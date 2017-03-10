Nearly 26 percent of HECO's power is now coming from green sources, the utility says

HECO, HEI must end and be turned into a Cooperative like Customer aka "Ratepayer" Owned to stop HECO's and HEI's nonsense excuses (Lies).

example:

"Hawaiian Electric Co. says it’s ahead of schedule in reaching the State’s renewable energy goal, largely due to the popularity of rooftop solar systems."

The Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Systems, MUST NEVER BE ALLOWED TO BE COUNTED AS A HECO (HEI) ACHIEVEMENT.

As HECO (and HEI) has done everything and anything to stop Highly Effective Residential ("Rooftop") Solar Photovoltaic Systems.

Like HECO's demands to end the Highly Successful Net Metering Program, Tax Incentive Programs, etc..

HECO's Motives are very clear, Highly Effective Rooftop Residential Solar Photovoltaic Systems cuts into HECO's over $3 Billion a Year Revenue, reference Wikipedia

"The company is headquartered in Honolulu. The net income of the company reached 164 million dollars by the end of 2012 with a yearly revenue of 3.4 billion dollars"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hawaiian_Electric_Industries

Yet still HECO (HEI) refuses to use HECO (HEI) Profits to Upgrade the Grid and demands that Hawaii Taxpayers pay (add on State and City and County of Honolulu "Fees" and Taxes) to upgrade the HECO Grid.

HECO's (HEI's) Greed is why HECO (HEI) must be dissolved like what happened at Kauai, and turned into a Customer "Ratepayer" Owned Cooperative like the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative.

Once upon a time ago, before HECO, HEI, etc. the Hawaii Sugar Industries Sugar Mills provided Unlimited inexpensive Electricity; Bio Diesel instead of Fossil Fuel Diesel; 100% Ethanol instead of Fossil Fuel Gasoline; Bio Masse instead of pollutant Fossil Fuel Coal; Bio Gasse instead of Fossil Fuel Toxic Poisonous Methane aka "Natural Gas", "Liquified Natural Gas"

(see toxic poisoning at California)

http://gizmodo.com/a-california-gas-leak-is-the-biggest-environmental-disa-1749958081);

What Hawaii had was later "adopted" by the Nation of Brazil as their Renewable Energy Solution as "Ethanol Fuel In Brazil" Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethanol_fuel_in_Brazil,

this is what Hawaii Had. HECO, HEI would have a hand in the Destruction of Hawaii's Sugar Industry as a Direct Competitor to Electricity Production; with HECO, HEI being Heavily Dependent on California Oil to burn to make Electricity.

At other Nations more Technologically Advanced than the U.S., their Highly Citizen Protective Nations Governments would never allow what HECO, HEI, has done.

This is why as far as Hawaii is concerned Hawaii is Really near the bottom as far as Renewable Energy (not the lies told by HECO, HEI, Hawaii Politicians and their Political Appointees); as those Nations Governments Pay their Citizens to install Highly Effective Residential Solar Photovoltaic Systems that use Unused Area instead of valuable Land, then are connected to their Nation's Government (Citizens) Owned 21st Century "Smart Grid"

HECO's, HEI's Grid is 19th and 20th Century; evident after the minor Earthquake triggered a HECO Blackout that lasted for a week (7 days) in some places at Oahu), this would never happen with Residential Solar Photovoltaic Systems and a "Smart Grid" as Diversified Distributed (not all in one place) Renewable Energy Electrical Sources.