to Islam;

Islam Is All, All History, All Laws, All Religion, All Politics, All Cultures, All Ways of Life, etc. that supersede the politics, religions, cultures, laws, ways of life, history, etc. of all other nations, states, countries, etc..

This is why Muslims by the Laws of the Holy Koran cannot assimilate into other Nations Cultures and must destroy those Nations Cultures to be replaced by Muslim Culture. As the ignorant British found out, as the ignorant French found out, as the Germans found out, now the Dutch.

STUPID DEMOCRATS (stupid British Democrats as the British Labor Union Party; stupid French Democrats as the French Socialist Party)