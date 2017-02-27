Big surge for military in Trump budget, big cuts elsewhere

"It is clear from this budget blueprint that President Trump fully intends to break his promises to working families by taking a meat ax to programs that benefit the middle class," said Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York. "A cut this steep almost certainly means cuts to agencies that protect consumers from Wall Street excess and protect clean air and water."

Wrong. The U.S. Democrats based on Actions do not Represent "the Middle Class"; and definitely did everything to hurt consumers.

Things the U.S. Democrats did to hurt the U.S. Middle Class, and the U.S. Consumers Nationwide.

The U.S. Democrats Ally is the U.S. Labor Unions, that the U.S. Democrats actually Represent, as at most U.S. States is only 4% to 6% of the U.S. States Population.

The U.S. Consumers were hurt severely by Democrat President Clinton's Actions of1993 to 2001

Democrat President Clinton Destroyed the U.S. Defense. "The Cold War Era (U.S.) Defense is no longer needed". The U.S. Defense had been Modernized by Republican President H.W. Bush, and was no longer the Cold War Era (U.S.) Defense.

With the Democrat President Clinton Destruction of the U.S. Defense, this became the Democrat President Clinton "Budget Surplus" as those U.S. Congressional Appropriations (U.S. Budget) that were supposed to be spent on U.S. Defense as the U.S. Intelligence Agencies, U.S. Military, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, etc. this caused the U.S. Intelligence Agencies loss of Intelligence Capabilities;

a significant decrease of U.S. Military Capabilities,

the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lacking funding for U.S. Infrastructure Projects like U.S. Dams, Levees, Bridges, Highways, Inter States, Sea Walls, Beach Erosion, Dredging of U.S. Rivers and Streams to prevent Floods and Droughts, Water Reservoirs, etc. years before Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy resulting in significant Disasters at New Orleans and New York.

A diminished U.S. Intelligence Capability meant the Rise of Osama Bin Laden and his Al Quada.

1993 Democrat President Clinton's U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq resulted in the Osama Bin Laden 1993 First Attack of the World Trade Center.

1993 Democrat President Clinton's diminished U.S. Intelligence Capabilities would result in the Deaths of U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Defense during the Battle of Mogadishu Somalia.

After the Osama Bin Laden 1993 First World Trade Center Bombings, Democrat President Clinton's diminished U.S. Intelligence Capabilities resulted in Democrat President Clinton losing Osama Bin Laden. As the World Wide Network of U.S. Funded Local Intelligence Assets, as trained, placed Worldwide, funded by the U.S. Intelligence Agencies were no longer Funded due to Democrat President Clinton's Destruction of the U.S. Defense.

Because of the Democrat President Clinton Destruction of the U.S. Defense the U.S. Defense no longer needed most of the Made In U.S. Products, Goods, and Services from the Democrat President FDR created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex; this large number (almost 100 Million) of "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens could then be dumped on U.S. Unemployment and those U.S. Citizen Job Positions eliminated.

At one time the Democrat President FDR created U.S. Defense Industrial Complex got the U.S. out of the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression with the Sales of "War Materials" to England, France, Russia, China, etc. in exchange for tons of gold, silver, raw materials, etc.; employed over 100 Million U.S. Citizens directly (Federal Civil Service) and indirectly (U.S. Civilian Contractors) of a U.S. Population of 312 Million to 323 Million.

Democrat President FDR's Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex is the U.S. Economy; as the only part of U.S. Government that is Profitable, with the $Billions of Sales A Year of War Materials to U.S. Ally Nations Worldwide.

Democrat President Clinton's Actions resulted in the U.S. Recession of 1998.

1994 Democrat President Clinton signed the North American Fair Trade Agreement. N.A.F.T.A.

Democrat President Clinton gave the Nation of China Most Favored Trade Nation Status after getting Campaign Contributions 'Donations" from the Chinese Government owned Corporations; U.S. Congress wants to Impeach Democrat President Clinton for this as "Chinagate"; "Whitewater" and "Travelgate" are mentioned by U.S. Congress as the Clinton's previous behavior.

Because of the Diminished U.S. Military caused by Democrat President Clinton, the other Nations like China, Russian Federation deemed the U.S. as "Weak"; and Politically, Militarily, Economically exerted their Influence Worldwide, including Training, Arming, Funding more Covert Operations, Activities against the U.S. And U.S. Allies.

The Democrat President Clinton Destruction of the U.S. Defense left Democrat President Clinton with very few options to choose from for U.S. Military Actions; as Democrat President Clinton no longer had the Strategic Forces (U.S. Military, U.S. Intelligence Agencies Covert Activities) that Republican President H.W. Bush had built up.1996,

1998 Democrat President Clinton's U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq; 1998 Democrat President Clinton's U.S. Law Declared War Against Iraq "Iraq Liberation Act of 1998", 1998 U.S. Military Operation Desert Fox resulted in the Second Osama Bin Laden Attack of the World Trade Center as the 9/11 2001 Attacks.

1998 Democrat President Clinton, believed that Osama Bin Laden was at Tarnak Farms Afghanistan, due to the Democrat President Clinton Destruction of the U.S. Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Agencies no longer have U.S. Funded Local Afghan Intelligence Assets that can verify that Osama Bin Laden is at Tarnak Farms, Afghanistan for a Long Range U.S. Missile Attack.

1999 and 2000, Democrat President Clinton Eliminated the U.S. Law Banking Act of 1933.

The Banking Act of 1933 protected U.S. Citizens for over 64 Years, by making the Causes of Recessions, Depressions, Great Depressions Illegal. Those that knew about this, then to make Profits of $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion did the Legalized by Democrat President Clinton Activities that would result in the $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion "Global Economic Crisis" consisting of the Democrat President Clinton Caused "Mortgage Crisis", followed by the "Wall Street Crisis", "Financial Crisis", "Banking Crisis", "Credit Crisis", etc..

The Democrat President Clinton Caused "Mortgage Crisis" happened after Democrat President Clinton had Amended the U.S. Law Community Reinvestment Act, requiring Financial Institutions like Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to provide Loans (Mortgages) to those without any Viable Means to Repay those Loans (Mortgages), when those Loans (Mortgages) became due 2007 to 2009, many would Credit (Loan, Mortgage) Default and "Walk away" from their Contractual Agreements (Mortgages, Loans) as the Democrat President Clinton Caused "Mortgage Crisis", resulting in those Entities (like Wall Street, Financial Institutions, Banks, Credit Institutions, etc.) then losing significant amounts of money; while others gambled against those Entities that most would Default on their Mortgages (Loans) to make the Profits of $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion Worldwide.

Democrat President Clinton's Actions Legalized the Democrat President Clinton Financial Weapons of Mass Destruction as those Activities that could destroy any Nation's Economy, Finances, Government, Culture, etc. as First Used Against the Nation of Greece the Birthplace of Modern Democracy; the Nation of Greece would almost be Destroyed until the European Union Bailed out the Nation of Greece.

The Democrats then do their Blame Game of blaming the wrong people, events, things places to deflect blame from themselves, as Democrats Blame Game "Bush 2008 Great Recession" as proven Wrong as Democrat President Obama attempted to Fully Reinstate the Banking Act of 1933, and was stopped by the Democrats that Controlled both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives as the Democrats were making themselves into Multi Millionaires at the expense of U.S. Citizens.

Democrats attempts to create U.S. Laws to replace the Banking Act of 1933 failed like the Democrats U.S. Laws Dodd Frank Act and Stock Act.

Democrat Presidential Candidate Obama's 2007 to 2009 "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share" chased the Rich U.S. and Foreign Investors out of the U.S., triggering the Credit Crisis part of the Democrat President Clinton Caused $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion "Global Economic Crisis".

Many U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations then Re Incorporated at Zug Switzerland to escape Democrat President Obama's Campaign Promised "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share" - CBS News.

After the Second Osama Bin Laden Attack of the World Trade Center as the 9/11 2001 Attacks 2001 Republican President G.W. Bush ordered the creation of CIA Operation Neptune Spear.

U.S. Army Special Forces Lieutenant General McChrystal and U.S. Navy S.E.A.L. Admiral McRaven were the Authors.

As it is absolutely necessary to Locate and Capture (not kill) Osama Bin Laden to gain his (OBL) Thought Processes and Planning Processes he (OBL) imprinted on his (OBL) Al Quada Leadership...for the U.S. to preemptively interdict All Al Quada Activities Worldwide.

Within days of the Osama Bin Laden 9/11 2001 Attacks, Republican President G.W. Bush Ordered the First Attempt of CIA Operation Neptune Spear of Teams of U.S. Army Special Forces attached to the CIA, CIA's Special Activities Directorate and CIA's Special Operations Group.

This failed as there were no U.S. Funded Local Afghan Intelligence Assets to assist the CIA Teams to get to Safe Houses, Evade the Millions of Afghan Taliban, Locate Osama Bin Laden, Verify Intelligence due to Democrat President Clinton's Destruction of the U.S. Defense.

The Overthrow of the Afghan Taliban Government (about 5 Million Afghan Taliban) and Elimination of those Responsible for the 9/11 2001 Attacks and Eliminate those that Supported those that did the 9/11 2001 Attacks is Ordered by Republican President G.W. Bush.

Republican President G.W. Bush had limited Options as Democrat President Clinton's Destruction of the U.S. Defense crippled the U.S. Military.

The U.S. Army Special Forces would be the Main U.S. Military Force with attached U.S. Air Force Special Operations, U.S. Marine MARSOC, U.S. Navy S.E.A.L.s, CIA's Special Activities Directorate (Division) and CIA's Special Operation Group; went into Afghanistan 2001, without the Required U.S. Military Conventional Warfare Forces as Support Forces and Backup Forces. U.S. Special Operations Forces Operation Kabar.

2001 the Afghan Taliban, Osama Bin Laden, Al Quada, Muslim Terrorist Organizations, etc. are fleeing Afghanistan.

Some of the Afghan Taliban flee to Pakistan. The majority (Osama Bin Laden, Al Quada, Millions of Afghan Taliban, Muslim Terrorist Organizations) escaped West along the Southern part of the Old Silk Road going from North Western Afghanistan above Iran and into Northern Iraq.

2001 CIA Operation Hotel California, 2001 U.S. Military Operation Viking Hammer, as Republican President G.W. Bush Authorized the Elimination of the Afghan Taliban, Osama Bin Laden, Al Quada, Muslim Terrorist Organizations that fled from Afgahnistan to Northern Iraq. Osama Bin Laden, Al Quada, Millions of Afghan Taliban, Muslim Terrorist Organizations, etc. had Allied themselves to the Millions of Kurdistanis at Northern Iraq and became Ansar Al Islam.

2001 CIA Operation Hotel California and 2001 U.S. Military Operation Viking Hammer failed as the Muslim Nation of Iran provided Ansar Al Islam with Islamic Sanctuary.

Osama Bin Laden, Al Quada, Millions of Afghan Taliban, Muslim Terrorist Organizations, etc. would then return to Afghanistan 2002 thru the Muslim Nation of Iran, and be chased into Pakistan from Afghanistan.

2002 the Democrats of U.S. Congress demanded that Republican President G.W. Bush "Accomplish" the Democrat President Clinton 1998 Declared War Against Iraq with U.S. Senate Law, 2002 Iraq War Resolution. The Iraq War Resolution was Veto Proof as directly tied to the previously approved Democrat President Clinton U.S. Law Iraq Liberation Act of 1998, Republican President G.W. Bush must Accomplish Democrat President Clinton's 1998 Declared War Against Iraq.

Republican President G.W. Bush had a significant problem as Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense destroyed the U.S. Military's Capability to conduct Combat, War at Iraq, Liberate Iraq.

The only Option Republican President G.W. Bush had was to Order the States National Guards to U.S. Military Active Duty Service. Most States National Guards did not receive the U.S. Military Subsidizes that were cut off by Democrat President Clinton's Destruction of the U.S. Defense,

Most States National Guards were equipped with Obsolete U.S. Military Equipment, with most U.S. Military Equipment being unusable due to no Funds for Repair Parts, most of the States National Guards did not have enough Training Funds so most did not even have Basic Combat Training nor Advanced Individual Training, most Members only joined the States National Guards to get Free College or University Tuition not go to War.

Many States National Guard Members would file Lawsuits to get out of doing their Contract Obligations, and when the Lawsuits Failed they started screaming at their U.S. Congressional Representatives "Bush Illegal Unfunded Wars' instead of Fact of "Clinton Fully Funded Legal Wars" U.S. Law Iraq Liberation Act of 1998 with U.S. Congressional Appropriations, followed by almost identical twin (same content different title) Democrat U.S. Law 2002 Iraq War Resolution with more U.S. Congressional Appropriations.

The Forces of 2001 CIA Operation Hotel California and 2001 U.S. Military Operation Viking Hammer located at Northern Iraq are then reorganized to conduct 2002 U.S. Military Operation Hotel California as the Strategic U.S. Military Feint to make the Iraqis Political Leadership and Iraqis Military Command believe that the Main Military U.S. Forces of the Publicly Known Democrat President Clinton Declared War Against Iraq will come thru U.S. Ally Turkey; as Required to make the Iraqis Political Leadership and Iraqis Military Command Redeploy the Iraqis Southern Defenses from the Borders of U.S. Ally Kuwait and U.S. Ally Saudi Arabia to North of Baghdad.

The U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group attacked and destroyed 5 Iraqis Full Strength Divisions North of Baghdad, in response the Iraqis Political Leadership and Iraqis Military Command sent almost all of the Iraqis Southern Defenses of 13 Iraqis Full Strength Division to North of Baghdad leaving almost no Iraqis Southern Defense.

2003 the almost unopposed U.S., NATO, U.N. Coalition of Military Forces crossed the Borders of Southern Iraq, U.S. Ally Kuwait, U.S. Ally Saudi Arabia; as the start of Operation Iraqis Freedom as the Liberation of Iraq in accordance with Democrat President Clinton's 1998 Declared War Against Iraq U.S. Law Iraq Liberation Act of 1998, Goals "Overthrow Iraqis President Saddam Hussein, Liberate the Iraqis People, Install A Democracy" Democrat President Clinton's and Democrats of U.S. Congress' written Justification Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Most of the States National Guards after Years of No Funds for Repair Parts, Training, etc. vehicles would breakdown between U.S. Ally Kuwait or U.S. Ally Saudi Arabia and Baghdad Iraq, some that did not breakdown due to lack of Training (Land Navigation) would get lost repeatedly and get ambushed after going in the wrong direction many times.

2009 Democrat President Obama signed the U.S. Laws created by the Democratic Party Controlled U.S. Congress during Republican President G.W. Bush sitting on his desk immediately after becoming U.S. President, as the Elimination of U.S. Citizens U.S. Constitutional Rights as The Monitoring and Censorship of Communications, Mandatory (without Warrant) Cooperation of Communications Providers, Preemptive Detentions of U.S. Citizens (No Miranda Rights, No Legal Representation, No Due Process of Law, No Communications), Legalization of the Previously Defeated U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives (Democrat) U.S. Laws of the George Orwell 1984 "Thought Crimes" Laws, U.S. Military Tribunals against U.S. Citizens (No Due Process of Law, No Legal Representation, No Access to Classified Evidence used by Prosecution, etc.), Revised U.S. Insurrection Act U.S. Congressional Approval no longer needed and related U.S. NORTHCOM (Civil Unrest, Civil Disturbance, Domestic Violence) Contingency Plans as whole or in part can be implemented unilaterally by U.S. President (including the Democrats Gun Grab parts, suspension of the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution), in 2014 on New Years Day Democrat President Obama signed the NDAA to Authorize the Indefinite Detentions of U.S. Citizens and did the same later 2015, 2016.

Democrat President Obama attempted to Reinstate the Banking Act of 1933. The Democrats that Controlled the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives stopped President Obama's Reinstatement attempts to Reinstate the U.S. Law Banking Act of 1933; as the Democrats were making themselves Multi Millionaires (Democrats Reid, Clinton, Pelosi, etc.) at the U.S. Citizen's Expense.

Democrats of U.S. Congress attempt to create U.S. Laws that do the same thing as the U.S. Law Banking Act of 1933. As the Democrats' Failed U.S. Laws Dodd Frank Act and Stock Act.

The "Credit Crisis" as caused by Democrat Presidential Candidate Obama resulted in many U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations not being able to get Loans from most Financial Institutions that were almost Destroyed by Democrat President Clinton's caused Mortgage Crisis.

2008 Republican President G.W. Bush then in writing Demanded that U.S. Congress provide Loans; as the Troubled Asset Relief Program, T.A.R.P., the Democrats that Controlled the U.S. Senate, and U.S. House of Representatives then used this as a Political Weapons as providing Loans to those that Support the Democratic Party while allowing those that Supported the Republican Party to Fail, and to buy the Electoral College Votes to make Democrat Presidential Candidate Obama U.S. President.In Writing Republican President G.W. Bush demanded that U.S. Congress provide Loans for General Motors and Chrysler to be able to pay for the Democrats U.S. Labor Union Workers, United Autoworkers Union's Retirements and Life Long Health Care.

The Democrats that Controlled the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives then placed Terms and Conditions on the Loans to General Motors and Chrysler, to Support Democrat President Clinton's North American Fair Trade Agreement, N.A.F.T.A., as Requiring General Motors and Chrysler shutdown their U.S. and Canadian Plants and Factories; Invest Heavily as New Plants and Factories at Mexico, and at China of Democrat President Clinton's giving China Most Favored Trade Nation Status, for General Motors and Chrysler to become "Economically Viable".

And that's the irony when General Motors, Ford and Chrysler heavily Invested in Mexico and China they built Modern 21st Century Fully Automated Computer Controlled Plants and Factories, meaning less Workers employed at China and Mexico (Pissed off the Chinese Government).

The Chinese then built their Own Chinese Government Fully Automated Plants and Factories using "Adopted" U.S. High Technology, to build rapidly State of the Art U.S. Military Weapons Systems, Munitions, Aircraft, Ships, etc. inexpensively.

The Chinese then sell these to other Nations to make Huge Profits, and Beneficial to the Entire Chinese Economy and Politics.

2009 Democrat President Obama gave his written Demand to the Democratic Party Controlled U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives to create his $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" for the Democratic Party and the Democrat President Obama Re Election Campaign to get $4 Billion of Unlimited Corporate Campaign Contributions by giving the Insurance Corporations $67 Billion, Medical Device Corporations $27 Billion, Pharmaceuticals Corporations $80 Billion (Reference PBS Documentary "Obama's Deal").

Democrat President Obama already knew that the Insurance Corporations are stealing from the U.S. Citizens and making Profits from Managing Medicare of $17 Billion to $18 Billion a Year as stated during the Democrat President Obama Face the Nation Interview, September 2009.

The Democratic Party Controlled U.S. Congress then refused to create a U.S. Budget that included the Democrat President Obama $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and therefore must Raise the U.S. Debt Ceiling (how much U.S. Citizens are in Debt, Owe); and only created Continuing Resolutions to prevent a U.S. Government Shutdown that did not included Democrat President Obama's $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare".

To attempt to find the $4 Trillion for his Not Funded ACA "Obamacare" Democrat President Obama as Commander In Chief then Ordered Secretary of Defense Gate to Cut the U.S. Defense Budget by 50%; while the U.S. Defense was involved with Two Wars started by Democrat President Clinton; Democrat President Obama's Secret Wars, as "Illegal And Unfunded" as No U.S. Laws and not Funded by U.S. Congress; 75 Armed Conflicts with "U.S. Military Boots on the Ground". This would result in the Unnecessary Deaths of U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Defense; as No Money for Food, Combat Training, Winter Protective Clothing, Ammunition, Munitions, Repair Parts for Aircraft Weapons Systems Vehicles, Critical Life Saving Medical Supplies, Replacement Uniforms and Boots, Replacement Body Armor, Replacement Helmets, etc..

And the justification to dump 50% of the almost 100 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens of the Democrat President FDR Created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex that manufactures, supplies, these to the U.S. Defense.

Resulting in the current 100 Million U.S. Citizens No Longer of the U.S. Work Force (U.S. Labor Force) as not the Democrats Lies of 3% to 6% U.S. Unemployment Rate.

Most of the 100 Million No Longer of the U.S. Work Force as 95 Million are mostly U.S. Millennials ages 18 to 36; that never even entered the U.S. Work Force, as the U.S. Jobs taken by the over 23 Million Illegal Aliens at the U.S..

Democrat President Obama stated his Foreign Policies including his Foreign Policy of "Regime Change" as the Democrats Overthrows of U.S. Allies Established Governments.

The 2010 Wikileaks of U.S. Army Private Manning would reveal more details of Democrat President Obama's Foreign Policy of Regime Change as the Democrat President Obama Secret Negotiations at Germany with Muslim Terrorist Organizations to turn over U.S. Ally Nations to the Muslim Terrorist Organizations.

Upon finding out, the Pakistanis fearing Democrat President Obama would use the U.S. Military Bases at U.S. Ally Pakistan to Overthrow the U.S. Ally Pakistanis Established Government, then KICKED THE U.S. OUT OF PAKISTAN, without the U.S. Military Logistics Support Bases at U.S. Ally Pakistan, the Unsupportable U.S., NATO, U.N. Coalition of Military Forces Must Abandon LANDLOCKED U.S. Ally Afghanistan No Later Than 2014; the Democrats then Lied "Withdrawal".

The U.S. Air Force Cargo Aircraft and Very Expensive U.S. Air Force Contracted U.S. Civilian Cargo Aircraft can only support about 3,000 U.S. Military.

Millions of Holy Warriors of Islam were trained, armed, funded by the Muslim Nation of Iran's Qods (Quds) at the Kurdistanis Autonomous Region of Northern Iraq, Southern Turkey, Eastern Syria; after Republican President G.W. Bush with the covert assistance of U.S. Ally President Saleh of Yemen shutdown the Osama Bin Laden Muslim Terrorist Training Camps at Yemen.

Hundreds of thousands of Holy Warriors of Islam left the Kurdistanis Autonomous Region and arrived at Alexandria Egypt along with hundreds of thousands of Muslim Brotherhood; Democrat President Obama Supported and Praised them as the Islamic Democracy Movement, "Peace Flotillas" while condemning the Constitutional Democracy of Israel for attempting to stop these Muslim Terrorists.

Democrat President Obama would cut off Funding and Support to U.S. Ally President Mubarak of Egypt a U.S. Ally since 1973. Democrat President Obama Cut off Support, Aid and Assistance to U.S. Ally President Mubarak after he reported directly to Democrat President Obama "Increased Al Quada Like Activities".

The Democrat President Obama Supported Islamic Democracy Movement then marched from Alexandria Egypt to Cairo Egypt to Overthrow U.S. Ally President Mubarak of Egypt.

After the Democrat President Obama "Regime Change" Overthrow of U.S. Ally President Mubarak the Armed Muslim Terrorist of the "Islamic Democracy Movement" then supported Hundreds of Thousands of Armed Al Quada of Ansar Al Shariah to attack nextdoor U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi of Libya a U.S. Ally since 2006.

U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi reported "Increased Al Quada Activities" to Democrat President Obama; Democrat President Obama then ordered all U.S. Support, U.S. Military Assistance Cut Off from U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi of Libya as the Democrat President Obama Supported Non Libyan Citizen "Obama Libyan Rebels" of Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah were attacking the U.S. Ally Libyan Military, took the Libyan Military's Decades of Weapons, Military Equipment, Vehicles, Munitions, etc. stored at the Libyan Military Depots at Hight Razma Benghazi Libya to resupply the Millions of Holy Warriors of Islam Worldwide.

Democrat President Obama's Supported Millions of Iranians living at U.S. Ally Iraq as the Shia (Shiites) of Iraq; an Enemy of the U.S. and Ally of the Muslim Nation of Iran.

The Shia of Iraq (Iranians, Farsi, Shiites) became the Majority of the Population and were "Democratically Elected", while the actual Iraqis (Arabs, Arabic, Sunnis) became 2nd class citizens in their own Nation.

The Shia of Iraq then refused to Renew the Republican President G.W. Bush Status Of Forces Agreement that had situational tentative withdrawal dates;

Democrat President Obama refused to allow his U.S. Negotiators to use the Threats of the Withdrawals of U.S. Aid (Money), U.S. Assistance (money), U.S. Military Aid (Money), U.S. Military Assistance (Money and lives of U.S. Citizens of U.S. Military) to Force the Shia of Iraq to Renew the Republican President G.W. Bush Status Of Forces Agreement or to create a new Status Of Forces Agreement.

The Shia of Iraq then KICKED THE U.S. OUT OF IRAQ, this resulted in the Allies of the Shia of Iraq to get the Centuries of Iraqis Oil that was previously Negotiated by Republican President G.W. Bush's Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to pay for the U.S. NATO U.N. Coalition of Military Forces Liberation of Iraq and the U.N. Mission Iraq of "Nation Building".

The Allies of the Muslim Nation of Iran, the Russian Federation and Chinese then got the Centuries of Iraqis Oil for the Muslim Nation of Iran to buy 21st Century Nuclear Technology, Weapons, Missile Technology, etc. to upgrade and Modernize the Iranian Military.

The Democrats again lied, after the Shia of Iraq KICKED THE U.S. OUT OF IRAQ. "Withdrawal".

After the U.S. WAS KICKED OUT OF IRAQ, the Millions of Non Syrian Citizen Kurdistanis living at U.S. Ally Syria, President Assad a U.S. Ally since 1990, then attacked the Syrian Citizens, Syrian Citizen National Guards, Syrian Military to seize Syrian Lands to form their Muslim Nation of Kurdistan modeled after their Ally the Muslim Nation of Iran.

The Millions of Non Syrian Citizen Kurdistanis are joined by Millions of Non Iraqis Citizen Kurdistanis from Iraq as the Democrat President Obama Supported "Syrian Rebels".

Once again, a U.S. Ally reported to Democrat President Obama "Increased Al Quada like Activities"; while Democrat Senator Kerry and his Wife Teresa were having a formal dinner with U.S. Ally President Assad and his wife Asma at U.S. Ally Syria.

Democrat President Obama then Ordered All U.S. Aid and U.S. Support Cut Off from U.S. Ally Syria as Democrat Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is screaming that U.S. Ally President Assad of Syria is a "Dictator".

Democrat President Obama supported the Islamic Democracy Movement Yemen of Al Quada Yemen, and demands that U.S. Ally President Saleh of Yemen Resign or Be Overthrown, U.S. Ally President Saleh Resigned. Democrat President Obama's Supported Al Quada Yemen take over the Yemenis Government; the Loyalists to President Saleh of Yemen continue to Fight against Al Quada Yemen, U.S. Ally Saudi Arabia gets involved with Airstrikes against Democrat President Obama's Supported Al Quada Yemen aka Islamic Democracy Movement Yemen. The ignorant U.S. Democrat News Media start saying "Tribes", instead of Democrat President Obama Supported Al Quada Versus U.S. Ally Yemen (Yemenis Military Loyal to President Saleh of Yemen).

Meanwhile the Kumbaya Democrats give away over $95 Billion a Year to Nations that Hate the U.S. and U.S. Citizens, bribes to be Friends of the U.S..

Nations that do not give away their Citizens Money can Afford,

Free Health Care as Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.. Not the Fake ACA "Obamacare". As the previously successful Democrat President FDR Universal Health Care For All U.S. Citizens as adopted by most European and Asian Nations after World War 2.

Free College and or University, including Tuitions, Books, Room and Board, including Law School and Medical School anywhere Worldwide.

At Muslim Nations like U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi of Libya a U.S. Ally since 2006 (Overthrown by Democrat President Obama's Foreign Policy of "Regime Change") Libyan Citizen Students were also paid the Salary of the Profession they were studying for, and given 350 Euros a month of "Spending Money".

Absolutely no Student Debt(s),

Highest Percentage of Citizens with College and or University Degrees, Graduate Degrees, Post Graduate Degrees, Advance Degrees, Professional Degrees.

4 Weeks Paid Vacations

Paid Maternity Leave for Both Parents.

Paid Sick Leave, as Most Nations to protect their Workers, stop "Working Sick", as previous History of Plagues, Pandemics, Epidemics, etc. caused by selfish individuals increasing infections.

Real Renewable Energy, as not the farce at the U.S. as the means for Energy Corporations to make more Profits but actual Renewable Energy.

Many Nations Pay their Citizens to have installed Highly Effective Solar Photovoltaic Systems, on the unused space of their Residences Roof Tops, instead of using Valuable Limited Land. These then become part of a Smart Grid that provides inexpensive Electricity to all of their Nations Citizens, requiring less Pollutant Coal and Oil produced Electricity.

Real Rail Mass Transit and Cargo at Rural, Inner Cities, Inter Cities, Inter States, Inter Nations, as powered by Real Renewable Energy.

This Real Rail Mass Transit then decreased the use of individual vehicles, buses, and fatal accidents; the Real Cargo Transit made the Use of Fossil Fuel Diesel Cargo Trucks unnecessary and decreased the use of Fossil Fuels and numbers of catastrophic Vehicle Accidents.

Outstanding Great Public Schools; not the Democrat U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashing).

Most Nations spend less than the U.S. and Get More Results.Their Children also get much better Breakfasts, Lunches, Snacks and Dinners as part of funding for their Cultural Education and their Governments Health Initiatives; as not the slop (unrecognizable food?) dumped on U.S. Children.

See Documentary "Where to Invade Next".

Free Daycare.

Most of the Centuries Old Nations created Kindergartens (Children's Gardens) as Daycare, not "Schools" Schule; as Daycare especially during Wars with both Parents involved.

Free Nursing Homes.

This became part of many Nations contractual Retirement Benefits. Most Nations built Hospitals surrounded by Apartments, Homes, Condominiums, etc. owned by the Hospital, and occupied by Long Term Patients (Retirees, Nursing Homes, etc.), Doctors, Nurses, Medical Professionals, etc. this greatly reduced the numbers of high speed Accidents (fatalities), increased the survivability rates as Patients were well within the "Golden Hour".

Nations Infrastructure.For Centuries most Nations know that their Nation's Infrastructure is part of their Nation's National Defense and National Security (Economy, Resources, Citizens).

Unlike Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense that also chopped the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers U.S. Infrastructure Projects like the Levees at New Orleans years before Hurricane Katrina, and Democrat President Obama's Ordered U.S. Defense Budget Cuts of 50% that eliminated the Funds to build the Sea Walls, and earthen burms to protect New York from Hurricanes and Flooding Years before Hurricane Sandy.

Lots of money for their Nation's High Technology Research and Development

Result many Nations have a Higher Technology than the U.S. in Electronics, Computers, Nuclear Power, Space, Defense, Health Care, etc..

Lots of Money for their Nations Culture (not other Nations "Cultures") of funding their Nation's Arts and Humanities.Cultural Anthropology, Cultural History, Cultural Heritage, etc..

In Context Quote is a Criticism of Democrats, Liberals, Progressives as George Santayana's Life of Reason (Logic) criticism of Democrats, Liberals,Progressives

"Progress, far from consisting in change, depends on retentiveness. When change is absolute there remains no being to improve and no direction is set for possible improvement: and when experience is not retained, as among savages, infancy is perpetual. Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. In the first stage of life the mind is frivolous and easily distracted, it misses progress by failing in consecutiveness and persistence. This is the condition of children and barbarians, in which instinct has learned nothing from experience."

Stop giving the Nation of Mexico over $1 Billion A Year of U.S. Citizen's Money.

There is the money for the Trump Wall.

Stop allowing the Non Citizen Illegal Aliens at the U.S. from getting U.S. Citizens Paid for Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements.

As 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money (State's Budgets) are paying for the Education of Illegal Aliens, Health Care For Illegal Aliens, Imprisonment of Illegal Aliens for Violent Crimes of Murders, Armed Robberies, Armed Assaults, Armed Home Invasions, Random Murders and Rapes as Illegal Alien Gang Initiations, etc..

Not Included in the 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money spent on Illegal Aliens are the U.S. Citizens paid for Public Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, etc.. That then become Unavailable for U.S. Citizens as becoming the current U.S. Citizens Homeless Problem at the Democrats Illegal Alien Harbor State of California Republic at Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Fransisco, etc..

Democrats Lie "Illegal Aliens Pay Taxes".

Proven wrong, according to Democrat President Obama Immigration Customs Enforcement Uses Employer Paperwork to Effectively Identify, Apprehend, Detain, Deport Illegal Aliens. Employer Paperwork establishes State Income Tax Withholding, Federal Income Tax Withholdings, Deductions for Social Security, Medicare, Health Care Insurance, SDI, etc.; as Illegal Aliens committing Felony Criminal Tax Evasions.

Most Illegal Aliens also evade Sales Taxes by using the Blackmarkets owned by the Mexican Drug Cartel Families and operated by the Illegal Alien Gangs at the U.S..

To Decrease their Cost of Living at the U.S. most Illegal Aliens bring their Families, Relatives, Extended Families to the U.S. for U.S. Citizens to pay for their Food, Public Housing, Education, expensive Lawyers, Health Care, etc.; and to maximize the amount the Illegal Aliens can send "Home".

The Majority of Illegal Aliens, 70%, come from the Nation of Mexico.

The Majority of Illegal Aliens have No Intention of ever becoming U.S. Citizens due to the U.S. High Cost of Living and U.S. High Taxes. Democrats lie "Immigrants".

The Majority come to the U.S. to make as much Money as possible to send "Home" to Mexico, South America, Central Americas.

Illegal Aliens sent over $1 Billion A Year "Home" as smuggled out of the U.S. for a Fee by the Mexican Drug Cartels as also their Nations Tax Evasions.

This only added to the U.S. Citizens Debts as U.S. Trade Deficits.

Once Illegal Aliens made enough money, they can return "Home" to live like Kings and Queens due to their Nation's Low Cost of Living, Low Taxes.

Results of Illegal Aliens at the U.S.Just like the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression a large percentage of U.S. Citizens Unemployed.

Money spent on Illegal Aliens, is money no longer available to be spent on U.S. Citizens, worse than when the U.S. Government did not have Money during the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression to spend on U.S. Citizens Rights, Benefits and Entitlements.

100 Million U.S. Citizens No Longer of the U.S. Work Force (U.S. Labor Force). Not the Democrats Lies of 3% to 6% Unemployment.Most of the 100 Million U.S. Citizens No Longer of the U.S. Work Force, 95 Million, are Millennials ages 18 to 36, that have given up getting their first Entry Level Job after High School Graduation or after Entry to College as Freshmen, as those Jobs, taken by Illegal Aliens.Of the 100 Million U.S. Citizens, 5 Million are Recent Retirees, that realized they cannot actually Retire and must have a Full Time Job or Part Time Jobs to Supplement their Retirement Pay.

These types of Jobs, Menial Work, "Entry Level", were also taken away by Illegal Aliens.U.S. Citizens can no longer afford Illegal Aliens, more than 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money; giving away over $95 Billion A Year to Other Nations Citizens, giving the Nation of Mexico over $1 Billion A Year.