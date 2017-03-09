Prison Forced to Serve Inmates McDonald's After Food Contract Falls Through

"Instead of getting slop over rice, prisoners are being served unusual fast-food treats"

Typical Democrat Propaganda.

Only Democrat U.S. Labor Union Owned U.S. Public Schools serve "slop on rice"; as the less spent on Students, the more the Democrat U.S. Labor Unions can Demand as Pay Raises. See what French Students get for Meals, Michael Moore's Documentary "Where To Invade Next", also European Prison Conditions.

The Mentality, Psychology of Europeans is unlike Democrats at the U.S. that have been for decades "Indoctrinated" (Brainwashed) by Democrat U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors.

See the Difference between the Thoughts, Sociology, Psychology, Culture, etc. of what Europeans think about their Nations Prisons at Michael Moore's Documentary "Where To Invade Next".

The additional proof that Most European Nations do not serve "slop over rice"; the food required by the German State is a higher requirement than what McDonald's can provide "as McDonald’s does not meet state regulations."

Buying from McDonald's was probably less expensive than what the Prison was paying for the Contracted Prison Meals.

After World War 2, the German People went the 180 degrees opposite direction from the National Socialist German Worker's Party a Political Labor Union Party (Like the Democrat's U.S. Labor Unions that were modeled after the NAZI Party) "Death Camps" aka Concentration Camps, Political Prisoner Camps. Most European Nations Ended the Death Penalty since the 1950s; extensive Prison Reforms; Humanitarian Treatment of Prisoners; some still allow Prisoners and Ex Prisoners the Right To Vote. A Minority of Europeans believe that their Nation's Prisoners get more Rights (and guaranteed three meals a day) than Citizens.

And learn now to properly Capitalize, especially nouns like State; failure to do so is a loss of credibility.