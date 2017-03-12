Mayor's affordable housing plan is a stretch

As long as Democrats remain in power, ever since before Hawaii became a State, 1959, the Democrats have maintained "Status Quo" as "Situation Normal All F**ked Up" aka SNAFU.

The Primary Reason why there can Never be "Affordable Housing" at the U.S. Island State of Hawaii, is because the Democrats Support those U.S. Laws that Punish U.S. Citizens for Living at "Paradise" of imposing a "Paradise Tax" then the Shipping and Handling is added.

This causes the Cost of Basic Construction Materials to skyrocket.

The Second Reason is the Hawaii Democrat Politicians do Not Represent the Majority Population of Hawaii of 78% to 80% Non U.S. Labor Union Workers, and do Represent the 20% to 22% Democrat U.S. Labor Union Workers.

The Democrat's U.S. Labor Unions cause the Hawaii Massive Inflation by continually demanding and getting Pay Raises.

These Democrat U.S. Labor Union Pay Raises Costs are then passed on to All Hawaii U.S. Citizens.

As High Labor Costs and Massive Inflation.

Most U.S. States only have a Democrat U.S. Labor Union Population of 4% to 6% and do not suffer High Labor Rates nor Massive Inflation.

The Third Reason, ever since the Start of Hawaiian Electric Corporation, Hawaiian Electric has been fighting against their Direct Competitor producing Electricity since before Hawaiian Electric.

This resulted in the Hawaii Democrat Politicians Actions resulted in the shutdown of Hawaii's previous Renewable Energy Sugarcane Mills, see Wikipedia Article "Ethanol Fuel In Brazil" as to what Hawaii had as Renewable Energy since the 1800s.

This High Cost of Basic Electricity affects/effects everything and everybody.

The Democrat Politicians and their Puppets of the Public Utilities Commission basically Defeated Highly Effective Residential Solar Photovoltaic Renewable Energy, this keeps Hawaiian Electricity Prices for Basic Electricity High as well as Hawaiian Electric making Lots of Profits. The Majority of Electricity created by Hawaiian Electric comes from burning Imported Oil.

The Fourth Reason, most of Hawaii's Democrat Politicians supported the Destruction of Hawaii's Agricultural Lands, that are supposed to be Protected by the State of Hawaii Constitution.

This caused the State of Hawaii to Import 85% of Foods; Hawaii used to be Self Sustaining for Food, with Pig Farms, Cattle Ranches, Chicken Farms, Dairy Farms, Aquaculture Farms, Vegetable Farms, Fruit Farms, Taro Farms, Rice Farms, Duck Farms, etc. located at each Island.

The Examples of the above is the City and County of Honolulu's Rail Mass Transit; Democrat Hawaii Politicians Hawaii Homeless Crisis.

STUPID DEMOCRATS