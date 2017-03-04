20 of the Best Superfoods for Men

Men need more calories to burn; instead of burning up their muscle mass.

Very active Men need about 4,000 calories to 4,500 calories per meal per day. example: U.S. Military, reason that the U.S. Military found out that the Child Sized "Happy Meal" Meals Ready to Eat (M.R.E.) 3,000 calories to 3,500 calories per meal were not enough.

The U.S. Obesity Epidemic

If you want to end the U.S. Obesity Epidemic; the Use of Man Made Bio Engineered (Enzyme) High Fructose Corn Syrup (Fructose) must be considered as Successfully done to end the European Nations Obesity Pandemic; as requiring the use of natural sugarcane sugar (sucrose).

This European Ban of U.S. Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup and use of natural sugarcane sugar (Sucrose) forced the U.S. Fast Food at Europe to stop importing U.S. Hamburger Patties, Buns, Ketchups, Mayonnaise, Relish, Milk Shakes, French Fries, Taco Shells, Tortillas, Salad Dressings, Yogurts, etc. as almost every U.S. Processed Food product has the Live Stock (Cattle, Chickens, Pigs, etc. Fattening Ingredient Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup (Fructose).

U.S. Scientists Versus European Scientists

Because their Nations Governments do NOT give away their Citizens Money to other Nations, like the U.S. Does, their Nations Governments can afford to spend lots of their Citizens Money on Science Research and Development, Schools, Free Health Care, Free College and University, Real Renewable Energy, Rail Mass Transit and Cargo, Security, Free Nursing Homes, Free Day Care, 4 Weeks Paid Maternity Leave, Paid Sick Leave, etc.. Making most European Governments highly protective of their Highly Educated Majority of Citizens. The European Scientist are Fully Sponsored by their Governments, while the U.S. Scientist must beg for money from anybody that will fund their Research as to how the U.S. Corn Industry bribed U.S. Scientist to report that Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup (Fructose) used in almost Everything at the U.S. is absorbed the same as Natural Sugarcane Sugar (Sucrose), while the European Scientists said No and demanded their Governments Ban the Use of any Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup, except as a Fattener for Pigs, Cattle, Poultry, as Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup (Fructose) goes straight to the Liver to be made into Fat; Natural Sugarcane Sugar (Sucrose) goes into the Blood Stream to be used immediately as energy.

The U.S. Politics.

Democrat President Obama 2009 stopped the U.S. Government Subsidizes to the U.S. Sugar Industry. These U.S. Government Subsidizes were the Diverted to the Democrat President Obama Home State of Illinois Corn. This Destroyed the U.S. Sugar Industry at the Republican State of Louisiana, Republican State of Florida, and the Democrat State of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii; causing a Natural Sugarcane Sugar Shortage at the U.S., with the U.S. Corn Industry then marketing their Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup as an Alternative to too expensive Natural Sugarcane Sugar Imported from Brazil.

The Democrat President Obama and Democratic Party's Destruction of the U.S. Sugar Industry also destroyed the Renewable Energy as the "Brazil Solution" of Unlimited Electricity, Bio Fuels, Bio Masse, Bio Gasse, 100% Ethanol, Bio Diesels, Aircraft Fuels, U.S. Navy Ship Fuels, etc. as stated in the Wikipedia Article "Ethanol Fuels In Brazil". This was especially true at the U.S. Island State of Hawaii, as the U.S. Sugar Industry's Sugar Mills at Hawaii did all of that as Renewable Unlimited Energy.

This Democrat President Obama created U.S. Natural Sugarcane Sugar Shortage resulted in Chocolate Maker Hersey to shutdown a Hersey Plant at Hersey Pennsylvania and move to Mexico as not affected by the U.S. Import Taxes to restrict Natural Sugarcane Sugar from the Nation of Brazil. As a significant loss of U.S. Jobs at Hersey Pennsylvania (Democrat Vice President Biden's actual Home State, that refused to Elect him President).

More U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations moved to Mexico so that they can obtain Natural Sugarcane Sugar from Brazil; Coca Cola, Pepsi, etc. as Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup left an "aftertaste".

Because of the Democrat President Obama caused U.S. Sugarcane Sugar Shortages, many would also start using the Poison "Aspartame" as a Sweetener.

http://www.sweetpoison.com/aspartame-side-effects.html

Ever since Corn (Maize) was introduced from the American Colonies; corn (maize) was only largely used by the European Nations as Pig Feed, Cattle Feed, Chicken Feed, etc. to feed corn to a guest was to imply they are pigs, cattle, chickens, etc. ready to be butchered and eaten.

The Europeans Scientists investigated the causes of young male and female children developing Adult Women sized Breasts and traced this back to the U.S. Use of Growth Hormones. The Europeans Scientists then demanded a Ban of All U.S. Meat (Beef), Dairy, Poultry (Chickens), etc. that contained U.S. Growth Hormones.

The European Scientists then Researched U.S. Genetically Modified Organisms, "G.M.O.s"; while the Paid by G.M.O. Corporations and bribed by Huge Campaign Contributions U.S. Politicians praised G.M.O. as part of the Democrat Politicians "Feed the World" Idealism. The European Scientists then Demanded a Ban of Any U.S. G.M.O. Grains, Corns, Wheats, etc. this would then force most European Nations to buy from the Russian Federation instead of the U.S.. The U.S. is then stuck selling mostly to Nations like Mexico that only can pay near cost to grow harvest and ship prices or convert using the very expensive process of corn to ethanol as complained to the U.N. that the U.S. was starving Poor Nations to create Fuel for the Rich.