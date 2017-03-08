Explore the Top 25 Best Countries

The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America (not a Democracy per U.S. Constitution Article 4 Section 4, "a Republican Form of Government") aka United States, U.S. dropped from 4th Place to 7th Place in Ratings because

Most other Nations are nervous because U.S. President Donald Trump is about to end giving Other Nations U.S. Citizen's Money of Over $95 Billion A Year (not including $Billions a Year U.S. Citizens Funding European Nations Defense).

Over $1 Billion A Year to the Nation of Mexico.

These Very Same Nations Rating the U.S. do not give away their Citizens Money to Other Nations.

Because they do NOT give away their Citizen's Money to Other Nations their Governments can afford to spend their Citizen's Money on their Own Citizens as

Free College and or University, including Post Graduate, Medical School (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.), Law School, etc..

Result, they have No Student Debts like at the U.S.; they have a higher level percentage of their Nation's Population of College and or University Graduates than the U.S.. They do not have a Shortage of Medical Professionals that work for their Nation's Universal Health Care For All Their Citizens.

Free Health Care of Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.. Their Government managed programs are not like the U.S. Managed Health Care like Medicare that enables the Insurance Corporations to make $17 Billion to $18 Billion a Year Profits at the expense of All U.S. Citizens overcharged by the Insurance Corporations; same with Democrat President Obama's ACA "Obamacare".

By adopting Democrat President FDR's Universal Health Care For All U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Army General Marshall Plan (Europe), and the U.S. Army General MacArthur Plan (Asia) most Nations save an average of 80% decreased costs of Treatments, by excluding their Nation's Insurance Corporations, as Real Affordable Health Care.

Result other Nations Citizens Life Spans are increasing while the U.S. Citizen's Life Spans are decreasing.

Real Renewable Energy, not the fake at the U.S., that only makes U.S. Energy Corporations Rich.

Many Nations Governments pay their Citizens to install Residential Solar Photovoltaic, unlike the U.S. Energy Corporations attempts to Defeat Highly Effective Residential Solar as this cuts into their Profits. At these Nations once the Highly Effective Residential Solar Photovoltaic is installed, these then become part of their Nation's Infrastructure as Solar Photovoltaic Farms connected to their Nation's Smart Grid and Environmentally Safe Inexpensive Aqueous Hydride (Salt Water) Batteries; instead of rare Earth Mineral Lithium a radioactive chemical that must be stabilized or is explosive and combustible (like the Smartphones and Hoverboard incidents).

Real Mass Transit and Cargo, that connects their Towns, Villages, Cities, and Other Nations; as Inner City, Inter City, Inter State, Inter Nation. Usually powered by Real Renewable Energy. This decreases the use of Fossil Fuels, decreased numbers of Vehicle Accidents, less numbers attempting to drive during hazardous weather conditions. Decreased numbers of Cargo Truck Accidents involving many Passenger Vehicles.

4 Weeks Paid Vacation A Year. Most of these Nations Governments believe that this is Normal to decrease their Citizens Stress Levels; as a Medical Issue and Psychological Issue.

Paid Maternity Leave for Both Parents. Most of these Nations Governments believe this is crucial for their Nations Family Units. Especially, at those Nations that their Birth Rates are declining and therefore their Populations are decreasing.

Paid Sick Leave. Most Nations (older than the U.S.) realized that they must Stop their Citizens from "Working Sick" and possibly during a Deadly Disease causing a Rapid Outbreak, Epidemic, Pandemic. Most Nations Citizens do not abuse this due to Culture, unlike at the U.S. Sick Leave is used as an Excuse.

Outstanding Great Public Schools. Most of these Nations Public Schools do actually teach the necessary things; unlike the U.S. Schools of the Democrat's U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashings). Fundamental Examples The U.S. Stopped being A Democracy ever since the current Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution Article 4 Section 4 "a Republican Form of Government"; current Republican Three Branches of U.S. Government and the Republican Electoral College of the 12th Amendment. The American Civil War Cause the Democrats of the Democratic Nation "Democracy of America" of the Confederate States of America of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation Versus The Republic of America as "The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America of the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution.

Without the significant influence of the Democrat's U.S. Labor Unions, most of these Nations can teach those necessary Skills to Elementary, Intermediate, Junior High School, High School Students, etc.. The Elected Governments directly manage their Nations Schools their Political Careers depend on Success.

Free Daycare. Many Nations believe that this is essential, as learned during and after World War 2, when both Parents were involved with World War 2 when both Parents were working after World War 2. Kindergarten was not Schule (school) but Children's Garden as Daycare.

Free Nursing Homes. Usually, part of the Negotiated Retirement Packages. Unlike the U.S. most Nations Governments rely on their Elderly for Firsthand Historical Knowledge to stop "Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect Different Results" and their Valuable Survival Skills (how they survived to get to be Elderly).

A Nations Hospital surrounded by Houses, Apartments, Condominiums, etc. that house Medical Professionals, Elderly, Long Term Care Patients, etc. is normal.

Some Nations Pay Their Citizens to Be Citizens of that Nation. This is not the Democrats Minimum Guaranteed Cost of Living. This is their Nations Governments appreciation of their Nations Citizens successfully continually making their Nation Rich and Successful. The Richer and more Successful their Citizens make their Nation the more they get a Year to be Citizens. Illegal Aliens and Non Citizens get nothing.

Lots of Money for Research and Development. Most of these Nations have rapidly advanced their High Technology ahead of U.S. capabilities. At the U.S. Scientists and High Technology Researchers are limited severely by U.S. Politics. At Other Nations any Scientific Research is deemed as Beneficial even the dangerous types, that are then halted after proven dangerous; at least they know, not guess that that Research is dangerous.

Lots of Money for Their Nations Arts and Humanities. Their Citizens Know their Nation's Culture unlike at the U.S. where no one has any idea with "American" Culture actually is; so at the U.S. many U.S. Citizens then "adopt" the Cultures of Other Nations, even the really adverse and extremely detrimental Cultures.

Part of this Cultural Education does include at their Public Schools; during their actual Multi Course Meals (not the unrecognizable slop at U.S. Public Schools), Students are taught "Table Manners", "Table Etiquette", "Conversational Skills", "Socialization", "Social Integration", etc..

Infrastructure. Most Nations Governments based on prior to World War 2, after World War 2 know that their Nations Infrastructure is part of their Nations National Defense. As Part of their Nations National Defense are Economic Warfare, Trade and Commerce, International Politics, Infrastructure, etc.; not just their Nation's Military Forces.

Other Nations Do Not give away their Nations Citizen's Money to Non Citizens, Illegal Aliens. Their Nation's Citizens Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements are Only For Their Nation's Citizens.

At the U.S. 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money is given to Illegal Aliens to pay for Illegal Aliens Education including College and or University Tuitions; Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.; The Imprisonment of Illegal Aliens for the Violent Crimes of Murders, Armed Robberies, Armed Home Invasions, Armed Assault, Random Rapes and Murders by Illegal Alien Gangs as Initiations.

This U.S. Citizens Money spent on Illegal Aliens then became Unavailable for States Infrastructure, Teachers and Professors Pay, Pay for U.S. Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters Pay, EMT and First Responders Pay, Health Care For U.S. Citizens. U.S. Citizens Education, amount spent on U.S. Citizens imprisoned as lousy food and poor conditions.

The 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money spent on Illegal Aliens does not count the U.S. Citizens Money that paid For the Illegal Aliens Pubic Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, etc. that most Illegal Aliens never contributed any Money to pay for. The Public Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, etc. then became Not Available to U.S. Citizens that did previously pay for these U.S. Citizens Only Intended Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements.

This is a Fact as Observed at the Democrat's Illegal Alien Harbor State of California as the U.S. Citizens unable to obtain the U.S. Citizens Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements that were provided to the Illegal Aliens, with the U.S. Citizens then being the Illegal Alien Harbor State of California's Homeless Problem at Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Sacramento.