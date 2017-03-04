Fact-checking Trump: how often do immigrants in the US commit crimes?

Crock of Democrat Propaganda of somebody Indoctrinated (Brainwashed) by Democrat U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors.

Even the Sources of the so called "Facts" are Democrat.

The More Reliable Source would have been PEW Research; as used by the Democrats and Republicans of U.S. Government;

Factcheck.org like Motherjones is sponsored by the Democratic Party's $Billions a Year Propaganda Machine.

Fact U.S. Laws, state Illegal Aliens, not the Democrat's "Illegal Immigrants", "Undocumented Immigrants", "Immigrants", "Undocumented Workers", "Undocumented Migrants", etc. as used by the Democrats to confuse or imply, Legal Immigrants, Legal H-2 Visa Migrant Workers, Immigrants, Workers, Nation of Legal Immigrants, etc..

Fact the U.S. has had a National Security Threat Problem of Illegal Aliens for Decades.

Fact 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money as States Budgets are spent on Illegal Aliens Education including College or University Tuitions; Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.) of Illegal Aliens; Imprisonment for Violent Crimes of Murders, Armed Assaults, Armed Robberies, Armed Home Invasions, Random Murders and Rapes of U.S. Illegal Alien Gangs as Initiations.

The 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money then became Unavailable for U.S. Infrastructure, Teachers and Professor's Pay, State Law Enforcement and Firefighters Pay, etc..

The 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money does not include the costs of Illegal Aliens getting U.S. Citizens Public Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, etc. that then become Unavailable to the U.S. Citizens as evident by the Homeless Problems at the Democrat Illegal Alien Harbor State of California at San Fransisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles.

Fact the Majority of Illegal Aliens have no intention of every becoming U.S. Citizens as to why they are NOT the Democrats Lie of Immigrants of any kind, they refused to ever become U.S. Citizens even after Years of Living at the U.S. (U.S. Citizens paying for their Food, Public Housing, Public Assistance, etc.) as the U.S. Taxes Are Too High, and the U.S. Cost of Living Is Too High.

Fact the Majority of Illegal Alien intention is to make as Much Money as Possible to Send "Home" to their Nations at Mexico, South Americas, Central Americas. Once they have sent enough Money "Home" they will leave the U.S. and live like Kings and Queens because of their Home Nation's Low Cost of Living and Low Taxes.

To send the most Home, they bring their Families, Relatives, Extended Families, Friends, etc. to the U.S. so that U.S. Citizens can pay for them.

The Illegal Aliens at the U.S. sent Home over $1 Billion A Year, this only Adds to the U.S. Citizens Trade Debts. Provides another source of Money for the Mexican Drug Cartel Families that charge a fee to do the smuggling; as also Tax Evasion at the Nations of Mexico, South Americas and Central Americas by the Illegal Aliens at the U.S.

Fact the Majority of Illegal Aliens Commit Felony Criminal Tax Evasions. According to Democrat President Obama Immigration Customs Enforcement, I.C.E., started Using Employer Paperwork to Identify, Apprehend, Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens, to counter this Illegal Aliens do not Fill Out Employer Paperwork and Demand Cash Only. Employer Paperwork Establishes State Income Tax Withholdings, and Federal Income Tax Withholdings; Deductions for Social Security, SDI, Health Care Insurance, etc. by not paying these, Illegal Aliens get almost all of what they get paid unlike U.S. Citizens that have from 1/4th to 1/3rd or more of their Payroll taken away. Fact ever since the Defeat by Democratic Governor of California Proposition 187 that most U.S. Citizens Voted For. The Illegal Aliens must receive U.S. Citizens Funded Public Assistance. Fact to Force the Democrat States Enforcing Democrat Rasism, Bigotry, Segregation, Jim Crow Laws, at Democrat States the Republicans of U.S. Congress stopped Any or All U.S. Government Funds, Subsidizes, Grants, Food Stamps, etc. from Democrat States. The U.S. President then Ordered the States National Guards to Active Duty U.S. Military Service, to take away Control of the Democrat States Governors that were using the Democrat States National Guards to Enforce Democrat's Segregation, Racism, Bigotry, Jim Crow Laws, etc.; just as currently Republican President Trump and the Republican Controlled U.S. Senate and U.S House of Representatives MUST Stop "Any Or All" U.S. Government Funds, Subsidizes, Assistance, Aid, Public Assistance, Grants, etc. to Force the Democrat States, Cities, Towns from "Aiding And Abetting" Illegal Aliens as already a Felony Crime per U.S. Laws.

Fact because of the Actual Research Democrat President Obama Ordered the Deportations of the Large Numbers of Illegal Aliens at the U.S. that had been convicted of Violent Crimes at the U.S.. As not the Lie of the Article that only referred to the age category of 16 of Illegal Aliens and age 16 of "Native Born".

Fact the Democrats have been the Party of Slavery ever since the Caucasian Slaves as Indentured Servants of the American Colonies. The New Democrat Slaves are the over 23 Million Illegal Aliens that Harvest Fruits and Vegetables at the Democrat States of California, Washington State, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, etc.. Any Illegal Aliens that complain about Below Minimum Wages, Living Conditions, Beatings, Rapes, etc. are turned over to Immigration Customs Enforcement by their Democrat Slave Owners instead of Democrats hiring Legal H-2 Visa Migrant Workers from Mexico.

STUPID DEMOCRATS

The Democratic Party and the NAZI Party are the same

"We are raising a generation of young Americans who are, to a very large degree, historically illiterate. It's not their faults. There's no problem about enlisting their interest in history. None. The problem is the teachers so often have no history in their background. Very often they were education majors and graduated knowing no subject. It's the same, I'm told, in biology or English literature or whatever." - McCullough, Scholar, Historian

Why the current Democratic Party and the Chancellor Hitler National Socialist German Worker's Party aka NAZI Party a Political Labor Union Party are the same.

The Election of Republican Presidential Candidate Eisenhower nearly Destroyed the Democratic Party. The Majority of Democrats as Conservative Democrats fled the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.

At the same time the U.S. Congress' "House UnAmerican Activities Committees" prosecutions of U.S. Socialist of the Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin kinds of Socialists and the U.S. Communists of the Totalitarian Chinese kind of Communists forced them to flee to the Democratic Party's welcoming arms.

The U.S. Socialists became the Majority of the Democratic Party, during the 1950s, the U.S. Socialists then Reorganized the nearly destroyed Democratic Party using the Model of Chancellor Hitler's National Socialist German Worker's Party; just the same as done by the U.S. Italian Organized Crime had done after the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression destroyed the U.S. Labor Unions, Italian Organized Crime then took over the U.S. Labor Unions and Reorganized the U.S. Labor Unions using the successful models of Italy's Dictator Mussolini Fascist Party and his Ally Chancellor Hitler's National Socialist German Worker's Party, this is where U.S. Labor Union's Violent "U.S. Labor Union Tactics" of Murders, Beatings, etc. came from. This is why the Democratic Party, U.S. Italian Organized Crime, U.S. Labor Unions have been Allies since the 1950s.

Corruption, Brainwashing, Indoctrinations, of the Democrats started when the Democrat Politicians on the Payroll, On the Take, etc. of Italian Organized Crime allowed the Italian Organized Crime U.S. Labor Unions into Government, States Governments, Cities Governments, Local Governments so that Italian Organized Crime could make the Rules (U.S. Laws); into U.S. Law Enforcement so that Italian Organized Crime would be "Above the Law"; into the U.S. Schools so that the Democrats U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashing) could begin; into U.S. Transportation to cut off any Non Democrat States, and to easily move any Illegal products, goods, and services between Democrat States like after Italian Organized Crime got involved in Illegal Drugs.