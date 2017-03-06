General Motors quits Europe after CEO Barra makes assurances to British Prime Minister

Democrat Propaganda

Typical Democrat Blame Game

Democrat's Blame Game of blaming the wrong people, places, events; to deflect blame from the Democrats.

Causes,

Democrat President Clinton's 1999 and 2000 Elimination of the U.S. Laws, Democrat's Banking Acts of 1933.

The Democrat's Banking Acts of 1933 made Illegal the Causes of Recessions, Depressions, Great Depressions, Economic Crisis, etc..

The Banking Act of 1933 Protected the U.S. from Recessions, Depressions, Great Depressions, etc. for Over 64 Years.

The Democrat's Banking Acts of 1933 and Democrat President FDR's created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex got the U.S. out of the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression, after Democrat President FDR's "New Deals to the American People" Failed and Democrat's "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share" only made the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression worse.

Democrat President Clinton's Actions resulted in the $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion "Global Economic Crisis"; later Detonated by Democrat Presidential Candidate Obama's promised "Tax the Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share"; Causing many of the Rich U.S. and Foreign Business Investors to flee the U.S. so U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations then could not get Daily Operational Loans required to keep them running on a Daily Basis, as most could not get Loans because of the Democrat President Clinton Caused "Mortgage Crisis" had caused most Financial Institutions to be either incapable or unwilling to provide any kind of Loans especially Mortgages (Loans).

Democrat President Clinton had Amended the U.S. Law Community Reinvestment Act, requiring Financial Institutions like Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to provide Loans (Mortgages) to those without any viable means to repay those Loans (Mortgages); years later when the Loans (Mortgages) became Due, 2007 to 2009, many Defaulted on their Loans (Mortgages) causing the Democrat President Clinton caused "Mortgage Crisis".

With the Financial Institutions not providing Loans, many U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations then demanded that the U.S. Government provide Loans, since the Democrats of U.S. Government (Democrat Lawmakers of U.S. Congress) caused this problem.

Republican President G.W. Bush then wrote a Demand to U.S. Congress, a U.S. Congress (U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives) controlled by the Democrats, to provide Loans to U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations as the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program, T.A.R.P..

The Democrats then turned T.A.R.P. into a Political Weapons as only providing Loans to U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations that Supported the Democratic Party, and to buy the Votes of the Electoral College for Democrat Presidential Candidate Obama to make him U.S. President.

2008 Republican President in writing Demanded that the Democratic Party Controlled U.S. Congress provide Loans to General Motors and Chrysler (previously Ford had gotten Loans from the U.S. Government).

The Democrats that Controlled U.S. Congress then added Terms and Conditions of the Loans for General Motors and Chrysler to become "Economically Viable" as the Shutting Down of U.S. and Canadian Plants and Factories, Larger Investments in Plants and Factories at Mexico in accordance with Democrat President Clinton's 1994 N.A.F.T.A., start Investments at China in accordance with Democrat President Clinton's giving China Most Favored Trade Nation Status in exchange for Large Donations to Democrat President Clinton from the Chinese Government.

General Motors and Chrysler needed their Loans, not for Operational Loans, but to pay for the Life Long Health Care of Democrat U.S. Labor Union Workers and the Retirements of Democrat U.S. Labor Union Workers.

By moving most General Motors and Chrysler Plants and Factories to Mexico, China, there would be less Democrat U.S. Labor Union Workers, General Motors and Chrysler will be "Economically Viable" and not require Future Loans from the U.S. Government.

Why Mexico, China.

Ever since the Democrat's U.S. Labor Unions protested in writing to U.S. Congress the Use of U.S. created High Technology Computer Controlled Fully Automated Manufacturing Plants and Factories, the U.S. Manufacturers could not build, manufacturer, implement this at the U.S., as the Democrat's U.S. Labor Unions states this Automation would take away many Jobs at the U.S.; 2016 the British Labor Union Party in writing stated the same thing (again).

Other Nations like Japan and Germany had already started using U.S. High Technology Computer Controlled Automated Factories and Plants to create products with an Acceptable Fault Tolerance much Lower than anything the Democrat's Labor Intensive U.S. Labor unions could possibly manufacturer, the "Acceptable Fault Tolerance" is the Physical Measure of "Quality".

U.S. Acceptable Fault Tolerance 7 mm from Original Design; International Acceptable Fault Tolerance 0.05 mm from Original Design. This is why Made In Japan Japanese Products and Made In Germany German Products are of a Higher Quality, than Japanese Products Made at the U.S., or than German Products Made at the U.S..

For almost a Decade before the Requirements, Terms and Conditions, imposed by the Democrat U.S. Politicians, to be able to compete against the Higher Quality Japanese and German Manufacturing General Motors, Chrysler, Ford, U.S. Manufacturing had to move External to the U.S. to Build U.S. High Technology Computer Controlled Automated (Robotic) Plants and Factories; logistically the nearest Nation is the Nation of Mexico (Transportation Fuel Costs, prices determined by the price of Oil).

As the U.S. Auto Sales began to stagnate; the Automakers World Wide started to compete for the Chinese Market.

Ford, General Motors, Chrysler, then built Fully Automated Computer Controlled Robotics Plants and Factories at China, after the Japanese already did, so the sales of General Motors, Ford, Chrysler were "disappointing" compared to the Japanese and German Auto Sales at China.

General Motors, Ford and Chrysler, did realize a savings of shutting down the U.S. and Canadian Manufacturing, making parts at China, then shipping these parts to Mexico to be assembled into General Motors, Ford, Chrysler Vehicles with these then shipped to the U.S. for minor Installations of Windshields, or Tires and the label attached "Assembled in the U.S.".

The Parts Made at China are of a higher measurable Quality as Made at U.S. High Technology Computer Controlled Plants and Factories at China, than anything Made At the U.S. by Democrat U.S. Labor Union Workers (basically "Handmade" versus a precision Computer Assisted Machine like a CNC).

General Motors Sales were so bad that they had to eliminate Divisions of General Motors (Pontiac, etc., previously also Oldsmobile).

Because the German General Motors of Opel and the British General Motors of Vauxhall had worked with U.S. High Technology Computer Controlled Manufacturing they could design and have Manufactured Vehicles that could not be Designed and Made At the U.S..

To Save General Motors, General Motors at the U.S. imported the German GM Opel Insignia aka the British name Vauxhall from German GM, as Voted the Best International Car of the Year.

The Anti U.S. European Union (E.U.)

Most Member Nations of the European Union have very strict Import Taxes to protect their Economies.

And add a Value Added Tax on anything not manufactured, made, built, or assembled at their Nation; this Value Added Tax increases the prices of Imports as an incentive for their Nation's Citizens to buy an "equal" product Made at their Nation.

Ever since the creation of the European Union, this meant that Anti U.S., as most Imports to the European Union Member Nations are from the U.S.; European Nation to European Nation of the European Union is not considered an "Import", same reason Passports for travel between E.U. Nations no longer required.

Ever since the European Nations started receiving their Natural Gas for Heating, Cooking, making Electricity, etc. from the U.S.S.R., natural gas from U.S.S.R.'s Warsaw Pact Nation of Ukraine, the European Nations have been Resource Dependent on the U.S.S.R., with the U.S.S.R. then capable of at anytime for any reason shutting off the Natural Gas to most of "Western" Europe (Germany, France, etc.).

Years later after becoming Heavily Dependent on U.S.S.R. natural gas, the European Union was created.

The French Socialists hate the U.S. and sided with the U.S.S.R., kicked the U.S. Out of the Nation of France during the 1960s, ungrateful for the sacrifices of the many U.S. Military that died Liberating France, Normandy Invasion only about 20 years before, 1945.

Less than 20 years ago the U.S. was the Main Backer, Supporter for the French at the French Colonies of Indochina (Vietnam); as U.S. Military Forces held French Indochina after the Japanese World War 2 Surrender 1945, until the French could reoccupy the French Colonies at Indochina, and ever since then the U.S. provided the French at Indochina with U.S. Tanks, Aircraft, Ships, Ammunition, Weapons, Munitions, Vehicles, Pilots (U.S. Pilots as Prisoners Of War at Vietnam 1954), "Advisors", all the way until the French Failed Battle of Dien Bien Phu, 1954, ungrateful French Socialists kicked the U.S. out of France years later, 1960s.

During the 1970s, the Demonstrations and Protests against the U.S. Military Occupation of European Nations, resentment of their Nations Debts of the World War 2 Democrat President FDR Lend Lease Program that had Supplied their Nations with Military Equipment, Ammunition, Food, Oil, Coal, and Raw Materials, etc., and the U.S. Army General Marshall Plan that had the U.S. Citizens pay to Rebuild Europe.

These Protesters would later become these European Nations Political Leaders.

The Radical Groups like Bader Meinhof would do Terrorist Activities against U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Military including Deadly Terrorist Car Bombs, Bombings, etc.. Murders of U.S. Military at the Nation of Greece.

During the 1980s after becoming Heavily Dependent on U.S.S.R. Natural Gas, most Europeans called for an End of the U.S. Military Occupation of European Nations, an End of their Own Nation's Mandatory Compulsory Military Service (Age 18 required to Join their Nation's Military Forces), an End of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (N.A.T.O.).

The focus of the Demonstrations were Anti American at U.S. Military Bases at Europe. The Result of the U.S. Military Base Closures as Demanded by the European Protesters was the Near Collapse of many European Towns and Villages that had most of their Town's and Village's Populations employed by the nearby U.S. Military Base.

At some U.S. Military Bases, Installations, Facilities at European Nations Demonstrators had to be sprayed with Firehouses to get them off the fences. At Italy a U.S. Army General was kidnapped with their Demand shutdown the U.S. Military Bases at Italy.

These Europeans will be the Future European Leaders.