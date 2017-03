Typical STUPID DEMOCRATS

Each Island of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii has LIMITED LAND.

Building "Affordable Housing" as one to two story Homes is a Waste of Land.

Build Up not Out, Build Towers. Not One to Two story Apartments.

The Worst Part of this, is the Stupid Democrats Rezoned Valuable Limited Agricultural Lands at Ho'opili to do this. As against the State of Hawaii Constitution that protects Hawaii Agricultural Lands; as Hawaii must be Self Sustaining for Food.