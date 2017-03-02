Shootout over the Army's new $580 million handgun

"But when the Army decided to replace the M9 Beretta, the sidearm that’s been on the hips of soldiers for the past 30 years,"

The lethal U.S. Army Colt M1911 .45 caliber was on the hips (and in shoulder holsters) of Combat U.S. Military since 1911 until replaced by the ineffective M9, marginal "stopping power" (also known as RI, lethality).

Most U.S. Military Officers that only previously wore a M1911 ended up also carrying a M-4 "carbine" with the M-9; it became common practice to shoot the same target twice with the M9 9mm instead of once with the M1911 .45 caliber, negating the higher capacity magazine of the M-9.

U.S. Military Special Warfare Forces kept the M1911 .45 caliber as then modified heavily into U.S. Military Special Warfare Sidearms only, different sized wrap around grips, different barrel lengths including for sound suppressors, adjustable combat sights with tritium, Picatiny rails, laser, etc..

Most serious U.S. Law Enforcement like the Federal Bureau of Investigation switched from the 9mm (no stopping power) to .40 caliber (stopping power, lethal).

History

The U.S. Military had Smith and Wesson .38 caliber pistols, Revolvers. Later U.S. Law Enforcement adopted these, there were tons of surplus ammunition, and lots of surplus U.S. Military Surplus Pistols; U.S. Law Enforcement found out the hard way that these had a very low lethality as wounded criminals would return fire after being shot by U.S. Law Enforcement (the RI Factor).

A new cartridge was created called the .38 Special; some not all of the Smith and Wesson .38 caliber pistols could handle the new .38 caliber cartridge.

The U.S. Military found out the hard way that the .38 caliber pistols were ineffective when faced with the Muslim Moro Pirates. The Muslim Moro Pirates would tie off their arms and legs before combat, to prevent blood loss after being shot repeatedly, and get drugged up prior to Combat, almost emptying a six round pistol into one Muslim Moro Pirate maybe the U.S. Military would not get chopped to pieces by a Muslim Moro Pirate. The U.S. Military then bought off the Shelf the already manufactured "Gangster Weapons" of the .45 Caliber Machinegun and the Colt .45 caliber Semi Automatic Pistol.

The Europeans (Germans) designed the 9 mm Parabellum with similar ballistics to a .38 caliber cartridge, "round", to replace the very effective 7.63 mm x 25 mm as used by the German World War 1 Mauser Machinepistol.

The 9 mm idea wound (not kill) an enemy Military would require two enemy Military to take care of the one wounded enemy Military; also the 9 mm cartridge required less materials to make as critical during wartime.

The Russians 7.63 mm was changed to the 7.62 cartridge and used the same bullets for both their 7.62 pistols as well as their World War 2 Submachineguns. After World War 2 the Russians kept the 7.62 mm for their New Highly Effective Kalashnikov 1947 also known as the AK-47; that some claim the AK-47 was modeled after the Very Effective 1942 to 1945 German Assault Rifle "Sturmgewehr 44" Machinepistol MP-43 (1943) and MP-44 (1944) of 7.92 mm ×33 mm Kurz (short) caliber, also known as the 8mm Kurz or Pistolenpatrone 43.

To decrease production costs, the U.S.S.R. used the same 7.62 mm bullet with different cartridges for both the Russian Pistols, Assault Rifles (average range 800 meters), and Rifles (average range 1,000 meters).

After the creation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, N.A.T.O., Ammunition Standards were create for "interchangeability" so that N.A.T.O. Member Nations Ammunition could be used by other N.A.T.O. Member Nations.

The U.S. refused and kept the .45 Caliber Automatic Pistol Cartridge instead of adopting the Standard N.A.T.O. 9 mm until years later with the adoption of the M-9, 9 mm.

Across the N.A.T.O. Member Nations, the Standard Assault Rifle and Rifle Cartridge was 7.62 mm x 51 mm average range 800 meters; after the Democrats Save the Democracy of South Vietnam War, instead of keeping the accurate and lethal 7.62 mm x 51 mm (average range 800 meters to 1,000 meters) Manufactured and Used by the N.A.T.O Nations the U.S. switched to the designed to kill at short ranges small animals like jackrabbits and ground hogs not humans 5.56 mm x 45 mm average range 350 meters; as during the Vietnam War the U.S. Air Force (No Ground Combat Forces), not the U.S. Army (Ground Combat Forces) nor the U.S. Marine Corps (Ground Combat Forces) was the Proponent (Project Manager) for the New Individual Firearms for All U.S. Military, the criteria for the new Weapons were different for the U.S. Air Force than what was actually needed for actual U.S. Military Ground Combat Forces.

The idea of easy to fire as a smaller caliber, .22 caliber, 5.56 mm is .223 caliber, was a Primary Criteria for the U.S. Air Force that usually does not issue Firearms to all U.S. Air Force Personnel, claims would be made that this will decrease the amount of time training U.S. Military Ground Combat Forces "Marksmanship".

N.A.T.O. Standardization of Ammunition would cause many Political Problems for Decades. U.S. refused to change from the Effective and Lethal .45 caliber to the almost lethal 9 mm; while N.A.T.O. Member Nations refused to change from the Effective and Lethal 7.62 mm x 51 mm to the by design non Lethal U.S. 5.56 mm x 45 mm.

It would only be after Belgium designed the improved 5.56 mm x 45 mm that the N.A.T.O. Member Nations "Considered" adopting the U.S. 5.56 mm x 45 mm as a Standard N.A.T.O, cartridge; while other Political Decisions were being made pertaining to the U.S. Military Bases and Installations at Italy as part of a Deal for the U.S. Military to use Italy's 9 mm Beretta, just like later on many believed that Political Deals would be made for the N.A.T.O. Member Nations to adopt the U.S. 5.56 mm x 45 mm as the N.A.T.O. Standard (After the Democrats Save the Democracy of South Vietnam War, the U.S. had Hundreds of Millions of Tons of Surplus 5.56 mm x 45 mm to sell to the N.A.T.O. Member Nations and not as much N.A.T.O. Standard 7.62 mm x 51 mm extensively as used during the Democrats Save the Democracy of South Vietnam War with at first U.S. M-14s, then U.S. Commercial Hunting Rifles turned into Sniper Rifles, M-60 Machineguns, and the Famous 7.62 mm x 51 mm "Miniguns" easily using up a truck load of N.A.T.O. Standard 7.62 mm x 51 mm).

For a Decade the U.S. Government's Ballistic Research Laboratory's Study stated the best caliber and barrel length was the .357 Maginum with a 6 inch barrel. .38 Super ACP was the Semi Automatic Pistol Cartridge Version of the .357 Magninum cartridge.

The best weapon was the Sig Sauer P220ST not the Beretta P-9. Switzerland, Denmark, Japan, Canada, Sweden, United Kingdom, West Germany adopted the Sig Sauer P220, and variants P225, P226.

Politics always got into which Weapons the U.S. Military Ground Combat Forces would end up with Unfortunately for the U.S. Military Ground Combat Forces

Examples that resulted in the Unnecessary Deaths of U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Military, The Original Design of Stoner was the Stoner Weapons System, that could be easily reconfigured from a Infantry Rifle into an Assault Rifle; Carbine for Airborne, Air Mobile, or Officers; a Sniper Rifle; a Squad Automatic Weapon (S.A.W.); all capable of using box magazines, belt fed ammunition, etc.. The Stoner Squad Automatic Weapon Version was used successfully by the U.S. Navy S.E.A.L.s for Decades. Instead of selecting this Original Design Stoner Weapons System the cheaper Stoner Designed M-16 was chosen by the U.S. Air Force Project Manager for all the U.S. Military; this would be Fatal to many U.S. Military as the M-16 usually jammed from the very beginning until extensive modifications till the late 2000s, "forward assist lever", buffer spring, bolt, chamber, ammunition, magazines; while the Stoner Weapons System from the very beginning had no problems.

At the same time this was happening, the U.S. Air Force demanded to stop the U.S. Army's Extensive Successful use of U.S. Army Cargo Supply Aircraft, U.S. Army C-7 "Caribou", being used to successfully Re Supply U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Fire Bases at the Republic of Vietnam as the U.S. Air Force Refused and by U.S. Air Force Flight Regulations did not Re Supply the U.S. Army nor U.S. Marine Corps Firebases that had "Short Runaways" using the Same Aircraft that the U.S. Army was using to Resupply the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Firebases with "Short Runways". The U.S. Air Force then demanded the U.S. Army turn over all U.S. Army Cargo Aircraft with wing spans over certain lengths, the U.S. Army then had to rely more on U.S. Army Helicopters (that did not carry as much Ammunition, Food, etc.). Almost immediately after the U.S. Army turned over the C-7s to the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Air Force got rid of the Highly successful C-7s. The U.S. Air Force then demanded that the U.S. Army Helicopters be turned over to the U.S. Air Force, as Air Transport was the U.S. Air Force's Mission, not the U.S. Army; this argument only stopped because the U.S. Army had been designated as the Proponent for U.S. Military Rotory Wing (Helicopter) Aviation.

During World War 2 a new U.S. Military Machinegun was sought to replace the .30 caliber machineguns. The U.S. Military Combat Soldiers captured German MG-42s, as extremely effective and feared by U.S. Military and U.S. Allies Militaries; as the Machinegun that had mowed down many U.S. Military during the Normandy Invasions. Simple to manufacturer very accurate and reliable having a very high fire rate using the very deadly German 7.92 mm x 57 mm the MG-42 and later models would be extensively used by the German Military (even on Aircraft). Because this was a German Invention the U.S. Military Refused to even consider the U.S. Military Adopting, Manufacturing this Highly Effective Weapon.

After World War 2, 1950s, the U.S. Military was looking for a Replacement Squad Level Automatic Weapon; a World War 2 Veteran gave his captured MG-42 to the U.S. Military, this was then rechambered to 7.62 mm x 51 mm NATO Standard, redesigned to have a slower fire rate (cycle rate, by adding more parts like the gas piston and tube that would get clogged and cause a jam) this would then become the M-60 Machinegun, 7.62 mm x 51 mm; while the after World War 2 German Bundeswehr kept their modern Versions of the MG-42 7.62 mm x 51 mm, redesignated the MG-1; just as the after World War 2 German Bundeswehr kept their World War 2 Walter P-38 Pistol redesignated the P-1.

Exempt from the Politics would be the U.S. Military's Special Operations Forces.

U.S. Military Special Operations Forces using heavily modified Springfield Armory M1911s with Sound Suppressors.

U.S. Military Special Operations Forces using heavily modified M-14s as M21s and M25s as Standard Individual Rifles during U.S. Military Mountain Special Warfare Northern Iraq, 2/3rds of Afghanistan as Mountains.

U.S. Military Special Operations Forces using Large Caliber (.50 caliber) Sniper Rifles. Starting with the use of .50 caliber M2 Machineguns as Sniper Rifles.

U.S. Military Special Operations Forces Use of specialized Sniper Caliber Weapons and Ammunition, example Lapua .338 Magnum. Required to counter the too common Highly Effective Russian SVD Sniper Rifle 7.62 mm x 54 mm.

U.S. Military Special Operations Forces Use of .357 Magnum six inch barrel Colt Pythons, and Israelis Desert Eagles.

U.S. Military Special Operations Forces Use of Israelis Uzi Submachinegunpistols and Submachineguns, before the Use of German HKs.