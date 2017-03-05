43 Delicious Pasta Recipes That Aren't Spaghetti

Just saying "Pasta" is like saying "Meat" without designating the kind of "Meat" of Main Categories Beef, Poultry, Pork, Fish, other; cuts of meat; purpose.

I have eaten so many types of "Pasta", in many different forms, shapes, methods of preparation.

Most people that go to Italy, would be amazed by the numbers of categories, types, shapes, of just the Pasta; and the subcategories and how they are prepared (boiled, stewed, baked, broiled, slow cooked, fried, roasted, etc.), and what they are or are not combined with usually based on Italy's 8,047 municipalities (Think about that, 8,047 different ways just to make Spaghetti Bolognese of course with the Italians of Bologna arguing only they can make Their Bolognese Sauces the right way.).

Meals at Italy are Social Events.

Most Italian Businesses, Companies, Corporations allow sufficient time for their Employees to got from Work, prepare Lunch, sit down with Family Members, Extended Family, Relatives, Friends, Co Workers, etc. and Eat Multiple Course Lunches, then travel back to Work (Travel time is considered).

Average time allowed for Lunch, two to three hours.

Supper ("Dinner") usually involves all Immediate Family Members, Parents, Children, Brothers and Sisters, Uncles and Aunties, etc.; many Courses.

It is not unusual for a supper to be from 17:00 till 22:00 hours especially during Football (Soccer) Matches of Favorite Teams; they are not watching a TV while eating, they memorized each Match, even to what brand color type of shoes.

Most Italians have lots of time to enjoy their Meals, most have 4 Weeks Paid Vacations each Year, Paid Maternity Leave, Paid Sick Leave (Italians due to Culture do not abuse this like Americans would and do).

Italians can afford this as unlike the U.S. giving away over $95 Billion a Year of U.S. Citizens Money to other Nations; the Italian Government spends the Italian Citizens' Money on Italian Citizens, so the Italian Government has lots of Money for Italian Arts and Humanities (including Italian Cuisine as directly tied to Italian History, Culture, Cultural Anthropology, Sociology (Family Units), Economy, even Religion).

Pizza was something made from the "Leftovers"; dough from the previous bread made that morning or the day before; toppings from the previous breakfast, lunch, supper; sometimes no tomatoes sauces, slices, etc. and instead olive oil.

Eating Pizza like at the U.S. and certain kinds of wine, implied that you are Cheap and Rude as do not want to share your time (be sociable) with the other dinners.

Olive Oil on or with almost everything, even pizza. Usually, the Full Olive Taste Olive Oil......even on Hamburgers (usually on the buns), French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, etc..

Like the U.S. the Italian Millennials ages 18 to 36 are the exception to the above. As breaking away from Italian Traditions (hours preparing meals, hours long meals and conversations during those meals) and accepting U.S. Life Styles of U.S. Millennials; as Hated by Traditional Italians, as Fast Food, Convenient Foods are tearing apart the Social Fabric of Italian Families (Italian Social Meals that bind Italian Families, and forms Cohesion between Italian Family Members, and Real Democracy of Italy's Republic occurs during the hours long discussions, conversations, arguments, debates).

Before you even think that I am turning something Non Political into something Political, wrong, this is just how this is. Just like if you took a Potential Client out to a Formal Supper, you would not Order Food that the Potential Client Hates, is Allergic To, etc., same thing with Italians; that Hated Relative shows up, serve food what they Hate or are Allergic to. That Hated Relative then refuses to eat, as an Affront to the Family, and appears Unsociable to the Entire Family.