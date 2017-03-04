20 companies profiting the most from war

"We are raising a generation of young Americans who are, to a very large degree, historically illiterate. It's not their faults. There's no problem about enlisting their interest in history. None. The problem is the teachers so often have no history in their background. Very often they were education majors and graduated knowing no subject. It's the same, I'm told, in biology or English literature or whatever." - McCullough, Scholar, Historian

The Democrat President FDR created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex is the U.S. Economy; as the Only Profitable part of U.S. Government.

Ever since Democrat President FDR created his Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex got the U.S. of the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression, 1939 with the help of the Democrat's U.S. Law, Banking Act of 1933 made the Causes of the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression Illegal; after the Democrat President FDR "New Deal(s) to the American People" FAILED and the Democrat President FDR "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share" FAILED to get the U.S. out of the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression.

Democrat President FDR did what Chancellor Hitler successfully did to get Germany out of the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression, Nationalized German Businesses, Companies, Corporations to create the German Labor Intensive German Military Defense Industrial Complex.

Fortunately, for the U.S.; before getting into World War 2, the Democrat President FDR Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex was already producing "War Materials" to sell to England, France, Russia, China, etc. in exchange for tons of gold, silver, raw materials, etc.; making it easier to replace all the obsolete World War 1 U.S. Military Equipment, resulting in More of the New U.S. Projection of Power Aircraft Carriers, a new Class of Battleship instead of the 1911 to 1929 Obsolete Battlerams destroyed at Pearl Harbor, Heavy Cruisers, many Destroyers, Frigates, Fuel Ships, Fighter Aircraft, Bombers, Tanks, Famous Jeeps, etc.. Instead of Years to Mobilize U.S. Industry.

Before Democrat President Obama's March 2009 Ordered Cuts to the U.S. Defense Budget by 50% the Democrat President FDR created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex employed Directly or Indirectly almost 100 Million U.S. "Middle Class" Citizens; with a U.S. Defense Budget Cut of 50% the U.S. Defense No Longer Needs 50% of the Made In U.S. Products, Goods, And Services of the Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex, meaning the Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex no longer needs 50% of the 100 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens. This would add to the actual numbers of U.S. Citizens No Longer of the U.S. Work Force as 100 Million U.S. Citizens No Longer of the U.S. Work Force due to Democrat President Obama's Actions, including later the Democrat President Obama Demanded in Writing Obama Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations. Result 95 Million Millennials, ages 18 to 36, Not of the U.S. Work Force (U.S. Labor Force) as the Democrats Lies of 3% to 6% Unemployment, while the evidence is clear as the U.S. Citizens that are homeless at the Illegal Alien Harbor State of California as San Fransisco, Sacremento, Los Angeles.

As a Hypocrite, Republican In Name Only President Eisenhower, "Beware the Military Industrial Complex", did the Democrat Action, and shutdown the Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex, then got the U.S. Military involved with the Democrat's Save the Democracy of South Korea War. The U.S. Military's Task Force Smith would get Massacred after running out of ammunition, especially Anti Tank Munitions; poorly equipped with World War 2 equipment and a very small Force as the North Koreans equipped with tanks from the U.S.S.R., and later supplied with larger forces from the Chinese, for Years U.S. Army General MacArthur had to witness the Massacres, Defeats, Retreats, Withdrawals, Disgrace of the U.S. Military until the Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex could train new personnel because most U.S. Citizens previously dumped on Unemployment by President Eisenhower refused to return to the Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex.

Without the Democrat President FDR created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex U.S. Army General Eisenhower would have Failed the Normandy Invasions, after having to borrow wooden row boats, use World War 1 bolt action rifles, world war 1 water cooled machineguns, etc. against a modern German Military Defense, he would not have been a success and popular to become U.S. President.

Democrat's Definition of Sanity "Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect A Different Result"

Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense would result in the Osama Bin Laden 1993 First Attack of the World Trade Center, the Disaster at Mogadishu Somalia, 1998 Declared War Against Iraq, the Osama Bin Laden Second Attack of the World Trade Center as the 9/11 2001 Attacks; caused the Recession of 1998,

Democrat President Clinton also caused the 2008 Great Recession aka the $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion "Global Economic Crisis" by Eliminating the U.S. Laws, Banking Act(s) of 1933 that made Illegal the Causes of Recessions, Depressions Great Depressions, like the previous 1907 Depression, and 1929 to 1939 Great Depression.

Why the current Democratic Party and the Chancellor Hitler National Socialist German Worker's Party aka NAZI Party a Political Labor Union Party are the same.

The Election of Republican Presidential Candidate Eisenhower nearly Destroyed the Democratic Party. The Majority of Democrats as Conservative Democrats fled the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. At the same time the U.S. Congress' "House UnAmerican Activities Committees" prosecutions of U.S. Socialist of the Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin kinds of Socialists and the U.S. Communists of the Totalitarian Chinese kind of Communists forced them to flee to the Democratic Party's welcoming arms.

The U.S. Socialists became the Majority of the Democratic Party, during the 1950s, the U.S. Socialists then Reorganized the Democratic Party using the Model of Chancellor Hitler's National Socialist German Worker's Party; just the same as done by the U.S. Italian Organized Crime had done after the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression destroyed the U.S. Labor Unions, Italian Organized Crime then took over the U.S. Labor Unions and Reorganized the U.S. Labor Unions using the successful models of Italy's Dictator Mussolini Fascist Party and his Ally Chancellor Hitler's National Socialist German Worker's Party, this is where U.S. Labor Union's Violent "U.S. Labor Union Tactics" of Murders, Beatings, etc. came from. This is why the Democratic Party, U.S. Italian Organized Crime, U.S. Labor Unions have been Allies since the 1950s.

Corruption, Brainwashing, Indoctrinations, of the Democrats started when the Democrat Politicians on the Payroll, On the Take, etc. of Italian Organized Crime allowed the Italian Organized Crime U.S. Labor Unions into Government, States Governments, Cities Governments, Local Governments so that Italian Organized Crime could make the Rules (U.S. Laws); into U.S. Law Enforcement so that Italian Organized Crime would be "Above the Law"; into the U.S. Schools so that the Democrats U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashing) could begin; into U.S. Transportation to cut off any Non Democrat States, and to easily move any Illegal products, goods, and services between Democrat States like after Italian Organized Crime got involved in Illegal Drugs.