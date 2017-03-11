Yes, webcams can spy on you. This one simple thing can prevent it

And then there still is the microphone. In most cases when you have a webcam, video camera, etc. you will also have a microphone.

Do not believe most will take their electronic devices apart and install a switch to completely disable that microphone, the device speakers can be also converted into microphones.

"Smart TVs", not exactly "smart" to use; just like the Users of "Smartphones" (including iPhones), as very easily Hacked and infected with Viruses, Malware, Spyware, Ransomware, etc. that then can be passed from the Smartphone's Miniature Version of a Computer Operating System (O.S.) to other Computers.

Worse still are the "Cloud Based" Computers, Laptops, Notebooks, Tablets, Pads, "Smart TVs", etc. that continually are accessing the internet just to operate; this slows down the Entire Internet with the slowest ("Lagger") slowing down everybody else to the slowest speed, uses up more and more available bandwidth, the Users are vulnerable to whatever the creators intend or what Hackers want to do to you Users.

Example, the Apple iPhones, that regardless of what Users did, could not completely disable Apple's Geo Tracking and Reporting.

Why is this important, these "capabilities" have been used for "other than intended purposes", specifically, Committee Approved (No Due Process of Law) Termination of U.S. Citizens (Terrorists), can these Life or Death Committees make mistakes, look no further than the mistakes of the TSA's No Fly Lists; the current Government Surveillance Systems that are rapidly being expanded using Citizens Money is intended for Safety And Security of Citizens, but can and has been used for "Purposes Other Than Intended" by Hackers, Governments, etc..

Most of you LIE, "I have nothing to hide", most of the Intelligence Communities KNOW everybody has something they are hiding.

Something else to consider All Vehicles manufactured 2006 and after have the Global Positioning Satellite (G.P.S.) enabled; as accessible remotely. The "Intent" was for Law Enforcement Only to access the GPS Receiver that does send a signal as a Transceiver; this is not the case, as Hackers can access the GPS Receiver.

Through the GPS Receiver Hackers can access the Vehicles On Board Computer(s) allowing the Hackers to control the Electronic Brakes, Electronic Gas, Electronic Power Steering, Anti Theft System ; in other words they can lock you in your own vehicle, increase speed (maximum acceleration, gas pedal), disable the steering, disable brakes, upshift your automatic electronic transmission) and control everything else connected to the Vehicle's Computers(s).

This is why as far as Vehicles are concerned simple is much better; as non electric gas pedal, non electric brakes, non electric power steering, no GPS (backdoor into Vehicle Computer(s) for Hackers), etc..

Many people believe that the intent of increased use of Electronic in vehicles was to make thing easier, better for the Owners, Customers, Users, etc.; that is not the case, the purpose was to make it easier, cheaper to Manufacturer.

George Orwell warned all of you with his Book "1984" what Governments can do; so that Governments and Politicians can remain in Power Indefinitely.

Plato warned all of you with his Book "The Republic" that from observations of the Greek Empire, that from a Democratic Form of Governance Evolves the Tyrannical Form of Governance.

Greece is the Birth Place of Modern Democracy. Same happened with the Roman Empire's Democracy turned into the Rule of Roman Emperors (some being Tyrannical Dictators).

To stop this from happening, the American Founding Fathers eliminated the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation, created the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, current Republican Form of Government Three Branches of U.S. Government, and the Republican Electoral College Process as "The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America as no longer a Democracy capable of evolving into a Tyrannical Form of Governance.

The other example was the Democracy of Germany Failed the German Citizens and evolved into the Tyrannical Form of Governance of Chancellor Hitler and his Labor Union Political Party the National Socialist German Worker's Party.

Many times at the Republic of America the Democrats attempted to Install a Tyrannical Form of Governance under the false name of Democracy; starting with the Tyranny of the Lynch Mobs that demanded the Murders of the U.S. Founding Fathers for "Treasonous Acts", "Traitorous Activities" of first Amending the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation to the Elimination of the Democracy of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation;

Democrats attempted to Use Military Force to Reinstate the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation and Eliminate the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution as the Primary Cause of the Democracy of America Versus the Republic of America as the American Civil War; Slavery was about the third or fourth cause, as there was an equal number of Slaves, and the Democratic Party is the Party of Slavery.

"The Seeds of Democracy hath sprouted into the Tyranny of the Lynch Mobs" - General George Washington, after the American Revolution.

"Democracy is Mob Rule" - American Founding Fathers.

Democracy is "everybody having an equal say", as everybody shouting their own opinions right or wrong, with the result nothing getting done, evolving into one person tired of the no results of Democracy eventually taking control to become a Leader, Dictator, Tyrannical Form of Governance.

A Representative Form of Government is not a Democracy, as is a Republican Form of Government.

The American Founding Fathers became "The U.S. Founding Fathers" with the Creation of the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution's "The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America"; and then demanded that all Colonies as States create their Own Republican Form of Government or no longer be Protected from (British) Invasion or Domestic Violence (Democrat's Lynch Mobs, Democrats Rebellion, Democrats Riots, Democrats Extreme Violence) by the Newly Authorized Standing Army (Army, Marines, Navy) as the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution's Article 4 Section 4

"The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature can-not be convened) against Domestic Violence."

Democrats attempted to make Republic of Americans (Republicans) Enemies of the Republic of America and Demanded the Murders of the Republic of Americans (Republicans).

During the Democrat President Obama Presidential Re Election Campaign Democrat U.S. Labor Union President Jimmy Hoffa Junior demanded the Murders of the Republicans; after his speech Democrat President Obama applauded approval, then delivered his Re Election Speech.

"We got to keep an eye on the battle that we face: The war on workers. And you see it everywhere, it is the Tea Party, it's the Republicans. And you know, there is only one way to beat and win that war. The one thing about working people is we like a good fight. And you know what? They've got a war, they got a war with us and there's only going to be one winner. It's going to be the workers of Michigan, and America. We're going to win that war," "President Obama, this is your army. We are ready to march. Let's take these son of bitches out and give America back to an America where we belong," - Democrat U.S. Labor Union President Jimmy Hoffa Junior. Democrat

Historically, the Democrat U.S. Labor Union President Jimmy Hoffa Junior Speech is almost Identical to the National Socialist German Worker's Party A Political Labor Union "We Are Your Army" Speech to Chancellor Hitler. Change from Republican, Tea Party to Jews; "workers of Michigan" to Workers of Germany.

Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton would lose the Votes of Most Women Caucasian Workers, "Working Class", at Michigan, etc. because she concentrated on the impressionable College and University Caucasian Women Students and recent Graduates with absolutely no real World Firsthand Experience, and completely ignored the Majority Caucasian Working Class Women (did not even campaign at those States).

The Actions of Democrats that Condone Domestic Spying Against U.S. Citizens.

Democrat President FDR's Alien Registration Act.

Democrat President FDR's Executive Order 9066.

Democrat President Obama's Legalization of the previously Defeated Democrat U.S. Laws known as the George Orwell 1984 Thought Crimes Laws.

In that the written or witnessed verbal Thoughts are the Crime; not only the actual actions.

One of the definitions "Anybody stating a Radical Change to (U.S.) Government is a Homegrown Domestic Terrorist"; that's correct Democrats keep screaming Democracy as a Radical Change to the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution's "a Republican Form of Government".

Democrat President Obama signed 2009 into U.S. Law the Monitoring and Censorship of All Communications.

Democrat President Obama signed 2009 into U.S. Law the Mandatory without Warrant Cooperation of All Communications Providers.

Democrat President Obama signed 2009 into U.S. Law the Use of U.S. Military Tribunals (Death by Committee) against U.S. Citizens.

Democrat President Obama signed 2009 into U.S. Law the Preemptive Detentions of U.S. Citizens.

2014, 2015, 2016 signed into U.S. Laws (National Defense Authorization Acts, N.D.A.A.s) the Indefinite Detentions of U.S. Citizens (No Due Process of Law, No U.S. Constitutional Rights).

Democrat President Obama signed 2009 into U.S. Law the Expansion of Guantanamo from One Camp to Six Camps plus a Soccer Field Only for Detainees.

Democrat President Obama signed 2009 the Democrat Controlled U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives Revised U.S. Law, Insurrection Act; as becoming a Unilateral Presidential Power, U.S. Congressional Approvals Not Required. U.S. NORTHCOM Contingency Plans against U.S. Citizens "Civil Disturbance", "Civil Disobedience", "Domestic Violence", etc. this also includes the Democrat's Gun Grabs as a Violation of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and against the U.S. Law Posse Comitatus Act (No Use of U.S. Military within the U.S.).

The Domestic Surveillance Capabilities have been depicted by British Reality Series "Hunted" UK.

The Domestic Surveillance Capabilities have been depicted by the U.S. Version of the British Reality Series "Hunted" U.S.. It is a Severe mistake to believe that these Capabilities cannot be accessed by determined Hackers or Terrorists for Domestic Terrorist Activities against U.S. Citizens. Including turning innocent U.S. Citizens into targets of U.S. Law Enforcement. "Enemy of the State", "Armed and Dangerous" (eventhough not).