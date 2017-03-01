Cities with the world's most painful commutes

What happened to Honolulu U.S. Island State of Hawaii

Congestion level: Traffic Jams, Grid Lock

Extra travel time: 60 mins/day to 360 mins/day to travel less than 15 miles.

2016 rank: Worst at America.

Number 1 for Traffic Jams, Grid Lock

Just one accident left people stuck in traffic, not even moving, for up to six (6) hours.

One of Two Zipper Mobiles of the Oahu Hawaii Zipper Lanes, broke down, people got stuck in traffic for hours, everyday until the Zipper Mobile was repaired after a computer part was custom manufactured and flown from the U.S., because of incompetence of not having spare repair parts.

This situation is so awful that most U.S. Citizens Voted for the Democrats Oahu Rail Mass Transit, after believing their Lies.

Resulting in Worst Traffic Conditions during Construction, and Large Separate Rail Taxes, additional Add On Taxes, a Huge $Billions Deficit of Oahu Rail that is not even completed.

Incompetent Democrats appointed as Chairperson, Hawaii Authority for Rapid Transit, that has no background nor experience with Rail Transit, Project Management, nor any kind of Construction Management.

“When I moved here from Maui, it was stressful because my commute went from 15 minutes a day to two hours. Now I’m grateful I don’t live in Mililani or I’d be commuting three hours a day." - Honolulu Magazine, interview of Darren Flores

2010: The Warning

No. 2, Worst Commutes in U.S.

Lunalilo Freeway (H-1) eastbound, S. Vineyard Boulevard/Ward Avenue

Length of worst bottleneck: 0.82 miles

Weekly hours of congestion in worst bottleneck: 36

Speed of worst bottleneck when congested: 16.4 mph

Source: INRIX; The Daily Beast