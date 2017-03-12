GOP lawmaker: 'We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies'

Most ignorant Democrats are going to start screaming "Racist", as Democcrats routinely know nothing as "Useful Idiots".

"Democracy is Mob Rule" - U.S. Founding Fathers

"The Seeds of Democracy hath sprouted into the Tyranny of the Lynch Mobs" - General George Washington after the American Revolution.

"We are raising a Generation of Young Americans who are, to a very large degree, Historically Illiterate. It's not their faults. There's no problem about enlisting their interest in History. None. The problem is the Teachers so often have no History in their background. Very often they were Education Majors and graduated knowing no subject. It's the same, I'm told, in Biology or English Literature or whatever." - McCullough

The Democrats U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashing) does not teach much of anything other than Democrat Propaganda.

This is very evident, as most Democrat U.S. Citizens remain ignorant of the Basic Fact that "The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America is NOT a "Democracy", "Constitutional Democracy", according to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution that Eliminated the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

The Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution Article 4 Section 4 establishes "a Republican Form of Government" and Demands that all States be "a Republican Form of Government" or not be protected from Invasion or Domestic Violence.

As after the American Revolution the Democracy of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation Failed.

Historically, the Muslim Culture does not assimilate into other Nation's Cultures.

Mohammad was a Military Leader, that lead his Muslim Armies to conquer most of the "Known World"; even after his death the Muslim Armies would conquer The Arab Empire, The Persian Empire, The Ottoman Empire, part of the Indian Empire, invaded Southern Europe. Mohammad needed the support of the Civilian Populations to support his Muslim Armies.

The Holy Koran in writing Demands the Support of the Civilian Populations to Support his Muslim Armies; as the Mandatory Islamic Tithes (Taxes).

And Demands all Muslims Must Join his Muslim Armies, there are no valid excuses.

The Holy Koran's 109 Suras (Books, Chapters) of the 114 Suras are the written Declared War Against Christians, Jews, Unbelievers.

States the Prophets, Religions of the Christians, Jews are False Prophets, False Religions.

The Holy Koran is Law; as Shariah Law. Today's Muslim Nations state that this is Modern Law; that Mohammad as a Prophet foresaw into the Future.

For the over 1.8 Billion Muslims of a World Population of 7.5 Billion, Muslims are the Largest Cohesive Population, making Muslims the Majority, "Majority Rules" is Democracy, the Majority makes the Rules, not the Minority Population.

The Minority Population of Millions of Muslims living at Western Nations, do not determine what Islam or being a Muslim is, the Majority of over 1.8 Billion determine what Islam is and what being a Muslim is.

For the Majority of Muslims, as by Definition to be a Muslim is to be a Islamic Believer Completely Subjugated to Islam;

Islam Is All, All History, All Laws, All Religion, All Politics, All Cultures, All Ways of Life, etc. that supersede the politics, religions, cultures, laws, ways of life, history, etc. of all other nations, states, countries, etc..

This is why Muslims by the Laws of the Holy Koran cannot assimilate into other Nations.

Illegal Aliens

For Decades Illegal Aliens at the U.S. have been a Known National Security Threat.

The Majority of Illegal Aliens are from the Nation of Mexico, 70%, according to PEW Research.

The Majority of Illegal Aliens are NOT, and have No Intention of becoming U.S. Citizens as "Immigrants".

Therefore the Illegal Aliens are NOT the Democrats Lies of "Immigrants", "Illegal Immigrants", "Undocumented Immigrants", "Migrants", "Undocumented Workers", as Democrat Propaganda meant to confuse the weak minded majority of ignorant Democrats as "Useful Idiots".

The Majority of Illegal Aliens since the 1950s come to the U.S. for only One Purpose, to make as much money as possible to send "Home" to Mexico, Central Americas, South Americas.

Once Illegal Aliens made enough Money sent "Home", they return to their Nations to live like Kings and Queens due to their Nations Low Cost of Living and Low Taxes.

Most Illegal Aliens state that they have NO Intention of Ever becoming U.S. Citizens as Immigrants because of the U.S. High Cost of Living and U.S. High Taxes.

Illegal Aliens do not pay Taxes, according to Democrat President Obama Immigration Customs Enforcement uses Employer Paperwork to Effectively Identify, Apprehend, Detain, Deport Illegal Aliens.

Employer Paperwork establishes State Income Tax Withholdings, Federal Income Tax Withholdings; Deductions for Social Security, Medicare, SDI, Health Care Insurance, etc..

Illegal Aliens have sent "Home" to Mexico, Central Americas, South Americas about $1 Billion A Year adding to the U.S. Citizens Debts, as Trade Deficits. The $1 Billion a Year adds to the Profits of the Mexican Drug Cartel Families that are paid Fees by Illegal Aliens to smuggle the $1 Billion a Year (cash) out of the U.S.; this also allows the Mexican Drug Cartels to influence the over 23 Million of Illegal Aliens at the U.S.

To avoid paying Sales Taxes Illegal Aliens use the Illegal Aliens Gangs at the U.S. Black Markets owned by the Mexican Drug Cartel Families, that even buy and sell U.S. Citizens Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements.

To decrease their Cost of Living while at the U.S., Illegal Aliens get as much U.S. Citizens Paid (from Taxes) Rights, Benefits, Entitlements like Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, Public Assistance, Public Housing, Expensive Legal Assistance, Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.), Education including College or University Tuitions, etc..

These then become Unavailable to the U.S. Citizens that did pay for these U.S. Citizen Funded Rights, Benefits, Entitlements as seen at the Illegal Alien Harbor State of California as the Homeless Problem of U.S. Citizens at San Fransisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, etc..

To further decrease their Cost of Living while at the U.S., Illegal Aliens bring their Families, Extended Families, Relatives, Friends, etc. to the U.S. for U.S. Citizens to pay for their Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, Public Housing, Health Care, Education, etc. so that they spend less and get to send more "Home" so that they do not have to stay at the U.S. Longer.

The Illegal Alien Advocacy Groups at the U.S. have stated in Writing that it is their Intent to Overthrow U.S. States Governments, U.S. States to form their Racist Hispanics Only Nation of Aztlan.

One Method is by "Out Populating" thru high Birth Rates, U.S. Citizens; if that Fails then Armed Overthrow.

The Majority of Illegal Aliens strongly believe that the States of the U.S. were Illegally taken away from the Nation of Mexico.

While just like the Majority of U.S. Citizens being Historically Illiterate as "Useful Idiots", the Majority of Illegal Aliens are also, as most of the Lands that Illegal Aliens wrongfully claim were Illegally taken by the U.S. were in Fact sold to American Colonists by the Spanish Colonists at the U.S. that existed before there was a Nation of Mexico.

Other Lands were sold to American Colonists by the Mexican Government.

These are the U.S. States that the Illegal Aliens want to Take from the U.S.

http://www.david-sadler.org/image/immigration/newaztlan.gif

All you ignorant Democrats as "Useful Idiots" will get kicked out of the Democrat States of California, Washington State, Oregon, Nevada, etc.; as Hispanics Only Aztlan means No Caucasians, No Asians, No African Ancestry, No anything except Hispanics.

The Primary Reason why Democrats condone Illegal Aliens, is because the Democratic Party has always been the Party of Slavery. The Caucasian Slaves as Indentured Servants of the American Colonies; Negroes; Chinese and Japanese of the East West Railroads, and U.S. Mining; Negroes as Sharecroppers after the American Civil War; Chinese and Japanese of U.S. Sugar Industry; Vietnamese after the Democrats Save the Democracy of South Vietnam War; Negroes of Democrat Economic Slavery; currently the over 23 Million Illegal Aliens at the U.S. as the New Democrat's Slaves to Harvest Fruits and Vegetables at the Democrat States of California, Washington State, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, etc., instead of Democrats hiring Legal H-2 Visa Migrant Workers from Mexico.

Any Illegal Aliens that complain about Below Minimum Wages, Living Conditions, Beatings, Rapes, etc. are turned over to Immigration Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) by their Democrat Slave Owners.